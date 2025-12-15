Known Issues
For the list of old Know Issues, please see the relevant Release Notes version.
Internal Ref.
Issue
4668691
Description: On ConnectX-5, when MultiPrioSq is set to 0, the send counters in the Mellanox WinOF-2 Port QoS counter set may not function correctly, traffic will be counted entirely in the untagged priority counter.
Additionally, when upgrading from version 23.1 or earlier to 25.4 or above, the MultiPrioSq key will default to zero.
Workaround: To utilize more than one priority, enable the SendQueuePerPrio feature by setting the SendQueuePerPrio registry key to 1.
Keywords: QOS, counters ,Send Priority
Detected in version: 25.10.50020
4468009
Description: On Windows Server 2025, configuring 2PF may cause a BSOD during system reboot.
Workaround: To prevent the issue from happening apply the following configurations:
Keywords: KDNET 2PF kernel debug
Detected in version: 25.7.50000
4464634
Description: Firmware will not be burnt during driver installation on BlueField-2 and BlueField-3 devices.
Workaround: Burn the firmware using the DOCA BFB image.
Keywords: Firmware burn, BlueField-2, BlueField-3
Detected in version: 25.7.50000
4121133
Description: The Windows PMD does not support steering rules for inner packet matches in encapsulated traffic (e.g., VXLAN or NVGRE).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: DPDK, VXLAN, GRE, Steering
Detected in version: 25.4.50020
4335116
Description: Configuring VLAN Trunk mode while the feature is disabled and the resiliency feature is enabled triggers the resiliency process for the maximum permitted number of resets, ultimately causing the driver to fail to load. Error handling has been added to address the scenario where Trunk Mode is configured while the feature is disabled.
Workaround: To prevent this issue, follow these steps:
Keywords: VLAN Trunk mode, Resiliency, Yellow bang
Detected in version: 25.4.50020
4291748
Description: For ConnectX-8 SuperNICs with an IB port and 800 Gbps, the Status window accessed via Control Panel > Network and Internet > Network Connections > Right Click > Status displays 370.5 Gbps instead of 800 Gbps. This is a known OS issue.
Workaround: Check the link speed in alternative locations such as Device Manager > Network Adapters > Properties > Information.
Keywords: Link speed, IB, 800 Gbps
Detected in version: 25.4.50020
4364873
Description: The MultiPrioSq registry value has been removed from the adapter registry key, and its default setting is now configured to the driver default.
Workaround: Remove the MultiPrioSq registry value and restart the adapter card.
Keywords: MultiPrioSq registry
Detected in version: 25.4.50020
4030457
Description: This release does not support InfiniBand (IB) over Windows OS when using ConnectX-7 MCX75310AAS-NEAT and MCX75310AAC-NEAT OPNs when using firmware versions XX.43.1014 and XX.44.1036.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: InfiniBand, Windows
Detected in version: 24.7.50000
3816081
Description: On Windows Server 2025 or Windows Client 11 24H2, device installation on a disabled device may take several minutes.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Installation
Detected in version: 24.7.50000
3974778
Description: The inbox driver of Windows Server 2025 and Windows Client 11 24H2 fails to load when
By default,
Workaround: Disable the feature before downgrading to the Inbox driver.
Keywords: Inbox, 2.53, REAL_TIME_TIMESTAMP_ENABLE' ,Yellow bang, code 31
Detected in version: 24.7.50000
3876612
Description: When creating SET over two InfiniBand ports, error of Duplicate IP is received and the ping does not work.
Workaround: Perform the following sequence of operations:
Keywords: InfiniBand, SET
Detected in version: 24.4.50000
3859759
Description: In Windows Server 2025/Windows 11 24H2, the disabled device remains disabled after driver installation.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Installation, Windows Server 2025/Windows 11 24H2
Detected in version: 24.4.50000
3888785
Description: In Windows Server 2019, when using SET over both ports of a dual-port device and the ms_ndislwf is bound, sending
Workaround: Send
Keywords: Switch Embedded Team, ETH, Windows Server 2019
Detected in version: 24.4.50000
3976810
Description: Occasionally, changing the IP while restarting the driver could lead to BSOD.
Workaround: Do not restart the driver while changing the IP.
Keywords: BSOD, Restart, Change IP, Reset
Detected in version: 24.4.50000
3876612
Description: When creating SET over 2 ports in Bluefield devices when in DPU mode, the user will get error of Duplicate IP and ping will not work.
Workaround: Disable one of the ports and remove the IP from the port.
Keywords: BlueField, DPU mode
Detected in version: 24.4.50000
3732709
Description: The inbox driver of Windows Server 2022/Windows Client 11(2.42/2.53) adds the "roceframesize" key to the registry with the value of 1024, meaning the RoCE Frame Size will not be changed automatically when changing the MTU size.
Note: On version 24.1 and above, *NetworkDirectRoCEFrameSize that replace roceframesize will be added automatically.
Workaround: To set the RoCE frame size automatically based on the MTU size, delete both the roceframesize and the *NetworkDirectRoCEFrameSize keys if they exist.
The keys can be deleted before installing new driver over the inbox or after.
Changes will be applied only after restart of the driver.
Keywords: RoceFrameSize,*NetworkDirectRoCEFrameSize, WS2022, inbox driver, Windows 11
Detected in version: 24.1.50000
3682841
Description: Configuration of RoCE MTU using the RoceFrameSize registry key does not work when *NetworkDirectRoCEFrameSize key exists.
Workaround: To configure RoCE MTU use the *NetworkDirectRoCEFrameSize registry key instead of RoceFrameSize.
Keywords: RoCE MTU registry, *NetworkDirectRoCEFrameSize , RoceFrameSize
Detected in version: 24.1.50000
3554731
Description: On Bluefield devices ,network adapter is disabled when performing cold boot right after restarting of the DPU.
Workaround: To resolve the issue perform one of the following:
Keywords: BlueField, cold boot, restart
Detected in version: 23.7.50000
3035275
Description: VMQoS statistics counter does not count RDMA traffic running on the PF.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VMQoS statistics counter, RDMA
Detected in version: 3.20.50010
3316447
Description: When using a firmware version between xx.34.1000 and xx.36.1000, the driver reports the wrong number of SQs (adds 1).
Workaround: Update the firmware version to xx.36.1000 or above.
Keywords: VMQoS SR-IOV
Detected in version: 3.20.50010
3240702
Description: Anti-spoofing counters are not supported on BlueField-2 in DPU mode.
Workaround: Arm user can add anti-spoofing rule via Linux in DPU as Arm is the manager of the eSwitch in embedded model.
Keywords: Anti-spoofing counters, Smart mode, Embedded mode, DPU
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
3046630
Description: The device will stay associated with the currently installed driver when downgrading to a package that does not support the device.
Workaround: Uninstall the device and scan for new hardware. The device will appear as a unknown device.
Keywords: Installation, downgrade
Detected in version: 3.10.50000
3150126
Description: On ConnectX-4 and ConnectX-4 Lx, when using Hardware QoS Offload revision 2 and running RDMA from the VF, only the RX inbound counters will be increased in the RDMA activity counters, and the bytes and frames counters will be the same.
Note: There is no functional impact on the actual traffic, only wrong counter value.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hardware QoS Offload, RDMA activity counters
Detected in version: 3.0.50000
3040551
Description: The
These commands will fail in this mode because the encapsulation registry keys (
Workaround: Manually add these keys, however, the keys must be removed or disabled when switching to Smart NIC mode. For instruction on how to add the keys please see Configuring the Driver Registry Keys.
Keywords: NVIDIA BlueField-2, NIC Mode,NVGRE,VXLAN
Detected in version: 2.90.50010
2891364
Description: When working with ConnectX-4 or ConnectX-4 Lx dual-port adapter cards, the value of the
Workaround: Set the same value for the
Keywords: EnableVmQoSOffloadRev2, VMQoS
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
2854943
Description: When using Hardware QoS Offload Rev 2 when in VMQ mode and the VM traffic is mapped to TC != 0, the rate limit will be enforced only on NVIDIA ConnectX-4 Lx. For all other devices, the rate limit will be enforced only for TC = 0.
Note: When in SR-IOV mode, it works for all devices as expected.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Hardware QoS Offload, VMQ
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
2302247
Description: mlx5cmd exposes the system GUID information of a NVIDIA BlueField Virtual Function irrespective of its trusted state.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: mlx5cmd, VF, NVIDIA BlueField, GUID
Detected in version: 2.80.50000
2491846
Description: As oversubscription of QP parameters (entries and depth) is allowed, it could cause run-time failure when running out of resources.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: QP creation
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
2380684
Description: Although the IPOIB failover team gets the correct DHCP address when first created, if the team is disabled and then enabled, Windows requests and rejects the DHCP address as BAD_ADDRESS.
Workaround: When the issue is seen, restart the secondary member(s) of the team.
Keywords: IPOIB teaming, DHCP
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
2603423
Description: When in ETH mode, setting the MTU (JumboPacket) lower than 1514, results in Received Packets Error counters not being increased when receiving packets with larger frame size but less or equal to 1518 bytes (Like ping with data size of 1476).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: MTU, traffic, counters
Detected in version: 2.70.50000
2374101
Description: After upgrade, *PtpHardwareTimestamp remains enabled. When *PtpHardwareTimestamp is enabled, UDP performance feature (URO) wil be automatically disabled.
This is an OS limitation, if you do not use the HW time stamp feature, it is recommended to disable this feature by setting *PtpHardwareTimestamp to 0.
Workaround: Disable HW timestamping. by setting *PtpHardwareTimestamp to 0.
Keywords: *PtpHardwareTimestamp, UDP performance feature ,URO
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
2306807
Description: When the Decouple VmSwitch protocol is enabled, VM's friendly given name is not displayed when running the
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: HPC, SR-IOV
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
2205722
Description: WinOF-2 driver does not support IB MTU lower than 614.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: IB MTU
Detected in version: 2.60.50000
2180714
Description: In case the user configs TCP to priority 0 with no VlanID, the packets will be sent without a VLAN header since the miniport cannot distinguish between priority 0 with VlanId 0 and no Vlan tag.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: TCP QOS
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
2216232
Description: As ConnectX-5 adapter cards do not create counters for RX PACKET MARKED PCIe BUFFERS, its value will be 0.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: ECN Marking
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
2243909
Description: The driver to sends a wrong CNP priority counter while running RDMA.
Workaround: Change the CNP priority using mlxconfig.
Keywords: RDMA, CNP
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
2118837
Description: Performance degradation might be experienced during UDP traffic when using a container networking and the UDP message size is larger than the MTU size .
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Nested Virtualization, container networking
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
2137585
Description: While working in IPoIB mode and *JumboPacket is set in the range of [256, 614], the driver issues a warning event log message (Event ID: 25). This is a false alarm and could be ignored.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: JumboPacket
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
2148077
Description: Explicitly disabling the *NetworkDirect key when using the HyperV mode, disables NDSPI as well as the NDK.
Workaround: Enable NetworkDirect (ND).
Keywords: ND, HyperV
Detected in version: 2.50.50000
2117964
Description: A delay in connection establishment might be experienced when the ND application is started immediately after restarting the adapter card. This scenario occurs because the ND application requires the ARP table to find the destination MAC and generate the ARP request.
Workaround: Use static ARP. Ping the system before starting the ND application.
Keywords: ND, RDMA
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
2117636
Description: On a native setup, when setting JumboPacket to be less than 1514, the Large Receive Offload (LRO) feature might be disabled, and all its counters will not be valid.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: LRO, RSC
Detected in version: 2.40.51000
2083686
Description: As PCIe Write Relaxed Ordering is enabled by default, some older Intel processors might observe up to 5% packet loss in high packet rate and small packets. (https://lore.kernel.org/patchwork/patch/820922/)
Workaround: Disable the Relaxed Ordering Write option by setting the RelaxedOrderingWrite registry key to 0 and restart the adapter.
Keywords: PCIe Write Relaxed Ordering
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
1763379
Description: On Windows Server 19H1, running "netstat -axn" when RDMA is enabled and a vNIC is present, results in RDMA being disabled on the port with the VMswitch.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: VMSwitch, RDMA, Windows Server 2019
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
1908862
Description: When running RoCE traffic with a different RoceFrameSize configuration, and the fabric (jumbo packet size) is large enough, the MTU will be taken from the initiator even when it supports larger size than the server.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RoCE, MTU
Detected in version: 2.40.50000
1846356
Description: The driver ignores the value set by the "*NumVfs" key. The maximal number of VFs is the maximal number of VFs supported by the hardware.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SR-IOV NUMVFs
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
1598716
Description: Issues with the OS' "SR-IOV PF/VF Backchannel Communication" mechanism in Windows Server 2019 Hyper-V, effect VF-Counters functionality as well.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Port Traffic, VF-Counters
Detected in version: 2.30.50000
1702662
Description: On WIndows Server 2019, the physical media type of the IPoIB NIC will be 802.3 and not InfiniBand.
Workaround: Use the mlx5cmd tool (
Keywords: Windows Server 2019, IPoIB NdisPhysicalMedium
Detected in version: 2.20
1576283
Description: When working with SR-IOV in Windows Server 2019, the vNIC that is working in SR-IOV mode status will be displayed as "Degraded (SR-IOV not operational)" although the SR-IOV VF is fully operational. The message can be safely ignored.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: SR-IOV IB, Windows Server 2019
Detected in version: 2.20
1718201
Description: Heavy traffic causes Sniffer' limit file to be the same as the buffer size (100M by default).
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: Sniffer, heavy traffic
Detected in version: 2.20
1580985
Description: iSCSI boot over IPoIB is currently not supported.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: iSCSI Boot, IPoIB
Detected in version: 2.10
1536971
Description: The RscIPv4 and RscIPv6 keys’ values are set to 0 for the host in Windows Server 2019. As the values for those keys are already written by the Inbox Driver in Windows Server 2019, they will not be changed when upgrading.
Workaround: N/A
Keywords: RscIPv4, RscIPv6, Windows Server 2019
Detected in version: 2.10
1336097
Description: Due to an OID timeout, the miniport reset is executed.
Workaround: Increase the timeout value in such way that 2 * CheckForHangTOInSeconds > Max OID time.
For further information, refer to section General Registry Keys in the User Manual.
Keywords: Resiliency
Detected in version: 1.90
The below table summarizes the SR-IOV working limitations, and the driver’s expected behavior in unsupported configurations.
WinOF-2 Version
NVIDIA® ConnectX®-4 Firmware Ver.
Adapter Mode
InfiniBand
Ethernet
SR-IOV On
SR-IOV Off
SR-IOV On/Off
Earlier versions
Up to 12.16.1020
Driver will fail to load and show "Yellow Bang" in the device manager.
No limitations
1.50 and 1.60
Between 1x.16.1020 and 1x.19.2002 (IPoIB supported)
“Yellow Bang” unsupported mode - disable SR-IOV via mlxconfig
OK
No limitations
1.70 and onwards
1x.19.2002 and onwards (IPoIB supported)
OK
OK
No limitations
For further information on how to enable/disable SR-IOV, please refer to section Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV).