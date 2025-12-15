This User Manual describes installation, configuration and operation of NVIDIA® WinOF-2 driver. features, performance, diagnostic tools, content and configuration. Additionally, this document provides information on various performance tools supplied with this version.

NVIDIA® WinOF-2 is composed of several software modules that contain InfiniBand and Ethernet drivers. It supports 10, 25, 40, 50, 100 and 200Gb/s Ethernet, and DDR, FDR, EDR, HDR, or NDR InfiniBand network ports. The port type and speed are determined upon boot based on card capabilities and user settings.

The NVIDIA® WinOF-2 driver release introduces the following capabilities:

General capabilities: Support for Single and multiple ports Adapters Receive Side Scaling (RSS) Hardware Tx/Rx checksum offload Large Send Offload (LSO) UDP Segmentation Offload (USO) Dynamic Interrupt Moderation Support for MSI-X interrupts Network Direct Kernel (NDK) with support for SMBDirect Virtual Machine Queue (VMQ) for Hyper-V Single Root I/O Virtualization (SR-IOV) Receive Side Scaling Checksum Offloads Quality of Service (QoS) Support for global flow control and Priority Flow Control (PFC) Enhanced Transmission Selection (ETS)

Ethernet capabilities: Receive Side Coalescing (RSC) Hardware VLAN filtering RDMA over Converged Ethernet RoCE MAC Based (v1) RoCE over UDP (v2) VXLAN NDKPI v2.0, v3.0 VMMQ PacketDirect Provider Interface (PDPI) NVGRE hardware encapsulation task offload



For the complete list of Ethernet and InfiniBand Known Issues and Limitations, refer to the latest Release Notes.