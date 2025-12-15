User Manual Revision History
Date
Revision
Section
Description
December 2025
25.10.51000
All
No changes to the User Manual
October 2025
25.10.50000
Added new PCI Diagnostic Counters
July 2025
25.7.50000
New section
New section
May 2025
25.4.50000
New section
New parameter
New parameter
January 2025
25.1.50000
All
No changes to the User Manual
November 07, 2024
24.10
Added the following registry keys:
Added "AppShieldRegions" registry key
New section
New section
New section
Added the "Allocated Memory Pages" counter
Added the "Allocated Memory Pages" counter
August 14, 2024
24.7
New section
Added
May 06, 2024
24.4
New section
Snapshot Utility
Removed section as the utility is no longer supported.
February 08, 2024
24.1
New section
New section
Added the "RdmaRelaxedOrderingWrite" key
Added the " EnableFwVfPageLimit" key
Added the following Event ID:
0x01AC; 0x01AE; 0x01AD
Added "Reported Driver Event Severity: Informational" section
Added the *NetworkDirectRoCEFrameSize registry key instead of the "RoceFrameSize" registry key which is obsolete now.
November 05, 2023
23.10
New section
New section
Added new RDMA VF diagnostic counters
Added the following counters:
July 31, 2023
23.7
New section
New section
Updated the "Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath Counters" table.
April 30, 2023
23.4
New section
Added the following new error counters:
to "Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Ext 1“ and "Mellanox WinOF-2 VF Diagnostics“ counter sets.
Updated "RShimCmd Tool", added:
and updated: Print of the Driver's and DPU's Variables
Added "Latency" capability
September 30, 2022
3.1
New section
New section
New section
Added the "CM DREQ" counter.
August 02, 2022
Added the following counters:
Updated the "RDMA Bytes/Packets IN/RDMA Bytes/Packets OUT" content.
DOCA
Removed the section.
April 30, 2022
2.90
New section
DOCA Socket Relay
New section
New section
Updated the Custom Setup screenshot to include the new DOCA Tools
November 30, 2021
2.80
New section
New section
New section
Added feature limitation.
Added registry key "NdkFmrDedicatedQp" to the RDMA Registry Keys section.
October 28, 2021
2.70.53000
All
No changes to the User Manual
July 13, 2021
2.70.51000
All
No changes to the User Manual
June 30, 2021
2.70
New section
New section
New section
Updated the
Updated the description of the following counters:
January 04, 2021
2.60
New section
Configuration Validator
New section
Link FEC Configuration Utility
New section
Packet Pacing Capabilities
New section
DevX Registry Keys
New section
NDIS Poll Mode
New section
smpquery Utility
New section
Command Line Based Teaming Configuration
Updated section
Ethernet Registry Keys
Added DisableLocalLoopbackFlags key
Mellanox WinOF-2 Receive Datapath & Mellanox WinOF-2 Transmit Datapath / Mellanox WinOF-2 PCI Device Diagnostic & Mellanox WinOF-2 Diagnostics Extension 1
Added the following new counters:
Changed the events below severity status from Error to Warnings: