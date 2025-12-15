WinOF-2 Package Contents

NVIDIA WinOF-2 Documentation v25.10.51000 LTS (2025 LTS U1)
The WinOF-2 package contains the following components:

  • Diagnostic Tools

  • Documentation

  • Management Tools

  • Performance Tools

  • Drivers

    Drivers

    Version

    Mlx5 Driver Package

    - Mlx5.sys

    - Mlx5.inf- Mlx5.cat- Mlx5ui.dll

    25.10.26965

    mlx5 DevX Package

    - mlx5devx.dll

    MUX Driver Package

    Note: Windows Server 2016 onwards (IPoIB) and Windows Client only.

    - Mlx5mux.sys

    - Mlx5mux.dll- Mlx5mux.inf- Mlx5mux.cat- Mlx5muxp.inf- Mlx5muxp.cat

    Bluefield Management Drivers

    Note: Windows Server 2016 onwards and Windows Client only.

    - Mlxrshimbus.sys

    - Mlxrshimbus.inf- Mlxrshimbus.cat- Mlxrshimeth.sys- Mlxrshimeth.inf- Mlxrshimcom.cat- Mlxrshimcom.sys- Mlxrshimcom.inf- Mlxrshimcom.cat
