Bug Fixes History

4567877 Description: Fixed incorrect configuration path reference - performance.steering_rules.only_mc_l2_rules is now correctly set to performance.steering_rules.udp.only_mc_l2_rules to align with the expected schema structure. Also updated the output to print true/false instead of Enabled/Disabled.

Keywords: Configuration path

Discovered in Version: 3.50

Fixed in Version: 3.60

4550864 Description: Added "minimum": 0 constraint to the byte_threshold field in the TCP nodelay configuration schema to prevent negative values. This ensures the threshold is always a valid non-negative byte count.

Keywords: TCP nodelay

Discovered in Version: 3.50

Fixed in Version: 3.60

4415379 Description: Fixed TLS RX offload connection failures that could occur when hardware was out of sync and encryption was required.

Keywords: TLS; RX; offload; connection failure

Discovered in Version: 3.50

Fixed in Version: 3.60

4039462 Description: Fixed an issue where XLIO could crash if statistics collection was disabled, leading to the closure of the associated thread.

Keywords: stats; crash

Discovered in Version: 3.31.2

Fixed in Version: 3.40

3875087 Description: Fixed the issue where, after a partial ACK of a retransmitted TCP TSO segment, the TCP connection could halt if the unacknowledged part was lost and no other inflight TCP segments existed, with the acknowledged part exceeding the TCP window.

Keywords: TCP; TSO

Discovered in Version: 3.31.2

Fixed in Version: 3.40

3858121 Description: Fixed a race condition that occurred when XLIO was unloaded, which could lead to data corruption in STAT_FILE due to concurrent calls to the stats destructors. Note: Live stats were not affected by this issue.

Keywords: Data corruption; STAT_FILE; destructor

Discovered in Version: 3.30.5

Fixed in Version: 3.31.2

3854806 Description: Fixed the issue where XLIO Ring might not have returned buffers to the global pool, which could lead to higher TX buffer consumption.

Keywords: Tx buffers global pool

Discovered in Version: 3.30.5

Fixed in Version: 3.31.2

3784248 Description: Fixed the issue where using the same port number for both IPV4 and IPV6 on an Nginx UDP listen socket with the "reuseport" directive did not work.

Keywords: reuseport; Nginx; UDP; IPv6

Discovered in Version: 3.30.5

Fixed in Version: 3.31.2

3598943 Description: Fixed the issue where using CQ adaptive moderation could have led to a very high interrupt rate.

Keywords: CQ adaptive moderation; high interrupt rate

Discovered in Version: 3.30.5

Fixed in Version: 3.31.2

3818038 Description: Possible data corruption in small packets when using more then 16 QPs/SQs, in multithreaded environment.

Keywords: multithreded, blue flame, data corrution

Discovered in Version: 3.21.2

Fixed in Version: 3.30.5

3704820 Description: Create resources for UDP listen socket of HTTP / HTTPS servers in the NGINX configuration file, with the printed error "Failed to create dpcp rq". It should not harm server's ability to handle UDP traffic.

Keywords: Nginx, UDP, QUIC, listen socket, dpcp rq

Discovered in Version: 3.21.2

Fixed in Version: 3.30.5

3574064 Description: When transferring large data initially with limited send space, XLIO waits for ACKs to enlarge the Tx window. However, if the queued data does not fit the expanded TCP window, XLIO may not send it. This problem remains until a new send call is made.

Keywords: TCP window, Stuck connection

Discovered in Version: 3.20.1-1

Fixed in Version: 3.21.2

3684889 Description: Calling poll() with events=0 on an offloaded TCP socket can return POLLHUP immediately

Keywords: poll, POLLHUP

Discovered in Version: 3.10.5

Fixed in Version: 3.21.2

3612954 Description: An extra retransmission or TCP payload corruption can occur in rare cases after a TCP fast retransmission takes place.

Keywords: Fast retransmit

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3604029 Description: Library reports error message in multithreaded application using XLIO_RING_MIGRATION_RATIO_RX=-1 XLIO_RING_ALLOCATION_LOGIC_RX=20.

Keywords: error, allocation, logic, migration, thread

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3602243 Description: XLIO does not operate properly when connect is initialized during link down.

Keywords: connect, link, down

Discovered in Version: BlueField_OS_4.2.1_OL_8-2.230906.inbox.dev

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3592264 Description: Fixed XLIO compilation with clang-16 compiler

Keywords: clang

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3591210 Description: Fixed TCP stream corruption in case of out of order packets.

Keywords: TCP, corruption, out of order

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3575217 Description: instead of taking the first IP of the outgoing interface as the source IP of the packet, we go over all the IPs that are set for the outgoing interface and choose the most suitable IP in terms of IP + subnet combination.

Keywords: IP, source, packet, subnet

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3574901 Description: Closing an outgoing TCP socket might cause a segmentation fault.

Keywords: TCP, socket, segmentation, fault

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3563140 Description: SocketXtream does not currently support Generic Receive Offload (GRO).

Keywords: SocketXtraem,GRO, generic receive offload

Discovered in Version: 3.10

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3531871 Description: Fix incorrect socketxtreme completion filling.

Keywords: socketxtreme

Discovered in Version: 3.10.3

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3433495 Description: Fixed segfault caused by thread race during RX ring migration

Keywords: Rx, ring, migration

Discovered in Version: 3.0.1

Fixed in Version: 3.20.7

3286324 Description: Fixed RX ring cleanup infinite loop in case of empty RQ.

Keywords: Rx, ring, cleanup, termination, stuck, hang up

Discovered in Version: 2.0.7