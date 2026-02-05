Bug Fixes in this Version
Internal Ref. Number
Details
4745056
Description: Fixed an issue where XLIO was incompatible with Redis clusters using replicas (
Keywords: Redis; Cluster
Discovered in Version: 3.61
Fixed in Version: 3.61
4720794
Description: Fixed an issue where in configurations with
Keywords: XLIO_WORKER_THREADS; Memory Leak; TCP Socket; Entity Context
Discovered in Version: 3.61
Fixed in Version: 3.61
4693625
Description: Fixed an issue where XLIO printed an error message displaying a corrupted
Keywords: m_rx_ready_byte_count; Socket Termination; Error Message
Discovered in Version: 3.60
Fixed in Version: 3.61
4669942
Description: Fixed an issue where the socket error counter was incorrectly incremented when a TCP socket read call returned 0 (EOF). Although EOF is not an error, this behavior resulted in misleading error statistics.
Keywords: TCP Read; EOF; Error Counter
Discovered in Version: 3.60
Fixed in Version: 3.61
4582018
Description: Fixed an issue where verbose log messages were incorrectly printed at the 'info' level, regardless of the configured verbosity setting.
Keywords: Log Messages; Verbosity
Discovered in Version: 3.60
Fixed in Version: 3.61
4556521
Description: Fixed an issue where, when setting
Keywords: XLIO Header;
Discovered in Version: 3.60
Fixed in Version: 3.61
4567877
Description: Fixed incorrect configuration path reference -
Keywords: Configuration path
Discovered in Version: 3.50
Fixed in Version: 3.60
4550864
Description: Added
Keywords: TCP nodelay
Discovered in Version: 3.50
Fixed in Version: 3.60
4415379
Description: Fixed TLS RX offload connection failures that could occur when hardware was out of sync and encryption was required.
Keywords: TLS; RX; offload; connection failure
Discovered in Version: 3.50
Fixed in Version: 3.60