Uninstalling XLIO

Automatic XLIO Uninstallation

If you are about to install a new DOCA-host version, the old XLIO version will be automatically uninstalled as part of this process (followed by a new XLIO version installation). Please refer to Installing via Dedicated Packages for installing NVIDIA drivers command details.

If you are about to uninstall the DOCA-host, XLIO will be automatically uninstalled as part of this process for doca-libxlio profile.

When using doca-roce profile, should also do manual XLIO uninstallation.

Manual XLIO Uninstallation

If you are about to manually uninstall XLIO packages, please run the following:

  • For RPM packages:

    #rpm -e libxlio-utils
#rpm -e libxlio-devel
#rpm -e libxlio

  • For DEB packages:

    #dpkg -r libxlio-utils
#dpkg -r libxlio-dev
#dpkg -r libxlio

When you uninstall XLIO, the libxlio.conf configuration file is saved with the existing configuration. The path of the saved path is displayed immediately after the uninstallation is complete.
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Feb 5, 2026
