Uninstalling XLIO

If you are about to install a new DOCA-host version, the old XLIO version will be automatically uninstalled as part of this process (followed by a new XLIO version installation). Please refer to Installing via Dedicated Packages for installing NVIDIA drivers command details.

If you are about to uninstall the DOCA-host, XLIO will be automatically uninstalled as part of this process for doca-libxlio profile.

When using doca-roce profile, should also do manual XLIO uninstallation.