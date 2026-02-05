NVIDIA Accelerated IO (XLIO) Documentation Rev 3.61
Worker Threads Mode

General

Worker Thread mode is one of XLIO execution modes. See XLIO Library Architecture for information about XLIO execution modes.

Configuration

See XLIO Parameters for information on how to configure XLIO execution mode.

Statistics

See 'Worker Threads' section in Monitoring, Debugging, and Troubleshooting for information about tracking Worker Threads statistics with xlio_stats tool.

Common Issues and Solutions

Low throughput

  • Increase number of worker threads

  • Check for CPU bottlenecks

  • Verify buffer configuration

CPU usage concerns

  • Adjust worker threads count

  • Consider CPU pinning

  • Monitor worker thread utilization

High latency

  • Check CPU affinity settings

  • Monitor job queue sizes
