XLIO Parameters
XLIO provides two configuration methods. It is strongly recommended to use the Configuration Subsystem, which is the modern, future-proof approach.
The legacy environment variable method remains supported for backward compatibility but is being phased out in favor of the Configuration Subsystem.
The Configuration Subsystem is a modern, structured approach to configuring XLIO using JSON files or inline notation.
This is the recommended method for all new deployments and represents the strategic direction for XLIO configuration.
Please see XLIO Configuration Subsystem.
Advantages of the Configuration Subsystem
Future-proof: This is the long-term configuration approach—environment variables will be removed in a future release
Type safety: Schema-driven validation catches configuration errors before runtime
Hierarchical organization: Logical grouping of related parameters
Better maintainability: Clear structure for complex configurations
Enhanced validation: Comprehensive error messages and constraint checking
Self-documenting: Built-in schema provides clear parameter descriptions
Zero performance impact: Same runtime performance as environment variables
The Configuration Subsystem is currently in BETA. While fully functional, certain features may be subject to change in future releases.
A mapping file is available to assist in migration from environment variables. It lists each environment variable name alongside its corresponding JSON parameter:
File:
src/core/config/mappings.py
The traditional environment variable configuration method remains supported for backward compatibility but is being phased out in favor of the Configuration Subsystem.
Migration to the Configuration Subsystem is strongly recommended.
Please see XLIO Environment Variables.