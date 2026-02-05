On This Page
XLIO Ultra API
The XLIO Ultra API is a high-performance, event-driven networking interface designed for applications that require maximum throughput and minimum latency. The Ultra API enables:
Increased throughput – Higher sustained data transfer rates
More available CPU cycles – Less networking overhead, more cycles for application logic
Zero-copy operations – Avoid unnecessary buffer copies
Fine-grained control of offload features – Direct control over hardware-accelerated functionality
Lower latency – Further reduction of communication delays
The Ultra API exposes a set of advanced functions that allow applications to use zero-copy data paths and highly efficient event-delivery mechanisms.
Ultra API headers are installed with the XLIO binary packages.
XLIO provides two integration models:
Dynamic loading – Detect and use the Ultra API at runtime
Static linkage – Link directly against XLIO at compile time
Dynamic Loading
XLIO is primarily a dynamically linked user-space library. Applications may load it at runtime and detect whether Ultra API support is available.
There are two approaches:
Manual loading using dlopen() / dlsym()
You may manually load the XLIO library and resolve each Ultra API function:
void*handle = dlopen(
"libxlio.so", RTLD_LAZY);
if(handle) {
// Use dlsym() to load each function pointermy_xlio_function = dlsym(handle,
"xlio_function_name");
This method gives full control over which symbols are loaded.
LD_PRELOAD with `xlio_get_api()`
When XLIO is preloaded:
LD_PRELOAD=libxlio.so ./your_application
you can call
xlio_get_api()(declared in
<xlio_extra.h>) to retrieve a structure containing all Ultra API function pointers.
Return values
NULL – XLIO was not loaded, or the XLIO Ultra API version is incompatible with the headers used during at build time.
Valid pointer – Returns an
xlio_api_t*containing function pointers and the
cap_maskfield, which indicates which Ultra API capabilities are available.
Socket interception
With
LD_PRELOAD, XLIO intercepts standard socket API calls (
socket(),
bind(),
send(),
recv(), etc.).
This enables:
acceleration of existing socket-based applications with no code changes, and
optional access to Ultra API functions when available.
Best Practices
Call
xlio_get_api()once during application initialization.
Reuse the returned pointer throughout the lifetime of the process.
No cleanup or teardown of the pointer is required.
Static linkage
The XLIO static library allows applications to link directly and invoke Ultra API functions without dynamic loading.
The API is declared in
<mellanox/xlio.h> (typically located at
/usr/include/mellanox/xlio.h).
XLIO Ultra API Documentation
The XLIO Ultra API is documented in Doxygen format. For detailed function descriptions, parameter specifications, and usage guidelines, refer to the official Doxygen documentation.
API Argument Validity and Safety
To maintain high performance and minimal overhead, the Ultra API performs very limited runtime validation.
Developer Responsibilities
All socket handles passed to Ultra API functions must be valid XLIO socket objects
Pointer arguments must be valid unless a NULL pointer is explicitly permitted
Objects must not be used after invalidation (e.g., after socket closure)
Passing invalid or corrupted handles may cause undefined behavior, including segmentation faults. This is an intentional design trade-off to meet the performance goals of the Ultra API.
XLIO Ultra API Examples
Ultra API examples are provided in the
examples/ directory of the XLIO source tree.
The latest stable examples are also available in the official git repository.
These examples demonstrate:
Typical usage patterns
Zero-copy data-path techniques
Event-driven programming with Ultra API
Best practices for production-grade integration