ZTR-RTT Congestion Control Algorithm Overview v1.0

NVIDIA Zero Touch RoCE (ZTR) enables data centers to seamlessly deploy RDMA over Converged Ethernet (RoCE) without requiring any special switch configuration. Built according to the InfiniBand Trade Association (IBTA) RDMA standard and fully compliant with the RoCE specifications, ZTR enables seamless deployment of RoCE. ZTR also boasts performance equivalent to traditional switch-enabled RoCE and is significantly better than traditional TCP-based memory access. Moreover, with ZTR, RoCE network transport services operate side-by-side with non-RoCE communications in ordinary TCP/IP environments.

The new NVIDIA Congestion Control algorithm, ZTR Round-Trip Time Congestion Control (ZTR-RTT CC) allows ZTR to scale to thousands of servers without compromising performance. Using ZTR and ZTR-RTT CC allows data center operators to enjoy ease-of-deployment and operations together with the superb performance of Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) at a massive scale, without any switch configuration.

The new NVIDIA congestion control algorithm, ZTR-RTT CC, actively monitors network RTT to proactively detect and adapt to the onset of congestion before dropping packets. ZTR-RTT CC enables dynamic congestion control using a hardware-based feedback loop that provides dramatically superior performance compared to software-based congestion control algorithms.

Main ZTR-RTT CC algorithm's characters are : ​