Networking NVLink

The NVIDIA GB200 is a high-performance GPU based on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, designed to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. It combines a 72-core Grace CPU with dual Blackwell GPUs, connected via a 900GB/s NVLink chip-to-chip interconnect, creating a unified system without memory localization.

The following include the NVLINK5, ConnectX-7/BlueField-3 and DOCA SW/FW Packages.