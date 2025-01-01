Networking NVLink

The NVIDIA GB200 is a high-performance GPU based on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, designed to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. It combines a 72-core Grace CPU with dual Blackwell GPUs, connected via a 900GB/s NVLink chip-to-chip interconnect, creating a unified system without memory localization.
The following include the NVLINK5, ConnectX-7/BlueField-3 and DOCA SW/FW Packages.
|GB200 Release Version
|Product
|Version
|Links to SW Download
|Link to Documentation
|Notes
|1.1
|NVLINK5 (NVOS)
|25.02.2225
|Log into the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal → Downloads → Switches and Gateways → Switch Software → QM-3 NVOS InfiniBand
|DOCA-Host
|2.10.0-093512
|DOCA Host v2.10.0-093512 is based on DOCA v2.10.0-093000 with the following specific modifications:
|NMX-M
|85.1.1100
|Log into the NVIDIA Licensing Portal —> Entitlements —> Networking —> Product Family —> NMX
|DOCA BFB
|2.10.0-150
|DOCA Bundle (bfb) v2.10.0-150 is based on DOCA v2.10.0-147 with the following specific modifications:
|1.0
|NVLINK5 (NVOS)
|25.02.2141
|Log into the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal → Downloads → Switches and Gateways → Switch Software → QM-3 NVOS InfiniBand
|DOCA-Host
|2.10.0-093509
|DOCA Host v2.10.0-093509 is based on DOCA v2.10.0-093000 with the following specific modifications:
|NMX-M
|85.1.1000
|Log into the NVIDIA Licensing Portal —> Entitlements —> Networking —> Product Family —> NMX
|DOCA BFB
|2.10.0-151
|DOCA Bundle (bfb) v2.10.0-151 is based on DOCA v2.10.0-147 with the following specific modifications:
|0.9.02
|NVLINK (NVOS)
|25.02.1884
|Log into the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal → Downloads → Switches and Gateways → Switch Software → QM-3 NVOS InfiniBand
|DOCA-Host
|2.9.1-2.0.2
|Ubuntu 24.04 (arm64)
|DOCA Host v2.9.1-2.0.2 is based on DOCA v2.9.1 with the following specific modifications:
|NMX-M
|85.1.0009
|Log into the NVIDIA Licensing Portal —> Entitlements —> Networking —> Product Family —> NMX
|DOCA BFB
|2.9.1-50
|DOCA Bundle (bfb) v2.9.1-50 is based on DOCA v2.9.1 with the following specific modifications:
The NVIDIA B200 is a high-performance GPU based on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, designed to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning workloads. It features 288GB of HBM3e memory and delivers up to 20 petaflops of AI computing power, significantly enhancing data processing capabilities for complex AI applications.