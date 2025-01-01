Networking NVLink
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Networking  Networking NVLink

The NVIDIA GB200 is a high-performance GPU based on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, designed to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads. It combines a 72-core Grace CPU with dual Blackwell GPUs, connected via a 900GB/s NVLink chip-to-chip interconnect, creating a unified system without memory localization.

The following include the NVLINK5, ConnectX-7/BlueField-3 and DOCA SW/FW Packages.

GB200 Release Version
Product
Version
Links to SW Download
Link to Documentation
Notes
1.1
NVLINK5 (NVOS)
25.02.2225
Log into the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal → Downloads → Switches and Gateways → Switch Software → QM-3 NVOS InfiniBand
DOCA-Host
2.10.0-093512
DOCA Host v2.10.0-093512 is based on DOCA v2.10.0-093000 with the following specific modifications:
  • MFT v4.30.1-6021
  • ConnectX-7 firmware v28.44.2516
NMX-M
85.1.1100
Log into the NVIDIA Licensing Portal —> Entitlements —> Networking —> Product Family —> NMX
DOCA BFB
2.10.0-150
DOCA Bundle (bfb)  v2.10.0-150 is based on DOCA v2.10.0-147 with the following specific modifications:
  • BlueField-3 firmware v32.44.1600
1.0
NVLINK5 (NVOS)25.02.2141
Log into the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal → Downloads → Switches and Gateways → Switch Software → QM-3 NVOS InfiniBand
DOCA-Host
2.10.0-093509
DOCA Host v2.10.0-093509 is based on DOCA v2.10.0-093000 with the following specific modifications:
  • MFT v4.30.1-6012
  • ConnectX-7 firmware v28.44.2506
NMX-M
85.1.1000
Log into the NVIDIA Licensing Portal —> Entitlements —> Networking —> Product Family —> NMX
DOCA BFB
2.10.0-151
DOCA Bundle (bfb)  v2.10.0-151 is based on DOCA v2.10.0-147 with the following specific modifications:
  • BlueField-3 firmware v32.44.1600
0.9.02
NVLINK (NVOS)
25.02.1884
Log into the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Portal → Downloads → Switches and Gateways → Switch Software → QM-3 NVOS InfiniBand
DOCA-Host
2.9.1-2.0.2
Ubuntu 24.04 (arm64)DOCA Host v2.9.1-2.0.2 is based on DOCA v2.9.1 with the following specific modifications:
  • MFT v4.30.1-508
  • ConnectX-7 firmware v28.43.2110
NMX-M
85.1.0009
Log into the NVIDIA Licensing Portal —> Entitlements —> Networking —> Product Family —> NMX
DOCA BFB
2.9.1-50
DOCA Bundle (bfb)  v2.9.1-50 is based on DOCA v2.9.1 with the following specific modifications:
  • BlueField-3 firmware v32.43.2408

The NVIDIA B200 is a high-performance GPU based on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture, designed to accelerate artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning workloads. It features 288GB of HBM3e memory and delivers up to 20 petaflops of AI computing power, significantly enhancing data processing capabilities for complex AI applications.