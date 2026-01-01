Networking Planning Resources
NVIDIA BlueField-3 DPU - 400Gb/s infrastructure compute platform
BlueField-3 DPU
NVIDIA BlueField-2 DPU - Data Center Infrastructure on a Chip
BlueField-2 DPU
NVIDIA Skyway InfiniBand-to-Ethernet Gateway
NVIDIA 200G/100G InfiniBand to 200G/100G Ethernet gateway
NVIDIA UFM Portfolio
AI-powered unified fabric management (UFM) cyber intelligence and analytics platforms
NVIDIA Quantum Product Guide - End-to-End high performance InfiniBand networkingfor HPC, AI, and cloud data centers
Boost availability and sale of HPC and AI data centers for deep learning, research, innovation and product development
NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand accelerates Bioscience
Faster networking, faster scientific breakthroughs
NVIDIA GPUDirect RDMA
Accelerating GPU-GPU Communication
NVIDIA QUANTUM-2 INFINIBAND PLATFORM - Extreme performance for exascale
Provides AI developers and scientific researchers with the highest networking performance available to take on the world’s most challenging problems.
Introducing the cloud-native supercomputing architecture
A cloud-native HPC and AI platform architecture that delivers uncompromised performance on an infrastructure platform thatmeets cloud services requirements
Turn your Data Center into a Mega Data Center with MetroX Long-Haul Systems Industry Brief
Learn how MetroX long-haul systems empower remote data centers and remote storage with access with local-like performance capabilities, including fast compute, high volume data transfer, and improved business continuity.
Ethernet

NVIDIA SPECTRUM SN4000 OPEN ETHERNET SWITCHES - Cloud, storage, and AI interconnects with visibility at scale
Providing support for all speeds 1GbE through 400GbE
NVIDIA SPECTRUM SN3000 OPEN ETHERNET SWITCHES - Industry-leading features, performance, scale and visibility for the data center.
Delivering industry-leading features, performance, scale and visibility for the data center.
NVIDIA SPECTRUM SN2000 OPEN ETHERNET SWITCHES - Purpose-built 1-100GbE Ethernet switches for modern virtualized and bare-metal data centers.
Purpose-built 1-100GbE Ethernet switches for modern virtualized and bare-metal data centers.
NVIDIA SPECTRUM ETHERNET SWITCH FAMILY - Accelerated Ethernet for AI and Cloud
Providing the highest-performing Ethernet switch systems
NVIDIA SPECTRUM PLATFORM - Accelerated Ethernet Storage Fabrics
Accelerating Ethernet networking for data center storage workloads at cloud scale
NVIDIA CUMULUS LINUX - The World's Most Flexible Network Operating System
Learn about the world's most robust open networking operating system.
SONIC WITH NVIDIA SPECTRUM - Data center disaggregation
A field-proven, scalable, open-source solution, ideal for large automated data centers.
NVIDIA LINUX SWITCH
Enables any standard Linux distribution to be used as the operating system on the NVIDIA Spectrum switches.
NVIDIA ONYX
Run your custom containerized applications side by side.
InfiniBand

NVIDIA QUANTUM-2 QM9700 SERIES - Scaling out data centers with 400G InfiniBand smart switches
NVIDIA InfiniBand 400G fixed configurations switches
NVIDIA QUANTUM QM8700 SERIES - Accelerating datacenters with 200G InfiniBand smart switches
NVIDIA InfiniBand 200G fixed configuration switches
NVIDIA QUANTUM QM8500 SERIES - Delivering modular, high-availability design and performance for HPC, AI, cloud, and hyperscale
NVIDIA Infiniband 200G modular switches
NVIDIA MetroX-2 Long Haul Switches
Extend InfiniBand to data centers for distances of 10 and 40 kilometers
NVIDIA MetroX-3 X Long Haul Switches
Extending InfiniBand Performance to Remote Infrastructures and the Edge
