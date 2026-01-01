Networking Planning Resources

Helping you plan for the use of our networking products.
ConnectX InfiniBand adapter portfolio
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 InfiniBand 200Gb/s Adapter Featuring In-Network Computing for Enhanced Efficiency and Scalability
ConnectX-6 InfiniBand adapters
Ethernet ConnectX Adapters Line Card
ConnectX-7 InfiniBand and Ethernet adapters
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Dx 200G Ethernet SmartNIC - Smart, accelerated networking for modern cloud data centers
ConnectX-6 Dx Ethernet adapters
NVIDIA ConnectX-6 Lx 25/50G Ethernet SmartNIC - Smart, Accelerated Networking for Modern Enterprise Data Centers
ConnectX-6 Lx Ethernet adapters
BlueField-2 DPU
NVIDIA 200G/100G InfiniBand to 200G/100G Ethernet gateway
AI-powered unified fabric management (UFM) cyber intelligence and analytics platforms
NVIDIA Quantum Product Guide - End-to-End high performance InfiniBand networkingfor HPC, AI, and cloud data centers
Boost availability and sale of HPC and AI data centers for deep learning, research, innovation and product development
Faster networking, faster scientific breakthroughs
Accelerating GPU-GPU Communication
Provides AI developers and scientific researchers with the highest networking performance available to take on the world’s most challenging problems.
A cloud-native HPC and AI platform architecture that delivers uncompromised performance on an infrastructure platform thatmeets cloud services requirements
Learn how MetroX long-haul systems empower remote data centers and remote storage with access with local-like performance capabilities, including fast compute, high volume data transfer, and improved business continuity.
Ethernet
NVIDIA SPECTRUM SN4000 OPEN ETHERNET SWITCHES - Cloud, storage, and AI interconnects with visibility at scale
Providing support for all speeds 1GbE through 400GbE
NVIDIA SPECTRUM SN3000 OPEN ETHERNET SWITCHES - Industry-leading features, performance, scale and visibility for the data center.
Delivering industry-leading features, performance, scale and visibility for the data center.
NVIDIA SPECTRUM SN2000 OPEN ETHERNET SWITCHES - Purpose-built 1-100GbE Ethernet switches for modern virtualized and bare-metal data centers.
Purpose-built 1-100GbE Ethernet switches for modern virtualized and bare-metal data centers.
Providing the highest-performing Ethernet switch systems
Accelerating Ethernet networking for data center storage workloads at cloud scale
Learn about the world's most robust open networking operating system.
A field-proven, scalable, open-source solution, ideal for large automated data centers.
Enables any standard Linux distribution to be used as the operating system on the NVIDIA Spectrum switches.
Run your custom containerized applications side by side.
InfiniBand
NVIDIA InfiniBand 400G fixed configurations switches
NVIDIA InfiniBand 200G fixed configuration switches
NVIDIA QUANTUM QM8500 SERIES - Delivering modular, high-availability design and performance for HPC, AI, cloud, and hyperscale
NVIDIA Infiniband 200G modular switches
Extend InfiniBand to data centers for distances of 10 and 40 kilometers
Extending InfiniBand Performance to Remote Infrastructures and the Edge