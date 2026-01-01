Quantum-2 (NDR) Clusters
NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand, with its cut-through forwarding architecture and advanced, end-to-end In-Network Computing capabilities for AI and scientific computing data centers, stands as the market's foremost choice for cost-effective and scalable networking solutions.
On this page, you'll discover a catalog of products and their respective versions that have been rigorously tested together and endorsed by NVIDIA, forming what we refer to as the Validated Configuration
We strongly advise deploying clusters in a configuration where all components are operating on the most up-to-date Validated Configuration version for optimal performance and compatibility.
In case Long Term Support (LTS) versions are being used in the cluster, please refer to the LTS webpage for the appropriate versions.
* DOCA-OFED is not tested as part of the October 2024 release bundle, however, the MLNX_OFED package (24.10) within the DOCA package is tested.
As of January 2025, MLNX_OFED will be transitioned into DOCA-Host, and will be available as DOCA-OFED (learn about DOCA-Host profiles here).