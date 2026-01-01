Quantum-2 (NDR) Clusters
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Quantum-2 (NDR) Clusters

NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand, with its cut-through forwarding architecture and advanced, end-to-end In-Network Computing capabilities for AI and scientific computing data centers, stands as the market's foremost choice for cost-effective and scalable networking solutions.

On this page, you'll discover a catalog of products and their respective versions that have been rigorously tested together and endorsed by NVIDIA, forming what we refer to as the Validated Configuration

We strongly advise deploying clusters in a configuration where all components are operating on the most up-to-date Validated Configuration version for optimal performance and compatibility.

In case Long Term Support (LTS) versions are being used in the cluster, please refer to the LTS webpage for the appropriate versions.

Note

* DOCA-OFED is not tested as part of the October 2024 release bundle, however, the MLNX_OFED package (24.10) within the DOCA package is tested.
As of January 2025, MLNX_OFED will be transitioned into DOCA-Host, and will be available as DOCA-OFED (learn about DOCA-Host profiles here).

Drivers
January 2026
October 2025
July 2025
April 2025
January 2025
October 2024
July 2024
April 2024
January 2024
December 2023
October 2023
July 2023
Tested with GB200-NVL72 Version
1.3.4
1.3.1 / 1.3
1.3
1.1
-
-
-
 
-
-
-
-
DOCA-OFED
3.3.0-088000
3.2.0-125000
3.1.0-091000
3.0.0
2.10.0
2.9.0*
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
MLNX_OFED
N/AN/AN/AN/AN/A24.10-0.7.0.0
24.07.0.6.1.0
24.04-0.7.0.0
24.01-0.3.3.1
23.10.0.5.5.0
23.10.0.5.5.0
23.07.0.5.0.0
WinOF-2
26.1.50000
25.10.50020
25.7.50000
25.4.50020
25.10.50020
24.10.50010
24.7.50000
24.4.50000
24.1.50000
23.10.50000
23.10.50000
23.7.50000
MFT
4.35.0-1594.34.0-1454.33.0-1694.32.0-1204.31.0-149
4.30.0-139
4.29.0-131
4.28.0-92
4.27.0-83
4.26.0-93
4.26.0-93
4.25.0-62
HPC-X
2.262.252.242.232.22.1
2.21
2.20
2.19
2.18
2.17
2.17
2.16
IButils
2.22.0
2.24.0
2.23.0
2.22.0
2.21
2.19
2.18
2.17
2.16
2.15
2.15
2.14
OpenSM
5.26.1
5.25.0
5.24.0
5.23.0
5.22.11
5.21
5.20
5.19
5.18
5.17
5.17
5.16
ConnectX-7 Firmware
28.48.1000
28.47.1026
28.46.1006
28.45.1200
28.44.1036
28.43.1014
28.42.1000
28.41.1000
28.40.1000
28.39.1002
28.39.1002
28.38.1900
NVIDIA SHARP
3.14.5
3.13
3.12
3.11
3.10.3
3.9.0
3.8.0
3.7.0
3.6.0
3.5.0
3.5.0
3.4.0
UFM Enterprise
6.24.16.23.16.22.1-56.21.2-16.20.0
6.19.0
6.18.0-5
6.17.2
6.16.0
6.15.0
6.15.0
6.14.1
UFM Enterprise Appliance
1.15.1
1.14.1
1.13.1-6
1.12.2-2
1.11.0
1.10.0
1.9.1-2
1.8.0
1.7.0
1.6.0
1.6.0
1.5.0
MLNX-OS
3.12.6000
3.12.6000
3.12.5000
3.12.4002
3.12.3000
3.12.2002
3.12.1002
3.11.4000
3.11.3002
3.11.2016
3.11.2006
3.11.1010
NVIDIA Quantum-2
31.2016.2054
31.2016.2054
31.2016.1028
31.2014.4044
31.2014.3074
31.2014.2084
31.2014.1090
31.2012.4036
31.2012.3040
31.2012.2148
31.2012.2108
31.2012.1048
MMS4X00
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
MMS4X50
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
MMA4Z00
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
MMA1Z00
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
MFA7U10
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A