Quantum-2 (NDR) Clusters

NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand, with its cut-through forwarding architecture and advanced, end-to-end In-Network Computing capabilities for AI and scientific computing data centers, stands as the market's foremost choice for cost-effective and scalable networking solutions.

On this page, you'll discover a catalog of products and their respective versions that have been rigorously tested together and endorsed by NVIDIA, forming what we refer to as the Validated Configuration

We strongly advise deploying clusters in a configuration where all components are operating on the most up-to-date Validated Configuration version for optimal performance and compatibility.

In case Long Term Support (LTS) versions are being used in the cluster, please refer to the LTS webpage for the appropriate versions.