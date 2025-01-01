NVIDIA Spectrum-X Validated Solution Stack

The NVIDIA® Spectrum™-X platform with NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 and HGX™ systems is the next generation architecture for artificial intelligence (AI) Factories. Spectrum-X is designed to provide the compute performance required to solve advanced computational challenges in AI for cloud environments. Combining with GB300 NVL72 and HGX™ systems, NVIDIA has implemented Spectrum-X as the fabric of an AI Factory production cluster.

On this page, you'll discover a catalog of products and their respective versions that have been rigorously tested together and endorsed by NVIDIA, forming what we refer to as the Validated Configuration

We strongly advise deploying clusters in a configuration where all components are operating on the most up-to-date Validated Configuration version for optimal performance and compatibility.

