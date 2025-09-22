1. Overview#
This document is for users and administrators of NVIDIA NGC Private Registry.
2. NGC Private Registry For Enterprise#
This document describes how to use the NVIDIA® NGC Private Registry. This guide assumes the user is familiar with Linux and Docker and has access to an NVIDIA GPU-based computing solution, such as an NVIDIA DGX system or NVIDIA-Certified system configured for internet access and prepared for running NVIDIA GPU-accelerated Docker containers.
As data scientists build custom content, storing, sharing, and versioning this valuable intellectual property is critical to meeting their company’s business needs. To address these needs, NVIDIA has developed the NGC Private Registry to provide a secure space to store and share custom containers, models, Jupyter notebooks, and Helm charts within your enterprise. The NGC Private Registry is available to DGX and NVIDIA AI Enterprise customers.
2.1. Increased Collaboration#
We all are used to working collaboratively using tools such as Slack or Microsoft Teams, to share our content and ensure that our colleagues are all aligned. The primary goal of NGC Private Registry is to enable sharing of artificial intelligence (AI) content such as containers, models, Helm charts within your organization. This feature empowers key stakeholders in your organization to collaborate without reinventing the wheel, increasing productivity, saving valuable resources, and bringing your products to market faster.
2.2. Enterprise Ready#
When sharing content across a large organization, it is essential to ensure that you can manage the users. The comprehensive user and team management in an NGC Private Registry allow administrators to control access to content stored in the registry.
With the power of the cloud, the content stored in the NGC Private Registry is always available with redundant storage that can be accessed from anywhere, making it extremely easy to get to your content.
3. Getting Started#
3.1. Obtaining a Private Registry#
This chapter provides instructions for DGX customers on obtaining a private registry.
After purchasing a support entitlement with NVIDIA, the end-customer will receive an NVIDIA Entitlement Certificate via email. The email will include all the pertinent instructions to register for technical support.
The following is an example of the NVIDIA Entitlement Certificate email.
The Entitlement Certificate itself is provided as a PDF attachment. The following is an example of an NVIDIA Entitlement Certificate.
The PDF also includes instructions for using the certificate.
If you already have an account, you can immediately log into the NVIDIA Enterprise Support portal.
If you are a new user without an NGC Support account, click the NVIDIA Enterprise Support Registration Form link.
This link will have embedded information regarding your account. It is essential not to share this entitlement link outside of your organization.
Registration will provide an NGC private registry and NVIDIA Enterprise Support accounts. You’ll receive a welcome email, at which time you can activate your NGC private registry account.
3.2. Activating a New NGC Account#
Before using NGC, you must have an NGC account created by your organization owner or other administrators in your organization. You need an email address to set up an account. Choose one of the following processes depending on your situation for activating your NGC account.
3.2.1. Joining an NGC Org or Team With an Existing NVIDIA Account#
This section describes joining an org or team when your email address is already associated with an NVIDIA account.
After NVIDIA or your organization administrator adds you to a new org or team within an organization, you will receive a welcome email that invites you to continue the activation and sign in process.
Click the Accept Invitation and Sign In link to open the NGC sign-in page.
Enter your email address and sign in using your NVIDIA account credentials.
The Set Your Organization screen appears.
Select the new organization and team you have been invited to. Click Continue.
You can always change to a different org or team that you are a member of after logging in. Refer to Switching Orgs or Teams After Logging into NGC for more information.
To view artifacts in your private registry, select Private Registry in the app menu in the top left. Then, you can create collections, containers, helm charts, models, and resources, as needed.
3.2.2. Joining an Org or Team With a New NVIDIA Account#
This section describes activating a new account where the domain of your email address is not mapped to an organization’s single sign-on.
After your organization administrator invites you to an org or team, you will receive a welcome email that invites you to continue the activation and login process.
Click the Accept Invitation and Sign In link to open the NGC sign-in dialog in your browser, or go to NGC sign-in.
Type in your email address and click Continue. You will be automatically prompted to create a new NVIDIA account.
Fill in your information, create a password, agree to the Terms and Conditions, and click Create Account. An email is sent to you to verify your email address.
Open the email and click Verify Email Address.
In the Almost done! dialog, select your communication preferences and then click Submit.
In the NVIDIA Account Terms of Use dialog, select the desired options and click Agree.
Select the organization and team you want to log in under and then click Continue.
You can always change to a different org or team that you are a member of after logging in. Refer to Switching Orgs or Team After Logging into NGC for more information.
To view artifacts in your private registry, select Private Registry from the app menu in the top left. Then, you can create collections, containers, helm charts, models, and resources, as needed.
3.2.3. Joining an Org as Org Owner#
This section describes activating a new NGC org where you are joining as the org owner.
After NVIDIA sets up your NGC org, you will receive a welcome email that invites you to continue the activation and login process.
In the example, “Novi Sciences” is the owner of the newly-created organization. The steps below assume Novi is new to NGC and explain how to create a new NVIDIA account and sign in as org owner. If you already have an NVIDIA account managing other NGC orgs as org owner, click on Use alternate method to sign in with your existing NVIDIA account and access your new org.
Take note of the following important information in the email.
“TB3-org” is the display name for your org. The display name identifies your org in the NGC web UI.
“njdfzzqagzno” is the unique identifier for your org. This identifier represents your org namespace. You can use this identifier in some CLI commands.
Click Sign in to NGC, or using a browser, navigate to the NGC sign in page.
Type in your email address and click Continue.
You will be presented with a create account screen. Verify your email and create a password. Review the NVIDIA Account Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and click Create Account.
A verification email is sent.
Open the email and click Verify Email Address.
In the Almost done! dialog, select your communication preferences and then click Submit.
In the NVIDIA Account Terms of Use dialog, select the desired options and click Agree.
Select the organization and team you want to log in under and then click Continue.
You can always change to a different org or team that you are a member of after logging in. Refer to Switching Orgs or Team After Logging into NGC for more information.
3.2.4. Joining an Org or Team With an External SSO Company Account#
This section describes joining an org or team that has been federated by your company to an external SSO/IdP authentication service and your email address domain requires NGC authentication against your company’s single sign-on.
After your organization administrator adds you to a new org or team within the organization, you’ll receive a welcome email that invites you to continue the activation and sign-in process.
Click the Accept Invitation and Sign In link to open the NGC sign-in page. Enter your email address and click Continue.
With your email address domain associated to an external SSO identity provider, you will be automatically redirected and prompted to authenticate against the external authentication method.
For example:
After successfully authenticating you will be redirected to NGC.
If you are a member of more than one NGC org, the Set Your Organization screen appears.
Select the new organization and team you have been invited to and click Continue.
You can always change to a different org or team that you are a member of after logging in. Refer to Switching Orgs or Teams After Logging into NGC for more information.
The NGC web UI opens to the NGC Catalog landing page.
To view artifacts in your private registry, select Private Registry from the app menu in the top left. Then you can create collections, containers, helm charts, models, and resources, as needed.
3.2.5. Switching Orgs or Teams After Logging into NGC#
This section describes switching to a different org or team after logging in.
In the top menu bar, click your user account icon. Then, select your org menu to expand the view to other available orgs. If you manage many orgs, you can use the search field to find the specific org you want to select. Select the desired org by clicking it once.
Depending on the org or team you select, your current page may also refresh.
3.3. NGC API Keys#
NVIDIA NGC API keys are required to authenticate with NGC services using NGC CLI, Docker CLI, or direct API requests.
NGC provides two types of API keys:
Personal Keys
Any NGC org user can generate a personal key.
An NGC org user can grant a personal key up to the permissions assigned to them in the NGC org.
A personal key is linked to the user’s NGC org lifecycle.
If the user’s permissions change, the available permissions that can be or are assigned to the personal key also change.
If the user is removed from the NGC org, the key’s validity is revoked.
-
Supports updating permissions, rotation, and deletion (immediate revocation).
Org owners and user_admins can revoke any member’s key on demand.
-
Each user can generate up to eight personal keys.
Use personal keys to begin using NGC services within your sandbox. Personal keys are best suited for individuals working on early development and testing code before moving to pre-production and production releases.
To learn how to authorize the services you have access to in the org and generate a personal key, go to Generating a Personal API Key.
Important
Use the legacy NGC API Key to authenticate with Base Command Platform, Fleet Command, or other NGC services that don’t support “Personal key” authentication. For cross-org authorization, continue using the legacy NGC API Key. NVIDIA plans to deprecate the legacy NGC API key after 2025. NVIDIA encourages you to use the Personal Key, but if you need to continue using the legacy API key, go to Generating a Legacy NGC API Key to find out where to create a new one. Also, your current NGC API key will continue to work.
Service Keys
The lifecycle of service keys is linked to the NGC org account, not associated with an individual user.
Only NGC org owners and user_admins can manage service keys.
A service key can be scoped to access only the permissions and services required, or full access to the services enabled in the org.
Supports scoped permissions, updating permissions, on-demand revocation, rotation, and deletion.
An NGC org can have up to 50 service keys.
Use service keys when you require automated communication between machines and deploying to pre-production and production environments where you do not want to depend on a user’s membership status in the NGC org.
Note
Service keys currently do not support listing artifacts in NGC CLI or Docker CLI. This functionality will be added in the future. In the meantime, use a Personal API key to list artifacts.
Examples using NGC API Keys
Here are some examples of using NGC API keys to authenticate with NGC CLI and Docker CLI:
NGC CLI
$ ngc config set
Paste your key value at the API_KEY prompt:
[Enter API key [****API-Key]. Choices: [<VALID_APIKEY>]
Important
Always use the latest NGC CLI version to access the newest features, bug fixes, performance improvements, and security updates. Check for the latest versions at NGC CLI Installers or run
ngc version list to view the latest releases, then upgrade using
ngc version upgrade
Docker CLI
docker login nvcr.io --username '$oauthtoken'
For the username, enter
'$oauthtoken' exactly as shown. It is a special name that indicates that you will authenticate with an API key. Paste your key value at the Password prompt.
3.3.1. Supported NGC Applications and API Key Types#
The NVIDIA NGC applications/services that support Personal and Service Keys are listed below:
|
NGC Application/Services
|
Service Description
|
NVIDIA NGC Catalog
|
Grants your key permission to access or download containers and artifacts from the NGC Catalog. The permission level matches your account’s permissions for the catalog.
|
NVIDIA NGC Private Registry
|
The key is authorized to perform actions on your organization’s private registry service, such as pulling, retrieving, creating, or deleting containers and artifacts. The permission level assigned to the key matches the permission level of your user account. Therefore, your user account must have permissions for the Private Registry.
|
NVIDIA Cloud Functions
|
This authorization allows your key to perform actions on your organization’s cloud functions service. If your organization has private functions published by NVIDIA, or if your cloud functions service enables you to create, deploy, and run your own functions, your personal key will have the same permissions as your user account for the cloud functions service. Therefore, it’s important that your user account has the necessary permissions for Cloud Functions.
|
NVIDIA Public API Endpoints
|
Grants permission for your key to access NVIDIA NIM inference endpoints listed in the NVIDIA API Catalog. Therefore, your user account must have Public API Endpoints permissions.
|
NVIDIA Secrets Manager
|
Authorizes your key to perform actions on the NVIDIA Secrets Manager service, which is used to store and manage secrets. Your key will have the same permission level as your user account, so your user account must possess Secrets Manager permissions.
3.3.2. Generating NGC API Keys#
Generating API keys is essential for authenticating with NGC services using the NGC CLI, Docker CLI, or direct API requests.
3.3.2.1. Generating a Personal API Key#
Sign in to the NGC website. From a browser, go to https://ngc.nvidia.com/signin and then enter your email and password.
Click your user account icon in the top-right corner and select Setup.
Click Generate API Key from the available options.
On the Setup > API Keys page, click + Generate Personal Key on the menu or the pane.
In the Generate Personal Key dialog, fill in the required information for your key.
Key Name: Enter a unique name for your key.
Expiration: Choose the expiration date for the key.
Services Included: Choose from the available services the key is permitted to access. Refer to Assigning Services to Your Personal API Key to learn more about each service and when to assign service access to your Personal Key.
-
Click Generate Personal Key when finished.
Your API key appears in the following dialog.
NGC does not save your key, so store it securely. You can copy your API Key to the clipboard by selecting Copy Personal Key or using the copy icon to the right of the API key.
You can generate up to eight personal keys and manage them from the Setup > Personal Keys dashboard. To activate or deactivate a key, click the Active toggle. The Actions (ellipsis) menu allows you to rotate or delete a personal key.
3.3.2.1.1. Assigning Services to Your Personal API Key#
The services you can assign to a personal API key depend on two factors:
The services enabled for the NGC org where you generate the API key.
The service roles assigned to you by your NGC org owner or administrator.
For example, consider an NGC org with the following services enabled:
An NGC user account might have the following access roles assigned:
In this scenario, the NGC org has enabled NVIDIA Microservices, Private Registry, NVIDIA AI Enterprise, and Cloud Functions (NVCF). The user account has been granted access roles for all these services. Therefore, a personal API key can be generated with permissions to access one or all of them.
If a service is unavailable for assignment to the API key, it indicates that the org owner or administrator has not granted the user the necessary role for that service.
For details about each service listed above and its function, see the table Supported NGC Applications and API Key Types.
3.3.2.1.2. Generating a Legacy NGC API Key#
To generate a legacy API key, go to Setup > API Keys and click + Generate Legacy Key in the Legacy Keys drop-down.
In the Generate Legacy Key dialog, click on + Generate Legacy Key.
3.3.2.2. Generating a Service API Key#
Sign in to the NGC website. From a browser, go to https://ngc.nvidia.com/signin and then enter your email and password.
Select Organization from the user account menu on the upper right.
Select Service Keys on the organization dashboard.
On the Organization > Service Keys page, click + Create Service Key button to create a key.
In the Create Service Key dialog, fill in the required configuration. Service keys currently support services such as NVIDIA NIM, NGC Catalog, and Private Registry. Assign scopes and resource permissions to the key.
In the Entity Type field, select from the available options to grant to the API key.
In the Scope field, choose from the available options.
Click Next Step to review your key configuration.
Once you verified the configuration, click Confirm to generate your service key. Your service key appears in the next dialog.
NGC does not save your key, so store it securely. You can copy your API Key to the clipboard by clicking the copy icon to the right of the API key or the Copy Service Key button.
Make sure to copy the key value before leaving this page. Once you navigate away, the key value cannot be retrieved, and replacing it will require generating a new key. NGC supports multiple Service API keys, which are managed from the Organization > Service Keys dashboard.
To activate or deactivate a key, click the Active toggle. The Actions (ellipsis) menu allows you to rotate or delete a service key.
Note
When managing containers, ensure the scopes Get Container and Get Container list are assigned to your service key. For other types of artifacts, add the Get Artifact and Get Artifact list scopes. These scopes are the minimum required to discover the artifacts that need to be managed. Refer to the NGC Catalog User Guide and Private Registry User Guide for more information.
3.4. Managing Users and Teams in NGC#
This chapter applies to organization and team administrators, and explains the tasks that an organization or team administrator can perform from the NGC website.
When the Organization was created, an Organization owner was created from the primary technical contact information provided during the sales process. This organization owner will receive an email from NGC. As the NGC Org owner for your organization, you can invite other users to join your organization’s NGC account. Users can then be assigned as members of teams within your organization. Teams are useful for keeping custom work private within the organization. You can also create other administrators in the organization to share that responsibility.
The general workflow for building teams of users is as follows:
The organization admin invites users to the organization’s NGC account.
The organization admin creates teams within the organization.
The organization admin adds users to appropriate teams, and typically assigns at least one user to be the team admin.
The organization or team admin can then add other users to the team.
3.4.1. NGC Registry User Roles#
Prior to adding users and teams, familiarize yourself with the following definitions of each role.
The NGC container registry supports the following user roles.
Organizational and Team Level Roles
The following roles can be assigned to a user.
Org Owner: This user is created at the time of Org creation. Up to two users can be assigned the Org Owner role at a given moment. This user can download/upload, push/pull or delete, add/remove users and create teams within an organization.
Registry Admin: This user can download/upload, push/pull or delete artifacts within an organization or team.
Registry User: This user can download, upload, push/pull artifacts within an organization or team.
Registry Read: This user can download and pull artifacts within an organization or team.
User Admin: This user can view and invite other users and user admins within an organization. At the team level, the User Admin can view and invite other users and user admins to that team. A User Admin can only grant roles that they possess.
User Read: This user can view details of an organization or team.
Note
A user must be a “Registry Read”, “Registry User”, and/or “User Admin” role to be a member of the organization or any team.
|
Capability
|
Registry Admin
|
Registry User
|
User Admin
|
Registry Read
|
User Read
|
Add teams
|
X
|
X
|
✔
|
X
|
X
|
Add new users to orgs or teams
|
X
|
X
|
✔
|
X
|
X
|
View users
|
✔
|
X
|
✔
|
X
|
X
|
Delete images
|
✔
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
View/Edit all image information via UI and CLI
|
✔
|
✔
|
X
|
X
|
X
|
View all artifacts namely containers, model, resources
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
✔
|
X
|
Download all artifacts namely containers, model, resources
|
✔
|
✔
|
X
|
✔
|
X
|
Create and push/upload all artifacts namely containers, model, resources
|
✔
|
✔
|
X
|
X
|
X
3.4.2. Creating Teams#
Creating teams is useful for allowing users to share images within a team while keeping them invisible to other teams in the same organization. Only organization administrators can create teams.
To create a team:
Log on to the NGC application.
Select Organization from the user account menu. From the dashboard or left navigation, select Teams. Then, click Create Team at the top of the screen.
Enter a team name and description, then click Create Team. Team names must be all lowercase.
3.4.3. Creating Users#
As the organization owner or user administrator, you must create user accounts to allow others to use the NGC container registry within the organization.
Log on to the NGC application.
Click Organization from the user account menu. From the dashboard or left navigation, select Users. Then, click Invite User at the top right of the screen.
Fill out the Invite New User form for the new user as follows:
Enter the display name and email where indicated.
Select the organization or team to be assigned.
Select the roles to assign to the user.
Click Add Role and then click Invite User when done.
An invitation email is automatically sent to the user.
-
3.4.4. Adding a New User to a Team#
Org owners or org level user administrators can add users to any team in the organization. Team user administrators can add users to their teams.
Log on to the NGC application.
Click Organization from the user account menu. Select Teams from the left navigation, and then, select the team that you want to add a user.
On the Users page, click Invite New User.
In the Invite New User dialog, follow the steps in section Creating Users to fill out the add user form and invite the new user to the team. Make sure the user is invited at the desired team context.
Users can be members of more than one team. To add a user to another team, repeat these steps for any additional teams.
3.4.5. Adding an Existing User to a Team#
Org owners or org level user administrators can add users to any team in the organization. Team user administrators can add users to their teams.
Log on to the NGC application.
Click Organization from the user account menu. From the dashboard or the left navigation, select Teams navigation. Then, select the team that you want to add a user.
On the Users page, click Add Existing User.
In the Find Existing User dialog, enter the name of the user you want to add.
Select the user and click Edit User.
On the user information page, assign the user to the desired team and roles. Click Add Role to save your changes.
Users can be members of more than one team. To add a user to another team, repeat these steps for any additional teams.
3.4.6. Changing User Roles#
You can change user assignments and roles for any users you create.
Log on to the NGC application.
Select the org and team for which you want to change the user role. Click your user icon to select from the list of orgs, select an org, and if applicable, select a team.
Click Organization from the user account menu. Select Users from the left navigation. A list of all the users in the current registry space appears.
Select the user whose role you want to change. The User Information form appears.
Click Edit Membership.
A prompt appears for editing membership roles.
You can assign new roles, update and delete user roles, and click Add Role when done.
3.5. Introduction to the NGC Catalog and NGC CLIs#
Unified NGC and Enterprise Catalog
Note
The Enterprise Catalog, formerly a separate repository for NVIDIA AI Enterprise-supported software, is now integrated into the public NGC Catalog, providing a unified and comprehensive platform. NVIDIA AI Enterprise customers can access their exclusive software and features within the NGC Catalog using their active entitlements.
The NGC Catalog aims to provide a centralized catalog of publicly available entities (for example, containers, models, resources) alongside those that are part of products called entitled entities. This approach enables users to search and filter seamlessly across all entities, for a more efficient and improved user experience.
Users can view and download entitled entities by signing in to NGC. The NGC CLI is also available for downloading software using the API key. Access to all granted products will remain even when switching org/team context. Unauthenticated users will see a prompt to log in or gain access to the product when attempting to download gated features or entitled entities.
Publishers can publish and map entities to products. Access to entities is restricted by entity type, entity access type, user subscriptions, and roles, enhancing security and control. For entitled entities, guest users are encouraged to convert to registered or subscribed status to access product-specific entities.
Introduction to NGC CLIs
The NGC CLIs are command-line interfaces for managing content within the NGC Registry. The CLI operates within a shell and lets you use scripts to automate commands.
NGC Catalog CLI
The NGC Catalog CLI is available to you if you have guest access to the NGC Registry, and with it, you can:
View a list of GPU-accelerated Docker container images, pre-trained deep-learning models, and scripts for creating deep-learning models.
Download container images, models, and resources.
NGC Registry CLI
The NGC Registry CLI is available to you if you are logged in with your own NGC account or with an NGC Private Registry account, and with it, you can:
View a list of GPU-accelerated Docker containers available and detailed information about each image.
See a list of deep-learning models and resources and detailed information about them.
Download container images, models, and resources.
Upload container images, models, and resources.
Create and manage users and teams (available to NGC Private Registry administrators).
For more details and best practices, visit the NGC CLI documentation page.
3.5.1. Installing NGC Registry CLI#
To install NGC Registry CLI:
Log in to your enterprise account on the NGC website (https://ngc.nvidia.com).
In the top right corner, click your user account icon and select Setup, then click Downloads under CLI from the Setup page.
From the CLI Install page, click the Windows, Linux, or macOS tab, according to the platform from which you will be running NGC Registry CLI.
Follow the instructions to install the CLI.
Verify the installation by entering
ngc --version. The output should be
NGC CLI x.y.zwhere x.y.z indicates the version.
3.5.2. Managing Users and Teams#
This section applies to the organization and team administrators.
As the NGC administrator for your organization, you can invite other users to join your organization’s NGC account. Users can then be assigned as members of teams within your organization. Teams are useful for keeping custom work private within the organization.
The general workflow for building teams of users is as follows:
The organization admin invites users to the organization’s NGC account.
The organization admin creates teams within the organization.
The organization admin adds users to appropriate teams, and typically assigns at least one user to be the team admin.
The organization or team admin can then add other users to the team.
3.5.2.1. Inviting users to the organization’s NGC account#
Required Role: Org Admin (
REGISTRY_WRITE_ADMIN_ROLE)
Syntax
C:\> ngc org add-user <email> <name>
Example of adding John Smith (email: jsmith@example.com)
C:\> ngc org add-user jsmith@example.com "John Smith"
3.5.2.2. Creating teams#
Required Role: Org Admin (
REGISTRY_WRITE_ADMIN_ROLE)
Syntax
C:\> ngc org add-team <name> <description>
Example of adding Team A
C:\> ngc org add-team team_a "Team A"
Team created.
----------------------------------------------------
Team Information
Id: 363
Name: team-a
Description: Team A
Deleted: False
----------------------------------------------------
3.5.2.3. Adding users to teams#
Required Role: Org Admin (
REGISTRY_WRITE_ADMIN_ROLE) or Team Admin (
REGISTRY_WRITE_TEAM_ADMIN_ROLE)
Syntax
C:\> ngc team add-user <email> <name>
Example of adding existing user John Smith to Team A as a regular user
C:\> ngc team add-user jsmith@example.com "John Smith" --team team-a --role REGISTRY_WRITE_USER_ROLE
Note
You do not need the
--team argument if the target team is already set in your current NGC configuration.
3.5.2.4. Creating a team and adding a user in the same command#
Required Role: Org Admin (
REGISTRY_WRITE_ADMIN_ROLE)
Syntax
C:\> ngc org add-user <email> <name> --team <name> --role <user-role>
Example of inviting new user John Smith to Team A as a team admin
C:\> ngc org add-user jsmith@example.com "John Smith" --team team-a --role REGISTRY_WRITE_TEAM_ADMIN_ROLE
Note
You do not need the
--team argument if the target team is already set in your current NGC configuration.
3.5.2.4.1. User Roles and Permissions#
|
Role
|
Service
|
Access Levels
|
ADMIN
|
ACE
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
ADMIN
|
CONTAINER
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
ADMIN
|
DATASET
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
ADMIN
|
HELM
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
ADMIN
|
JOB
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
ADMIN
|
MODEL
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
ADMIN
|
MODELSCRIPT
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
ADMIN
|
ORG
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
ADMIN
|
TEAM
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
ADMIN
|
USER
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
ADMIN
|
WORKSPACE
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
EGX_ADMIN
|
EGX
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
EGX_ADMIN
|
ORG
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
EGX_ADMIN
|
TEAM
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
EGX_ADMIN
|
USER
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
EGX_READ
|
EGX
|
READ
|
EGX_READ
|
ORG
|
READ
|
EGX_READ
|
TEAM
|
READ
|
EGX_USER
|
EGX
|
READ, WRITE
|
EGX_USER
|
ORG
|
READ, WRITE
|
EGX_USER
|
TEAM
|
READ, WRITE
|
REGISTRY_READ
|
CONTAINER
|
READ
|
REGISTRY_READ
|
HELM
|
READ
|
REGISTRY_READ
|
MODEL
|
READ
|
REGISTRY_READ
|
MODELSCRIPT
|
READ
|
REGISTRY_READ
|
ORG
|
READ
|
REGISTRY_READ
|
TEAM
|
READ
|
REGISTRY_ADMIN
|
CONTAINER
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
REGISTRY_ADMIN
|
HELM
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
REGISTRY_ADMIN
|
MODEL
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
REGISTRY_ADMIN
|
MODELSCRIPT
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
REGISTRY_ADMIN
|
ORG
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
REGISTRY_ADMIN
|
TEAM
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
REGISTRY_ADMIN
|
USER
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
REGISTRY_USER
|
CONTAINER
|
READ, WRITE
|
REGISTRY_USER
|
HELM
|
READ, WRITE
|
REGISTRY_USER
|
MODEL
|
READ, WRITE
|
REGISTRY_USER
|
MODELSCRIPT
|
READ, WRITE
|
REGISTRY_USER
|
ORG
|
READ, WRITE
|
REGISTRY_USER
|
TEAM
|
READ, WRITE
|
USER_ADMIN
|
CONTAINER
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
USER_ADMIN
|
HELM
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
USER_ADMIN
|
MODEL
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
USER_ADMIN
|
MODELSCRIPT
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
USER_ADMIN
|
ORG
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
USER_ADMIN
|
TEAM
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
USER_ADMIN
|
USER
|
READ, ADMIN, WRITE
|
USER
|
ACE
|
READ, WRITE
|
USER
|
CONTAINER
|
READ, WRITE
|
USER
|
DATASET
|
READ, WRITE
|
USER
|
HELM
|
READ, WRITE
|
USER
|
JOB
|
READ, WRITE
|
USER
|
MODEL
|
READ, WRITE
|
USER
|
MODELSCRIPT
|
READ, WRITE
|
USER
|
ORG
|
READ, WRITE
|
USER
|
TEAM
|
READ, WRITE
|
USER
|
WORKSPACE
|
READ, WRITE
4. Docker Containers#
Over the last few years there has been a dramatic rise in the use of software containers for simplifying deployment of data center applications at scale. Containers encapsulate an application along with its libraries and other dependencies to provide reproducible and reliable execution of applications and services without the overhead of a full virtual machine.
GPU support within Docker containers enables GPU-based applications that are portable across multiple machines in a similar way to how Docker® enables CPU-based applications to be deployed across multiple machines.
Docker container: A Docker container is an instance of a Docker image. A Docker container deploys a single application or service per container.
Docker image: A Docker image is simply the software (including the filesystem and parameters) that you run within a nvidia-docker container.
4.1. What Is A Docker Container?#
A Docker container is a mechanism for bundling a Linux application with all of its libraries, data files, and environment variables so that the execution environment is always the same, on whatever Linux system it runs and between instances on the same host.
Unlike a VM which has its own isolated kernel, containers use the host system kernel. Therefore, all kernel calls from the container are handled by the host system kernel. DGX™ systems use Docker containers as the mechanism for deploying deep learning frameworks.
A Docker container is the running instance of a Docker image.
4.2. Why Use A Container?#
One of the many benefits to using containers is that you can install your application, dependencies and environment variables one time into the container image; rather than on each system you run on. In addition, the key benefits to using containers also include:
There is no risk of conflict with libraries that are installed by others.
Containers allow use of multiple different deep learning frameworks, which may have conflicting software dependencies, on the same server.
After you build your application into a container, you can run it on lots of other places, especially servers, without having to install any software.
Legacy accelerated compute applications can be containerized and deployed on newer systems, on premise, or in the cloud.
Specific GPU resources can be allocated to a container for isolation and better performance.
You can easily share, collaborate, and test applications across different environments.
Multiple instances of a given deep learning framework can be run concurrently with each having one or more specific GPUs assigned.
Containers can be used to resolve network-port conflicts between applications by mapping container-ports to specific externally-visible ports when launching the container.
4.3. Using NGC Container Registry from the Docker Command Line#
4.3.1. Accessing the NGC Container Registry#
You can access the NGC container registry by running a Docker command from your client computer. You are not limited to using your NVIDIA DGX platform to access the NGC container registry. You can use any Linux computer with Internet access on which Docker is installed.
Before accessing the NGC container registry, ensure that the following prerequisites are met:
Your NGC account is activated.
You have an NGC API key for authenticating your access to NGC container registry. For more information, see Generating NGC API Keys.
You are logged in to your client computer as an administrator user.
An alternate approach for enabling other users to run containers without giving them
sudo privilege, and without having to type
sudo before each
docker command, is to add each user to the
docker group, with the command:
sudo usermod -aG docker $USER
Note
While this approach is more convenient and commonly used, it is less secure because any user who can send commands to the docker engine can escalate privilege and run root level operations. If you choose to use this method, only add users to the docker group who you would trust with root privileges.
Log in to the NGC container registry.
docker login nvcr.io
When prompted for your user name, enter the following text:
$oauthtoken
The $oauthtoken user name is a special user name that indicates that you will authenticate with an API key and not a user name and password.
When prompted for your password, enter your NGC API key as shown in the following example.
Username: $oauthtoken Password: my-api-key
Tip
When you get your API key as explained in Generating NGC API Keys, copy it to the clipboard so that you can paste the API key into the command shell when you are prompted for your password.
Note
The three steps above can be combined into a single command for convenience:
docker login -u \$oauthtoken -p $NGC_API_KEY nvcr.io
4.3.2. Uploading an NVIDIA Container Image onto Your System#
No container images are preloaded onto a DGX system. Instead, containers are available for download from the NGC container registry. NVIDIA has provided a number of containers for download from the NGC container registry. If your organization has provided you with access to any custom containers, you can download those as well.
Before loading an NGC container image, ensure that the following prerequisites are met:
You have read access to the registry space that contains the container image.
You are logged in to nvcr.io as explained in Accessing the NGC Container Registry.
Tip
To browse the available containers in the NGC container registry, use a web browser to log in to your NGC account on the NGC website.
Run the command to download the container that you want from the registry.
sudo docker pull registry/registry-space/repository:tag
registry: The URL of the container registry, which for the NGC container registry is
nvcr.io.
registry-space: The name of the space within the registry that contains the container. For example,
nvidiais the registry space for containers provided by NVIDIA.
repository: Repositories are collections of containers of the same name, but distinguished from each other by their tags. Think of it as the main container name.
tag: A tag that identifies the version of the container.
-
To confirm that the container was downloaded, list the Docker images on your system.
sudo docker images
The following are several examples of pulling container images.
Example of pulling
tensorflow:18.06-py3from the
nvidiaregistry space.
~$ sudo docker pull nvcr.io/nvidia/tensorflow:18.06-py3
Example of pulling a custom container image tagged
v2.0from the
acmeorganization registry space.
~$ sudo docker pull nvcr.io/acme/custom-image:v2.0
Example of pulling a custom container image tagged
v2.0from the
acme/teamteam registry space.
~$ sudo docker pull nvcr.io/acme/zoom/custom-image:v2.0
4.3.3. Tagging and Pushing a Container Image#
You can upload custom images to the registry if you have write access to the registry space. Uploading a container image involves first tagging the image and then pushing the image to the registry space.
In the following examples, the user is a member of the Acme (mxa8oi8djw7m) organization and the Zoom team within the Acme organization. Refer to Joining an Org as Org Owner on how to find your Org name.
Tagging Example
This example tags a local container image mycaffe in the mxa8oi8djw7m/zoom team space with v1.5.
~$ sudo docker tag mycaffe nvcr.io/mxa8oi8djw7m/zoom/mycaffe:v1.5
Pushing Example
This example pushes version v1.5 of the mycaffe local container image to the mxa8oi8djw7m/zoom team space:
~$ sudo docker push nvcr.io/mxa8oi8djw7m/zoom/mycaffe:v1.5
4.4. Using the Container Registry#
The
ngc registry image commands let you access ready-to-use GPU-accelerated container images from the registry.
4.4.1. Viewing Container Image Information#
There are several commands for viewing information about available container images.
To list container images:
C:\>ngc registry image list
+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+---------+------------+
| Name | Repository | Latest Tag | Image Size | Updated | Permission |
| | | | | Date | |
+-------------+-------------+-------------+------------+---------+------------+
| BigDFT | hpc/bigdft | cuda10-ubun | 2.37 GB | Oct 18, | unlocked |
| | | tu1804-ompi | | 2019 | |
| | | 4-mkl | | | |
| CANDLE | hpc/candle | 20180326 | 1.52 GB | Oct 18, | unlocked |
| | | | | 2019 | |
...
“Unlocked” permissions indicate images that do not require an API key to access.
To view detailed information about a specific image, specify the image and the tag.
Example:
C:\>ngc registry image info nvidia/caffe:19.02-py2
--------------------------------------------------
Image Information
Name: nvidia/caffe:19.02-py2
Architecture: amd64
Schema Version: 1
--------------------------------------------------
4.4.2. Pulling a Container Image#
With the NGC Registry CLI you can pull (download) images to your system.
To pull an image to your registry space, specify the image and, optionally, the tag.
C:\>ngc registry image pull <image-name>[:<tag>]
If a tag is not specified, then the tag
latest will be used.
4.4.3. Pushing a Container Image#
With the NGC Registry CLI you can push (upload) images to your registry space.
To push an image to your registry space, specify the image and, optionally, the tag.
C:\>ngc registry image push <image-name>[:<tag>]
If a tag is not specified, then the tag
latest will be used.
4.4.4. Removing a Container Image#
With the NGC Registry CLI you can removed images that are no longer needed from your registry space.
To remove all versions of an image, specify the image.
C:\>ngc registry image remove <image-name>
To remove a specific image version, specify the image and tag.
C:\>ngc registry image remove <image-name>:<tag>
4.5. Updating Container Metadata#
You can find best practices on how to fill out the metadata for your container in the Product Page Guidelines.
4.5.1. Updating Container Metadata Via the NGC Website#
Perform the following instructions to update the container metadata using the NGC website.
Click on the vertical ellipsis in the right upper corner of your container product page to reveal the entity action menu.
Select Edit Details from the entity action menu.
Update the container description and all other container metadata as needed.
To save your changes, click again on the vertical ellipsis to reveal the entity action menu and select Save.
4.5.2. Updating Container Metadata Using the NGC CLI#
With the NGC Registry CLI you can update the container description and all the other container metadata.
To update container metadata, use the following command.
ngc registry image update [--ace <name>] [--built-by <name>] [--debug]
[--desc <desc>] [--format_type <fmt>]
[--label <label>] [--logo <url>] [--org <name>]
[--overview <file.md>] [--publisher <publisher>]
[--team <name>] [-h]
<image>[:<tag>]
Specify a named argument (field that will be updated, and values to update field) as well as a positional argument (name of the container image and, optionally, tag).
Positional Arguments
<image>[:<tag>]: Name of the image repository or tagged image,
<image>[:<tag>]
Named Arguments
--debug: Enable debug mode.
--format_type: Possible choices: ascii, csv, json. Specify the output format type. Supported formats are: [‘ascii’, ‘csv’, ‘json’]. Only commands that produce tabular data support csv format. Default: ascii.
--org: Specify the organization name. Use “–org no-org” to override other sources and specify no org. Default: current configuration.
--ace: Specify the ACE name. Use “–ace no-ace” to override other sources and specify no ACE. Default: current configuration.
--team: Specify the team name. Use “–team no-team” to override other sources and specify no team. Default: current configuration.
--desc: Description for the target image.
--overview: Documentation (text or markdown file) for the image.
--label: A label to describe the repository. Can be used multiple times.
--logo: A URL pointing to the logo for the repository.
--publisher: The person or entity publishing the image.
--built-by: The person who built the container image. Specify the image and, optionally, the tag.
Example: Changing Description of a Container Image
To view the existing container metadata use the following command.
$ ngc registry image info nvidia/testcontainer
--------------------------------------------------
Image Repository Information
Name: testcontainer
Short Description: Test description.
Built By: Kristina
Publisher: NVIDIA
Logo: www.logo.com/logo.png
Labels: Machine Learning, Classification, Retail
Public: No
Last Updated: May 8, 2020
Latest Image Size: 60.27 MB
Latest Tag: 3.0
Tags:
3.0
2.0
1.0
--------------------------------------------------
Update the container description with the following command.
$ ngc registry image update --desc "A test container image with useful tools." nvidia/testcontainer
--------------------------------------------------
Updating repository metadata
Repository metadata updated.
To check if the update was successful, run the info command again
$ ngc registry image info nvidia/testcontainer
--------------------------------------------------
Image Repository Information
Name: testcontainer
Short Description: A test container image with useful tools.
Built By: Kristina
Publisher: NVIDIA
Logo: www.logo.com/logo.png
Labels: Machine Learning, Classification, Retail
Public: No
Last Updated: May 8, 2020
Latest Image Size: 60.27 MB
Latest Tag: 3.0
Tags:
3.0
2.0
1.0
--------------------------------------------------
$ ngc registry image update Command Overview
4.6. Multi-Architecture Support for NGC Container Images#
When running an image, docker will automatically select an image variant which matches your OS and architecture.
NGC Container Registry now allows users to leverage docker multi-architecture. It can support multiple architectures, which means that a single image may contain variants for different architectures like ARM, x86, Power and others; and sometimes for different operating systems, such as Windows.
Manifest Lists and Tags
NGC Container Registry now supports the manifest list schema now application/vnd.docker.distribution.manifest.list.v2+json providing the ability to assign multiple tags per image. For inspection of manifest list read instructions here.
NGC UI allows you to navigate through the supported architecture.
5. NGC Models#
The NGC private registry lets you upload and access deep-learning models.
5.1. Creating New NGC Models Using the NGC CLI#
Issue
ngc registry model create -h to see a description of available options and command descriptions for creating as model.
This example creates a new model called “Final Review Model” with all required and optional arguments used:
$ ngc registry model create \
--application OBJECT_DETECTION \
--format "cpkt" \
--framework TensorFlow\
--precision FP16 \
--short-desc "A model for object detection using TensorFlow" \
--built-by "My Name" \
--display-name "Final Review Model" \
--label "fast" --label "sparkly" \
--owner-name "MyTeam" \
--overview-filename /path/to/my/overview/file.md \
--publisher "NVIDIA MyTeam" \
--public-dataset-license <license> \
--public-dataset-link "www.example.com" \
--public-dataset-name "200_10x200_images" \
nvidia/myteam/final_review_model
5.2. Creating a New Model Using the NGC Website#
To create a new model asset, select Private Registry from the app menu in the top left. Then, select Models from the left navigation menu. Click Create Model on the top right of the page.
The Create Model page walks you through the process of creating a new model asset.
Once this form has been completed and submitted, you will have the option of creating a model version. This step can be skipped and completed later. See “Uploading a New Version” for more information.
|
Field
|
Validation
|
Description
|
Options
|
Name
|
String
|
The name of the model
|
Publisher
|
String
|
The name of the individual who owns the asset (dropdown)
|
Description
|
String
|
Short description of the model
|
Overview
|
Markdown (String)
|
A place to share more details/usage instructions for the model
|
Labels
|
String (List)
|
Tags to make the asset more discoverable
|
Use Case
|
String
|
Intended use case
|
Annotation, Automatic Speech Recognition, Image Classification, Image Segmentation, Image Synthesis, Natural Language Processing, Object Detection, Translation
|
Framework
|
String
|
Deep learning framework used to build the model
|
Caffe, Clara, NeMo/PyTorch, PyTorch, TensorFlow, TensorRT, Transfer Learning Toolkit
|
Model Format
|
String
|
Output format of the weights file
|
caffemodel, HDF5, ONNX, protobuf, PyTorch PTH, SavedModel, TensorFlow CKPT, TensorRT Plan, TLT
|
Precision
|
String
|
Training precision used
|
AMP, FP16, FP32, INT8
5.3. Uploading a New NGC Model Version Using the NGC CLI#
Issue
ngc registry model upload-version -h to see a description of available options and command descriptions for uploading a model version. In the event of termination or failure, rerunning the same command will automatically resume from the last checkpoint.
An example using all required and optional arguments to create model version 1 for the model created in the previous section.
$ ngc registry model upload-version \
--accuracy-reached 96.5 \
--batch-size 2000 \
--gpu-model "V100" \
--memory-footprint 4GB \
--num-epochs 100 \
--desc "A new and exciting version: 1" \
--link "www.example.com/model/v1" \
--link-type Other \
--owner-name "My Name" \
--source path/to/my/model/version/dir \
nvidia/myteam/final_review_model:1
Adding Custom Metrics
You can also upload custom metrics tables for each model version. Each table can hold up to twelve key-value attribute pairs. Three tables maximum per model version.
Metrics tables are defined as JSON tables - one table per file. You can add the table to the upload with
--metrics-file.
Some example metrics files:
zeppelin_table.json:
{
"name": "ZeppelinTable",
"attributes": [
{"key": "Robert", "value": "Plant"},
{"key": "Jimmy", "value": "Page"},
{"key": "John", "value": "Bonham"},
{"key": "John", "value": "Paul Jones"}
]
}
rhcp_table.json:
{
"name": "RHCPTable",
"attributes": [
{"key": "Anthony", "value": "Keidis"},
{"key": "Michael", "value": "Balzary"},
{"key": "John", "value": "Frusciante"},
{"key": "Chad", "value": "Smith"}
]
}
The above example with custom metrics tables included:
$ ngc registry model upload-version \
--accuracy-reached 95.5 \
--batch-size 2000 \
--gpu-model "SomeGPUModel" \
--memory-footprint 4GB \
--num-epochs 100 \
--desc "A new and exciting version: 1" \
--link "www.example.com/model/v1" \
--link-type Other \
--owner-name "My Name" \
--metrics-file zeppelin_table.json \
--metrics-file rhcp_table.json \
--source path/to/my/model/version/dir \
nvidia/myteam/final_review_model:1
5.4. Uploading an NGC Model Version Using the NGC Website#
There are two ways to upload a new version of a model via the NGC Website.
Via the Model Creation page discussed above
From the Model Details page for any model
From the version creation page, shown below, you can specify all the relevant information about the specific version that you are uploading. You can also upload files directly from your browser.
Once you’ve completed the form, and uploaded any relevant files, submitting will publish the new version of the content.
Adding Custom Metrics
As deep learning models evolve we’re aware that you might also want to convey different information to distinguish between different versions. Using the NGC Model Registry, you can specify up to 36 different metrics to help people find the right versions.
When creating your version, simply “add custom metrics” to create the tables.
Model Name - String - The name of the model for which you wish to upload a version
Owner - String - The name of the individual who owns the asset (dropdown)
Version - String - A way of identifying that version (we recommend SemVer)
Overview - Markdown - A place to share more details/usage instructions for the model (shared across all versions)
Number of Epochs - String - Number of Epochs trained (or N/A)
Batch Size - String - Training Batch Size (or N/A)
GPU Model - Drop Down - GPU family used for training
Accuracy Reached - String - Accuracy of the model (or N/A)
Memory Footprint - String - Memory Footprint used by the model
Related Resources - You can optionally specify additional resources for your model
Link Text - Drop Down - The text to display for additional resources, such as containers or code samples, to accompany your version.
URL - String - The URL of the additional resource
-
Once you’ve entered the key/value pairs, select Add Table.
5.5. Editing NGC Model Information Using the NGC CLI#
Issue
ngc registry model update -h to see a description of available options and command descriptions for editing a model or model version.
An example updating a model’s overview file for a model.
$ ngc registry model update \
--overview-filename "path/to/my/updated/overview/file.md" \
nvidia/myteam/final_review_model
An example updating a model-version’s accuracy reached and memory footprint.
$ ngc registry model update \
--accuracy-reached 96.5 \
--memory-footprint 16GB \
nvidia/myteam/final_review_model:1
Common Model Commands:
ngc registry model info nvidia/model-name- show information about a model
ngc registry model info nvidia/model-name:version- show information about a model version
ngc registry model list- list available models
ngc registry model download-version nvidia/model-name:version- download the specified model-version
ngc registry model remove nvidia/model-name:version- remove a model-version
ngc registry model remove nivida/model-name- remove a model
5.6. Editing NGC Model Information Using the NGC Website#
To edit a Model’s metadata or overview tab, simply select “edit” from the top right of the model details page.
You can then edit any of the model’s details, or even delete the model if you wish.
5.7. Cloning NGC Model Version Using the NGC Website#
Learn how to create a new version of an existing model by cloning it through the NGC website interface.
Cloning a model version creates a new version based on an existing one, allowing you to make modifications while preserving the original version. The NGC UI provides two methods to clone a model version:
Method 1: Clone from Entity Creation Page
Navigate to the Entity Creation page.
Select Create Model.
Choose Clone Version from the available options.
Select the model version you want to clone from the list of available models.
Method 2: Clone from Model Details Page
Navigate to the Model Details page.
Select the Version History tab.
Click Clone Version for the desired model version.
On the Clone Version page, you can:
Specify version information and metadata
Remove files from the existing version
Upload new files directly from your browser
After completing the form and uploading any necessary files, click Submit to create the new cloned version of the model.
5.8. Creating a New NGC Model Version Using the NGC CLI#
Learn how to create a new version of an existing model using the NGC Command Line Interface (CLI).
The NGC CLI provides a command-line interface for creating new model versions. This method is particularly useful for automation and batch processing.
Use the upload-version command
The basic syntax for creating a new version is:
ngc registry model upload-version <model-name>:<new-version> --base-version <base-version> --source <source-directory>
Where:
<model-name>is the name of your model (e.g., nvidia/hp_test)
<new-version>is the version tag for the new version (e.g., v2)
<base-version>is the version you want to base the new version on (e.g., v1)
<source-directory>is the path to the directory containing your new version files
Example: Creating version v2 from base version v1
To create a new version v2 based on version v1, using files from the ./src directory:
ngc registry model upload-version nvidia/hp_test:v2 --base-version v1 --source ./src
6. NGC Resources#
The NGC private registry lets you upload and access resources for deep-learning models.
6.1. Before You Begin#
With the NGC Registry CLI you can update the container description and all the other container metadata.
Be sure you know your context, or which org and team you are logged into. This determines which registry space your model will be uploaded. You can do this by entering the following:
$ ngc config current
If you intend to upload a model to a different registry space, or if no team is reported and you intend to upload to a team space, then you can either:
Use ngc config set to switch to another org or team:
$ ngc config set [--org <new org>][--team <new team>]
or
Set the context at each command, using the same
--org or
--team options.
6.2. Uploading a Resource#
The following is the general process for uploading a resource to the model script registry.
Create a resource in the registry. This is a placeholder for your model and contains metadata about the resource.
Example of creating resource “cmr_gnmt”.
$ ngc registry resource create nvidia/cmr_gnmt
To see a complete list of required and optional arguments, enter the following.
$ ngc registry resource create -h
Upload your resource files.
Each time you upload files to the same resource, the upload becomes a unique version of the resource. You can specify the version when you upload, or let the CLI increment the version automatically.
Example: Uploading version 1 of the resource ‘cmr_gnmt’ (required arguments omitted for simplicity).
$ ngc registry resource upload-version nvidia/cmr_gnmt:first-upload [--source .<directory or file path for the model contents>] ---------------------------------------------------- Transfer id: cmr_gnmt[version=first-upload] Upload status: Completed. Uploaded local path: C:\resource Total files uploaded: 26 Total uploaded size: 134.48 KB Started at: 2019-03-15 17:18:09.083000 Completed at: 2019-03-15 17:18:21.698000 Duration taken: 12s seconds ----------------------------------------------------
6.3. Updating a Resource#
You can update or revise information for a resource or resource version.
The following is the basic command.
$ ngc registry resource update <org>/[<team>/]<resource-name[:version]>
To update information, use the optional arguments to specify the information to change. To see the list of arguments, run:
$ ngc registry resource update -h
6.4. Resource Commands#
The full list of optional commands for NGC resources are listed below.
--accuracy-reached <accuracy>
Accuracy reached with target version.
-
--ace <name>
Specify the ACE name. Use
--ace no-aceto override other sources and specify no ACE. Default: current configuration
-
--advanced-filename <path>
Advanced guide. Provide the path to a file that contains the “Advanced Guide” for the resource.
-
--application <app>
Target model application. Allowed values: CLASSIFICATION, OBJECT_DETECTION, SEGMENTATION, TRANSLATION, TEXT_TO_SPEECH, RECOMMENDER, SENTIMENT, NLP, KUBEFLOW_PIPELINE, OTHER.
-
--batch-size <size>
The batch size of the target version.
-
--built-by <name>
Builder of the target model.
-
--debug
Enable debug mode.
-
--desc <desc>
Full description of target version.
-
--display-name <name>
Display name.
-
--format <fmt>
Format of the target model.
-
--format_type <fmt>
Specify the output format type. Supported formats are: ascii, csv, json. Only commands that produce tabular data support csv format. Default: ascii
-
--framework <fwk>
Framework used to train the target model. Allowed values: TensorFlow, Caffe2, CNTK, Torch, PyTorch, MXNet, Keras, Other.
-
--gpu-model <model>
The GPU used to train the target version.
-
--label <label>
Label for the resource. To specify more than one label, use multiple
--labelarguments.
-
--logo <url>
URL for the resource logo image.
-
--memory-footprint <footprint>
The memory footprint of the target version.
-
--num-epochs <num>
The number of epochs for the target version.
-
--org <name>
Specify the organization name. Use
--org no-orgto override other sources and specify no org. Default: current configuration
-
--overview-filename <path>
Overview. Provide the path to a file that contains the overview for the resource.
-
--performance-filename <path>
Performance data. Provide the path to a file that contains the performance data for the resource.
-
--precision <prec>
Precision the target model was trained with. Allowed Values: FP16, FP32, INT8, FPBOTH, OTHER.
-
--public-dataset-license <lcs>
License for public dataset used in the target model.
-
--public-dataset-link <url>
Link to public dataset used in the target model.
-
--public-dataset-name <name>
Name of public dataset used in the target model.
-
--publisher <name>
Publisher of the target model.
-
--quick-start-guide-filename <path>
Quick start information. Provide the path to a file that contains the “Quick Start Guide” information for the resource.
-
--release-notes-filename <path>
Release notes. Provide the path to a file that contains the release notes for the resource.
-
--setup-filename <path>
Setup instructions. Provide the path to a file that contains the setup instructions for the resource.
-
--short-desc <desc>
Short description.
-
--team <name>
Specify the team name. Use
--team no-teamto override other sources and specify no team. Default: current configuration
-
6.5. Deleting a Resource#
Only admins and creators of the model can delete a model.
Be sure the context is set appropriately for the resource you want to delete. For example, if you want to delete a model that you created in the team_A space, then be sure to set the context as –team team_A.
To remove the resource, including all versions of the resource, enter the following.
$ ngc registry resource remove <org>/[<team>/]<resource>
To remove only a specific version of the resource, enter the following.
$ ngc registry resource remove <org>/[<team>/]<resource:version>
7. NGC Helm Charts#
This document describes how to use the NGC registry to manage Helm charts.
7.1. Introduction to NGC and Helm Charts#
Helm is an application package manager running on top of Kubernetes. It lets you create Helm charts where you can define, install, and upgrade Kubernetes applications.
This document describes how to share Helm charts with others in your org or team using the NGC registry.
Prerequisites
These instructions assume the following prerequisites are met.
Helm v 2.x or 3.x installed
This is only required if you are creating or packaging Helm charts yourself. It is not needed otherwise.
NGC organization account
See the section Getting Started for instructions.
Note
The asset
ngcdocstest referenced below was created for example purposes only. It is intended merely as a guide and is not a requirement for publishing Helm assets to NGC.
7.2. Creating and Packaging a Helm Chart#
This section describes how to package a Helm chart for publishing to NGC.
There is no need to “deploy” the Helm chart in order to publish your chart to NGC. A
.tgz file of the chart can be published to an org in NGC without being deployed first to the GPU infrastructure.
Create a Helm chart template by issuing the following.
$ helm create <chart-name>
Where <chart-name> is the name of your choosing.
Example:
$ helm create ngcdocstest
Modify the contents of the template with your Helm chart data.
Package the Helm chart by issuing the following.
$ helm package <chart-name>
Example:
$ helm package ngcdocstest
This example creates the tar package
ngcdocstest-0.1.0.tgz.
7.3. Manage Helm Charts Using the NGC Web UI#
7.3.1. Viewing the List of Helm Charts and Getting Fetch Commands#
From the NGC website you can:
View the contents of the Helm chart repository.
Get the push command for a specific Helm chart in the repository.
From a browser, log in to https://ngc.nvidia.com.
If you are a member of more than one org, select the one that contains the Helm charts that you are interested in, then click Sign In.
Click Helm Charts from the left-side navigation pane.
The page presents cards for each available Helm chart.
Select one of the Helm chart cards. The page for each Helm chart provides information about the chart.
The Fetch Command section shows the command to use for downloading the Helm chart package.
Click either the Fetch download button from the upper right corner or the copy icon next to the fetch command to copy the fetch command to the clipboard.
The File Browser tab lets you see the file content of the Helm chart package.
7.3.2. Adding Helm Charts Using the NGC Web UI#
Note
Make sure you have the right permissions to create Helm Charts in your organiza NGC Registry User Roles.
Before a chart can be uploaded to your organization’s registry, you must first create a record containing the basic information about the chart.
Click Entity Creation Hub under the Private Registry section of the left side menu.
Click Create Helm Chart.
Fill in information about your Helm Chart.
Click Create Helm Chart.
To push (upload) a Helm chart to your org space, use the NGC CLI.
Example:
$ ngc registry chart push nvidian/ngcdocstest:0.1.0
See Pushing a Helm Chart for details.
7.3.3. Updating the Helm Chart Page From the Website#
To update the fields in the NGC Helm Chart page for a specific Helm chart, click Edit Details.
Edit each field as needed, then click Save.
7.3.4. Removing Helm Charts from the Web UI#
Note
Make sure you have the right permissions to create Helm Charts in your organization and/or team. You need to have the user role “Registry Admin”. For details refer to NGC Registry User Roles.
To delete a Helm chart, click Edit Details from the details page of the Helm chart to delete.
Click Delete to remove the Helm chart.
Click Delete at the confirmation dialog.
7.4. Manage Helm Charts Using the NGC CLI#
7.4.1. Searching for Available Helm Charts in an Org#
The NGC CLI supports wildcard searches, using standard Unix shell-style wildcards. For example, to see a list of all available Chart packages in your org, run the following command.
$ ngc registry chart list *<org_name>*
Example:
$ ngc registry chart list *nvidian*
That will return all charts with ‘
nvidian’ anywhere in the name.
|
Name
|
Repository
|
Version
|
Size
|
Created By
|
Description
|
Created Date
|
Last Modified
|
fluentd-elasti csearch
|
nvidian/fluen ntd-elasticse arch
|
4.8.1
|
245.61 KB
|
stg-3emmf14t83v d0s5v81qasfi479
|
Changed sho rt descript ion
|
Nov 15, 2019
|
Dec 17, 2019
|
clara
|
nvidian/repo1 /clara
|
0.0.1
|
65.66 KB
|
stg-p6urlvepnjb q06qfis28l5m6a4
|
Feb 07, 2020
|
Mar 12, 2021
7.4.2. Fetching Helm Charts#
To download (or “pull”) a Chart package, run the following command.
Note
If no version is specified, the most recent version will be pulled.
$ ngc registry chart pull org/[team/]chart[:version]
Example:
$ ngc registry chart pull nvidian/nginx-ingress:1.2.3 (pulls version 1.2.3)
$ ngc registry chart pull nvidian/nginx-ingress (pulls the latest version)
7.4.3. Adding Helm Charts to a Private Registry#
Note
Make sure you have the right permissions to create Helm Charts in your organization and/or team. You need to have the user role “Registry User” or “Registry Admin”. For details, refer to NGC Registry User Roles.
Creating a Chart
Before a chart can be uploaded to your organization’s registry, you must first create a record containing the basic information about the chart. There are several values you can specify (issue
ngc registry chart create --help to view all of them), but you must at least provide a short description of the chart.
$ ngc registry chart create <org>/[<team>/]<chart_name> --short-desc <description>
Example:
$ ngc registry chart create nvidian/ngcdocstest --short-desc "Doc testing chart"
Successfully created chart 'nvidian/ngcdocstest'.
--------------------------------------------------
Chart Information
Name: ngcdocstest
Short Description: Doc testing chart
Display Name:
Team:
Publisher:
Built By:
Labels:
Logo:
Created Date: 2021-03-22 18:48:36 UTC
Updated Date: 2021-03-22 18:48:36 UTC
Read Only: False
Latest Version ID:
Latest Version Size (bytes):
Overview:
--------------------------------------------------
Updating a Chart
You can update the metadata about a chart after it has been created with the update command.
$ ngc registry chart update <org>/[<team>/]<chart_name> --<property> <value>
Example:
$ ngc registry chart update nvidian/ngcdocstest --publisher "test account" --display-name "Helm Demo Chart" --built-by "my team"
Successfully updated chart 'nvidian/ngcdocstest'.
--------------------------------------------------
Chart Information
Name: ngcdocstest
Short Description: Doc testing chart
Display Name: Helm Demo Chart
Team:
Publisher: test account
Built By: my team
Labels:
Logo:
Created Date: 2021-03-22 18:48:36 UTC
Updated Date: 2021-03-22 18:52:01 UTC
Read Only: False
Latest Version ID: 0.1.0
Latest Version Size (bytes): 10664
Overview:
--------------------------------------------------
7.4.4. Getting Information about a Helm Chart#
You can see the information about a chart at any time by running the info command:
Example:
$ ngc registry chart info nvidia/ngcdocstest
--------------------------------------------------
Chart Information
Name: ngcdocstest
Short Description: Doc testing chart
Display Name: Helm Demo Chart
Team:
Publisher: test account
Built By: my team
Labels:
Logo:
Created Date: 2021-03-22 18:48:36 UTC
Updated Date: 2021-03-22 18:54:44 UTC
Read Only: False
Latest Version ID: 0.1.0
Latest Version Size (bytes): 10664
Overview:
--------------------------------------------------
7.4.5. Pushing a Helm Chart#
To push (upload) a Helm chart to your org space, issue the following.
$ ngc registry chart push <org>/[<team>/]<chart_name>:<version>
Example:
$ ngc registry chart push nvidian/ngcdocstest:0.1.0
Successfully pushed chart version 'ngcdocstest:0.1.0'.
--------------------------------------------------
Chart Version Information
Created Date: 2021-03-22 18:54:44 UTC
Updated Date: 2021-03-22 18:54:44 UTC
Version ID: 0.1.0
Total File Count: 11
Total Size: 10.41 KB
Status: UPLOAD_COMPLETE
--------------------------------------------------
7.4.6. Listing Helm Chart Versions#
To see a list of all available versions for a chart, specify the chart name, and use the wildcard ‘*’ for the version.
Example:
$ ngc registry chart list nvidian/nginx-ingress:*
+---------+------------+-----------+--------------+
| Version | File Count | File Size | Created Date |
+=========+============+===========+==============+
| 0.8.0 | 27 | 181.94 KB | Mar 12, 2021 |
| 1.0.0 | 25 | 149.51 KB | Oct 02, 2020 |
| 0.0.6 | 25 | 149.51 KB | Oct 02, 2020 |
| 0.0.5 | 25 | 149.51 KB | Oct 02, 2020 |
| 0.6.0 | 25 | 149.51 KB | Sep 17, 2020 |
| 0.6.1 | 25 | 149.51 KB | Sep 17, 2020 |
| 1.26.2 | 68 | 109.19 KB | Feb 08, 2020 |
+---------+------------+-----------+--------------+
7.4.7. Removing Helm Charts from a Private Registry#
Note
Make sure you have the right permissions to create Helm Charts in your organization and/or team. You need to have the user role “Registry Admin”. For details, refer to NGC Registry User Roles.
If you are an admin, you can delete a specific version of a chart running the following command:
$ ngc registry chart remove <org>/[<team>/]<chart_name>:<version>
The following example removes just version 0.1.0:
$ ngc registry chart remove nvidian/ngcdocstest:0.1.0
The following example removes all versions and data about the chart:
$ ngc registry chart remove nvidian/ngcdocstest
If you do not specify a version, every version of the chart, as well as the chart metadata, will be deleted.
Example:
$ ngc registry chart remove nvidia/ngcdocstest
Are you sure you would like to remove nvidia/ngcdocstest? [y/n]y
Successfully removed chart version 'nvidia/ngcdocstest:0.1.0'.
Successfully removed chart 'nvidia/ngcdocstest'.
7.5. Manage Helm Charts Using the NGC API#
7.5.1. Updating Information on the Helm Chart Page#
The NGC API lets you specify information about your Helm chart. Use the NGC API Explorer page for updating artifact in an org to build the JSON file for use in a CURL command.
The following page elements can be edited.
|
Page Element
|
JSON Field
|
Description
|
Helm Chart name
|
displayName
|
The name of the Helm chart appearing in the title on the tile and Helm chart page
|
Publisher
|
publisher
|
The organization/entity responsible for creating the asset
|
Logo
|
logo
|
URL of the image to use as the logo for the asset
|
Description
|
shortDescription
|
A short description for the Helm chart
|
Labels
|
labels
|
Tags to enhance search results
|
Overview tab
|
description
|
Content of the “Overview” tab which can provide publishers to convey additional
The JSON column shows the corresponding JSON fields to use when updating the page using the NGC API.
The following shows the relevant fields in the JSON file.
{
"attributes": [
{
"key": "string",
"value": "string"
}
],
"builtBy": "string",
"description": "string",
"displayName": "string",
"labels": [
"string"
],
"logo": "string",
"publisher": "string",
"shortDescription": "string"
}
Example
The following shows example JSON values.
{
"builtBy": "NVIDIA",
"description": "#NGC Docs Chart",
"displayName": "NGC DOCS CHART TEST",
"labels": [
"Helm Chart",
"Documentation"
],
"shortDescription": "This charts is for the docs!"
}
The following is an example CURL command.
curl -X PATCH --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \
--header 'Accept: application/json' \
--header 'Authorization: Bearer <<BEARER_TOKEN>>' \
-d '{ "builtBy": "NVIDIA", "description": "#Le Chart", "displayName": "NGC DOCS TEST", "labels": [ "Helm Chart", "Documentation" ], "shortDescription": "This chart is for the docs!" }' \
'https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/org/nvidian/helm-charts/ngcdocstest'
7.5.2. Deleting Helm Charts Using the NGC API#
To remove Helm charts from your org or team, you must use the NGC API. Refer to Delete artifact in an org for a description of the relevant API.
To delete a Helm chart from an org space, issue the following:
$ curl -X DELETE --header 'Accept: application/json' --header 'Authorization: Bearer <Bearer Token>' 'https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/org/<org-name>/helm-charts/<chart-name>'
To delete a Helm chart from a Team space, issue the following:
$ curl -X DELETE --header 'Accept: application/json' --header 'Authorization: Bearer <Bearer Token>' 'https://api.ngc.nvidia.com/v2/org/<org-name>/team/<team-name>helm-charts/<chart-name>'
7.6. Manage Helm Charts Using the Helm CLI#
7.6.1. Setting Up an NGC Helm Repository#
Obtain an NGC API Key. See Generating NGC API Keys for instructions.
Export the API Key for use in commands.
$ export NGC_API_KEY=<your-api-key>
Add the NGC org to your Helm repository.
$ helm repo add <repo-name> https://helm.ngc.nvidia.com/<org-name> --username=\$oauthtoken --password=$NGC_API_KEY
Where <repo-name> is a name of your choosing by which you will reference the repository.
7.6.2. Searching for Available Helm Charts#
To view a list of available Chart packages in your org, issue the following.
$ helm search <repo-name>
7.6.3. Fetching Helm Charts#
To download (or “fetch”) a Helm chart package from the repo, issue the following.
$ helm fetch <repo-name>/<chart-name>
7.6.4. Adding Helm Charts to a Private NGC Org/Team#
These instructions assume the Helm push plug-in is installed. To install the plug-in, issue the following.
$ helm plugin install https://github.com/chartmuseum/helm-push
To push (upload) a Helm chart to your org space, issue the following.
$ helm cm-push <chart-name>.tgz <repo-name>
7.6.5. Removing Helm Charts from a Private NGC Org/Team#
To remove Helm charts from your org or team, you must use the NGC CLI or NGC API.
8. Private Registry Quotas and Limits#
To maintain optimal performance and service quality, the following size limits are applied to the Private Registry:
|
Description
|
Limit
|
Note
|
Single image layer size
|
10 GB
|
Size limit per layer for Docker images (recommended).
|
Total image size
|
1 TB
|
Size limit for all Docker images stored in the registry (recommended).
|
Total model/resource size
|
5 TB
|
Size limit for all models or resources stored in the registry (enforced).
9. Getting Support for NGC container registry#
For additional information on using the NGC container registry and for getting help if you encounter issues, send an email to enterprisesupport@nvidia.com with a description of your issue and a ticket will be created for you.