NGC Certified Public Clouds#

NGC Software is Certified on the Cloud and on On-Premises Systems# NVIDIA certification programs validate the performance of AI, ML, and DL workloads on leading servers and public clouds using NVIDIA GPUs. These programs allow server manufacturers and public cloud providers to qualify NVIDIA GPU–equipped systems across a wide range of AI workloads—from training to inference—running on on-premises servers, cloud infrastructure, and edge devices.

Using NGC on Public Clouds# Across major cloud providers, NVIDIA publishes GPU-optimized virtual machine images (VMIs) with regular OS and driver updates. These VMIs are optimized for performance on the latest generations of NVIDIA GPUs. Using these VMIs to deploy NGC-hosted containers, models, and resources on virtual machine instances with NVIDIA A100, V100, or T4 GPUs helps ensure optimal performance for deep learning, machine learning, and HPC workloads.

Advantages of Using NVIDIA VMIs# Higher productivity - No need to manually install and configure the OS, NVIDIA Driver, CUDA, Docker, and related dependencies.

Full-stack optimization Updated and validated by NVIDIA on a regular cadence for optimal performance. Get more from your GPU with free updates.

Simplified workflow Dedicated VMIs preinstalled with TensorFlow, PyTorch, and the NVIDIA HPC SDK for an out-of-box experience.

Multicloud ready Create a consistent, validated virtual machine environment on any cloud provider of choice.



NGC on AWS Virtual Machines # This guide explains how to set up an NVIDIA AMI on Amazon EC2 services and provides release notes for each NVIDIA image version.

NGC on Azure Virtual Machines # This guide explains how to set up an NVIDIA GPU Cloud Machine Image on Microsoft Azure and includes release notes for each version of the image.

NGC on Google Cloud Platform Virtual Machines # This guide explains how to set up an NVIDIA GPU Cloud image on Google Cloud Platform and provides release notes for each version of the image.

NGC on Alibaba Virtual Machines # This guide explains how to set up an NVIDIA GPU Cloud Virtual Machine Image on Alibaba Cloud and includes release notes for each version of the image.

NGC Image with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Release Notes # This document describes the current status, included software, and known issues for the NVIDIA® GPU Cloud image on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.