NVIDIA NIM for RFdiffusion# RFdiffusion Overview Advantages of NIMs Release Notes for NVIDIA NIM for RFdiffusion Release 2.2.0 Summary Prerequisites System Requirements NGC (NVIDIA GPU Cloud) Account Support Matrix Supported Hardware Minimum System Hardware Requirements Supported NVIDIA GPUs Testing Locally Available Hardware Quickstart Guide Start NIM Python client example Shell client example RFdiffusion NIM endpoints Generate new protein structures (binder designs, motif scaffoldings, etc.) Input parameters Outputs Readiness check Input parameters Outputs Benchmarking Accuracy Performance Sample benchmarking scripts Advanced Usage Logging Controlling Logging Level Available Logging Levels Setting the Logging Level Best Practices Default Logging Level