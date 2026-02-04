RFdiffusion (RoseTTAFold Diffusion) is a powerful deep learning model designed to generate novel protein structures and complexes.

This network employs a diffusion-based approach to progressively refine protein structures, allowing for the creation of diverse and high-quality 3D protein models.

The input to the neural network is a set of constraints or specifications in various formats, including partial protein structures in PDB format, and the output is the generated 3D protein structure in PDB format.

RFdiffusion is one of many NIMs that you can apply to tasks in biosciences and drug discovery. NIMs make it easy to chain models together to develop a complete in silico drug discovery pipeline.

For example, you can use a RFdiffusion NIM as a first step to generate 3D structure a binder, and subsequently use ProteinMPNN NIM to determine possible amino acid sequence that fold into this 3D structure.

Note A more detailed description of the model can be found in the published RFdiffusion paper.