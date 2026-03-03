Getting Started#

English (en-US)

Copy an example audio file from the NIM container to the host machine or use your own. docker cp $CONTAINER_ID :/opt/riva/wav/en-US_sample.wav . Streaming transcription using gRPC and Realtime Websocket API Ensure NIM with streaming mode model is deployed. python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --list-models Above command queries available ASR models and prints to console. You should see a model with streaming word in the name. gRPC python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --language-code en-US --automatic-punctuation \ --input-file en-US_sample.wav Realtime python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/realtime_asr_client.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:9000 \ --language-code en-US --automatic-punctuation \ --input-file en-US_sample.wav Input speech file is streamed to the service chunk-by-chunk. Offline transcription using gRPC and HTTP API Ensure NIM offline mode model is deployed. python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file_offline.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --list-models Above command queries available ASR models and prints to console. You should see a model with offline word in the name. Input speech file is sent to the service in one shot. gRPC python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file_offline.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --language-code en-US --automatic-punctuation \ --input-file en-US_sample.wav HTTP curl -s http://0.0.0.0:9000/v1/audio/transcriptions -F language = en \ -F file = "@en-US_sample.wav"

Vietnamese (vi-VN)

Copy an example audio file from the NIM container to the host machine or use your own. docker cp $CONTAINER_ID :/opt/riva/wav/vi-VN_sample.wav . Streaming transcription using gRPC and Realtime Websocket API Ensure NIM with streaming mode model is deployed. python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --list-models Above command queries available ASR models and prints to console. You should see a model with streaming word in the name. gRPC python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --language-code vi-VN --automatic-punctuation \ --input-file vi-VN_sample.wav Realtime python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/realtime_asr_client.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:9000 \ --language-code vi-VN --automatic-punctuation \ --input-file vi-VN_sample.wav Input speech file is streamed to the service chunk-by-chunk. Offline transcription using gRPC and HTTP API Ensure NIM offline mode model is deployed. python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file_offline.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --list-models Above command queries available ASR models and prints to console. You should see a model with offline word in the name. Input speech file is sent to the service in one shot. gRPC python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file_offline.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --language-code vi-VN --automatic-punctuation \ --input-file vi-VN_sample.wav HTTP curl -s http://0.0.0.0:9000/v1/audio/transcriptions -F language = vi \ -F file = "@vi-VN_sample.wav"

Spanish (es-US)

Copy an example audio file from the NIM container to the host machine or use your own. docker cp $CONTAINER_ID :/opt/riva/wav/es-US_sample.wav . Streaming transcription using gRPC and Realtime Websocket API Ensure NIM with streaming mode model is deployed. python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --list-models Above command queries available ASR models and prints to console. You should see a model with streaming word in the name. gRPC python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --language-code es-US --automatic-punctuation \ --input-file es-US_sample.wav Realtime python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/realtime_asr_client.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:9000 \ --language-code es-US --automatic-punctuation \ --input-file es-US_sample.wav Input speech file is streamed to the service chunk-by-chunk. Offline transcription using gRPC and HTTP API Ensure NIM offline mode model is deployed. python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file_offline.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --list-models Above command queries available ASR models and prints to console. You should see a model with offline word in the name. Input speech file is sent to the service in one shot. gRPC python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file_offline.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --language-code es-US --automatic-punctuation \ --input-file es-US_sample.wav HTTP curl -s http://0.0.0.0:9000/v1/audio/transcriptions -F language = es \ -F file = "@es-US_sample.wav"

Mandarin (zh-CN)

Copy an example audio file from the NIM container to the host machine or use your own. docker cp $CONTAINER_ID :/opt/riva/wav/zh-CN_sample.wav . Streaming transcription using gRPC and Realtime Websocket API Ensure NIM with streaming mode model is deployed. python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --list-models Above command queries available ASR models and prints to console. You should see a model with streaming word in the name. gRPC python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --language-code zh-CN --automatic-punctuation \ --input-file zh-CN_sample.wav Realtime python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/realtime_asr_client.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:9000 \ --language-code zh-CN --automatic-punctuation \ --input-file zh-CN_sample.wav Input speech file is streamed to the service chunk-by-chunk. Offline transcription using gRPC and HTTP API Ensure NIM offline mode model is deployed. python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file_offline.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --list-models Above command queries available ASR models and prints to console. You should see a model with offline word in the name. Input speech file is sent to the service in one shot. gRPC python3 python-clients/scripts/asr/transcribe_file_offline.py \ --server 0 .0.0.0:50051 \ --language-code zh-CN --automatic-punctuation \ --input-file zh-CN_sample.wav HTTP curl -s http://0.0.0.0:9000/v1/audio/transcriptions -F language = zh \ -F file = "@zh-CN_sample.wav"

Taiwanese (zh-TW)