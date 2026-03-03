Support Matrix#

This documentation describes the software and hardware that Riva ASR NIM supports.

NVIDIA Riva ASR NIM is supported on NVIDIA GPUs with Compute Capability > 7.0. Avoid exceeding the available memory when selecting models to deploy; 16+ GB VRAM is recommended.

A Windows 11 operating system (Build 23H2 and later) that is supported via Windows Subsystem for Linux:

Supported Models#

Riva ASR NIM supports the following models.

NIM automatically downloads the prebuilt model if it is available on the target GPU (GPUs with Compute Capability >= 8.0) or generates an optimized model on-the-fly using RMIR model on other GPUs (Compute Capability > 7.0).

The environment variable NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR is used to specify the desired model and inference mode. It is specified as comma-separated key-value pairs. Some ASR models support different inference modes tuned for different use cases. Available modes include streaming low latency ( str ), streaming high throughput ( str-thr ), and offline ( ofl ). Setting the mode to all deploys all inference modes where applicable.

Note Parakeet 0.6b CTC English (en-US) uses FP8 on supported hardware. All other models use FP16.

Parakeet 0.6b CTC English# Model information To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us . Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,bs=1,mode=ofl,diarizer=disabled,vad=default offline 1 4.511 3.08 name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,bs=1,mode=str,diarizer=disabled,vad=default streaming 1 4.676 3.07 name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=ofl,diarizer=disabled,vad=default offline 1024 5.201 11.93 name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=str,diarizer=disabled,vad=default streaming 1024 1.54 3.07 name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=str-thr,diarizer=disabled,vad=default streaming-throughput 1024 2.257 7.02 name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=all,diarizer=disabled,vad=default all 1024 13.85 21.73 Note Profiles with a Batch Size of 1 are optimized for the lowest memory usage and support only a single session at a time. These profiles are recommended for WSL2 deployment or scenarios with a single inference request client. Speech Recognition with VAD and Speaker Diarization# The profiles with silero and sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings. Standard English with Silero VAD & Sortformer Diarizer: Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=ofl,diarizer=sortformer,vad=silero offline 1024 2.885 11.93 name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=str-thr,diarizer=sortformer,vad=silero streaming-throughput 1024 5.387 7.02 name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=str,diarizer=sortformer,vad=silero streaming 1024 4.967 6.39 name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=all,diarizer=sortformer,vad=silero all 1024 5.32 21.73

Parakeet 1.1b CTC English# Model information To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-1-1b-ctc-en-us . Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following tables as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM. Standard English Speech Recognition# The following table lists standard profiles for general English speech recognition. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=ofl,vad=default,diarizer=disabled offline 1024 2.393 6.63 mode=str,vad=default,diarizer=disabled streaming 1024 2.287 4.94 mode=str-thr,vad=default,diarizer=disabled streaming-throughput 1024 2.288 5.85 mode=all,vad=default,diarizer=disabled all 1024 4.493 13.86 Speech Recognition with VAD and Speaker Diarization# The profiles with silero and sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings. Standard English with Silero VAD & Sortformer Diarizer# Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=ofl,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer offline 1024 2.917 12.82 mode=str,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer streaming 1024 2.758 7.23 mode=str-thr,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer streaming-throughput 1024 2.657 7.87 mode=all,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer all 1024 7.261 40.36 Speech Recognition in True Offline Mode# The profiles with true-ofl use Silero VAD to detect silences to segment long audio files into chunks of up-to 30s and then parallelize the inference for all chunks. This profile is useful for applications where the audios are long and the user wants to process it in offline fashion. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=true-ofl,vad=silero offline 1024 2.7 17.88 Note Parakeet 1.1b CTC English is supported on DGX Spark platform.

Parakeet 0.6b TDT v2 English# Parakeet 0.6b TDT v2 is a 600-million-parameter automatic speech recognition (ASR) model designed for high-quality English transcription, featuring support for punctuation, capitalization, and accurate timestamp prediction. These are the key features of this model: Accurate word-level timestamp predictions

Automatic punctuation and capitalization

Robust performance on spoken numbers and song lyrics transcription Refer to Parakeet TDT 0.6B V2 for more details. To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-tdt-0.6b-v2 . For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) name=parakeet-tdt-0.6b-v2,mode=ofl offline 1024 4.7 14 Note: Parakeet 0.6b TDT is not supported on Blackwell GPUs.

Parakeet 1.1b RNNT Multilingual# Model information Parakeet 1.1b RNNT Multilingual model supports streaming speech-to-text transcription in multiple languages. The model identifies the spoken language and provides the transcript corresponding to the spoken language. List of supported languages - en-US, en-GB, es-ES, ar-AR, es-US, pt-BR, fr-FR, de-DE, it-IT, ja-JP, ko-KR, ru-RU, hi-IN, he-IL, nb-NO, nl-NL, cs-CZ, da-DK, fr-CA, pl-PL, sv-SE, th-TH, tr-TR, pt-PT, and nn-NO Recommended languages - en-US, en-GB, es-ES, ar-AR, es-US, pt-BR, fr-FR, de-DE, it-IT, ja-JP, ko-KR, ru-RU, and hi-IN To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-1-1b-rnnt-multilingual . Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=ofl,diarizer=disabled offline 1024 2.884 11.41 mode=str,diarizer=disabled streaming 1024 2.759 9.77 mode=str-thr,diarizer=disabled streaming-throughput 1024 2.919 10.69 mode=all,diarizer=disabled all 1024 6.057 28.64 Speaker Diarization# The profiles with sortformer use Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. It is useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings. Standard English with Sortformer Diarizer: Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=ofl,diarizer=sortformer offline 1024 3.277 13.97 mode=str,diarizer=sortformer streaming 1024 3.17 12.46 mode=str-thr,diarizer=sortformer streaming-throughput 1024 3.23 13.40 mode=all,diarizer=sortformer all 1024 7.556 36.74 Note Parakeet 1.1b RNNT Multilingual is supported on Blackwell and DGX Spark platform.

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Vietnamese English# Model information Parakeet 0.6b CTC Vietnamese English code switch model supports streaming and offline speech-to-text transcription in Vietnamese + English with punctuations. To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-ctc-0.6b-vi . Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM. Speech recognition base profiles# Base profiles use acoustic model based end of utterance detection. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=ofl,vad=default,diarizer=disabled offline 1024 2.089 7.27 mode=str,vad=default,diarizer=disabled streaming 1024 2.152 5.27 mode=str-thr,vad=default,diarizer=disabled streaming-throughput 1024 2.122 6.27 mode=all,vad=default,diarizer=disabled all 1024 3.824 15.75 Speech recognition profiles with VAD and Speaker Diarization# The profiles with silero and sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=ofl,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer offline 1024 2.698 13.47 mode=str,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer streaming 1024 2.504 7.58 mode=str-thr,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer streaming-throughput 1024 2.635 8.28 mode=all,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer all 1024 5.207 26.24

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Mandarin English# Model information Parakeet 0.6b CTC Mandarin English code switch model supports streaming and offline speech-to-text transcription in Mandarin + English with punctuations. To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-ctc-0.6b-zh-cn . Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM. Speech recognition base profiles# Base profiles use acoustic model based end of utterance detection. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=ofl,vad=default,diarizer=disabled offline 1024 7.9 5.6 mode=str,vad=default,diarizer=disabled streaming 1024 4.9 4.7 mode=str-thr,vad=default,diarizer=disabled streaming-throughput 1024 5.1 5.7 mode=all,vad=default,diarizer=disabled all 1024 13.1 13.4 Speech recognition profiles with VAD and Speaker Diarization# The profiles with silero and sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=ofl,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer offline 1024 5.6 11.5 mode=str,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer streaming 1024 5.0 6.7 mode=str-thr,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer streaming-throughput 1024 5.1 7.4 mode=all,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer all 1024 14.2 22.9

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Taiwanese Mandarin English# Model information Parakeet 0.6b CTC Taiwanese Mandarin English code switch model supports streaming and offline speech-to-text transcription in Taiwanese/Mandarin + English. To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-ctc-0.6b-zh-tw . Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM. Speech recognition base profiles# Base profiles use acoustic model based end of utterance detection. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=ofl,vad=default,diarizer=disabled offline 1024 4.12 5.8 mode=str,vad=default,diarizer=disabled streaming 1024 3.75 4.9 mode=str-thr,vad=default,diarizer=disabled streaming-throughput 1024 6.29 5.9 mode=all,vad=default,diarizer=disabled all 1024 14.78 13.96 Speech recognition profiles with VAD and Speaker Diarization# The profiles with silero and sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=ofl,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer offline 1024 5.21 12.03 mode=str,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer streaming 1024 4.78 6.95 mode=str-thr,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer streaming-throughput 1024 4.06 7.68 mode=all,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer all 1024 12.93 23.91

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Spanish English# Model information Parakeet 0.6b CTC Spanish English code switch model supports streaming and offline speech-to-text transcription in Spanish + English with punctuations. To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-ctc-0.6b-es . Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM. Speech recognition base profiles# Base profiles use acoustic model based end of utterance detection. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=ofl,vad=default,diarizer=disabled offline 1024 8.05 5.2 mode=str,vad=default,diarizer=disabled streaming 1024 9.9 4.5 mode=str-thr,vad=default,diarizer=disabled streaming-throughput 1024 5.3 8.0 mode=all,vad=default,diarizer=disabled all 1024 13.1 12.5 Speech recognition profiles with VAD and Speaker Diarization# The profiles with silero and sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=ofl,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer offline 1024 8.8 11.2 mode=str,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer streaming 1024 7.9 6.5 mode=str-thr,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer streaming-throughput 1024 7.0 8.4 mode=all,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer all 1024 21.15 22.2

Conformer CTC Spanish# Model information To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to riva-asr . Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) name=conformer-ctc-riva-es-us,mode=ofl offline 1024 2 5.8 name=conformer-ctc-riva-es-us,mode=str streaming 1024 2 3.6 name=conformer-ctc-riva-es-us,mode=str-thr streaming-throughput 1024 2 4.2 name=conformer-ctc-riva-es-us,mode=all all 1024 3.1 9.8

Canary 1b Multilingual# Canary 1b is encoder-decoder model with a FastConformer Encoder and Transformer Decoder. It is a multi-lingual, multi-task model, supporting automatic speech-to-text recognition (ASR) and translation. Model information To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to canary-1b . Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM. Profile

(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR ) Inference Mode Batch Size CPU Memory (GB) GPU Memory (GB) mode=ofl offline 1024 6.5 13.4