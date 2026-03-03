Is this page helpful?

Support Matrix#

This documentation describes the software and hardware that Riva ASR NIM supports.

Hardware#

NVIDIA Riva ASR NIM is supported on NVIDIA GPUs with Compute Capability > 7.0. Avoid exceeding the available memory when selecting models to deploy; 16+ GB VRAM is recommended.

GPUs Supported#

GPU

Precision

A30, A100

FP16

H100

FP16, FP8

A2, A10, A16, A40

FP16

L4, L40, GeForce RTX 40xx

FP16, FP8

GeForce RTX 50xx

FP16

Blackwell RTX 60xx

FP16

DGX Spark *

FP16

WSL2-compatible models include support for all RTX 40xx GPUs and later.

Note

  • Only Parakeet 1.1B CTC English and Parakeet 1.1B RNNT Multilingual models support DGX Spark platform as of Release 1.8.0.

Software#

  • Linux operating systems (Ubuntu 22.04 or later recommended)

  • NVIDIA Driver >= 535

  • NVIDIA Docker >= 23.0.1

  • A Windows 11 operating system (Build 23H2 and later) that is supported via Windows Subsystem for Linux:

    1. The minimum supported driver version is 570.

    2. The minimum supported Linux distribution is Ubuntu 24.04.

    3. The recommended container management tool is Podman.

Supported Models#

Riva ASR NIM supports the following models.

NIM automatically downloads the prebuilt model if it is available on the target GPU (GPUs with Compute Capability >= 8.0) or generates an optimized model on-the-fly using RMIR model on other GPUs (Compute Capability > 7.0).

Model

Publisher

WSL2 Support

Parakeet 0.6b CTC English (en-US)

NVIDIA

Parakeet 1.1b CTC English (en-US)

NVIDIA

Parakeet 0.6b TDT v2 English (en-US)

NVIDIA

Parakeet 1.1b RNNT Multilingual

NVIDIA

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Vietnamese (vi-VN)

NVIDIA

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Mandarin English (zh-CN)

NVIDIA

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Mandarin Taiwanese English (zh-TW)

NVIDIA

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Spanish English (es-US)

NVIDIA

Conformer CTC Spanish (es-US)

NVIDIA

Canary 1b Multilingual

NVIDIA

Whisper Large v3 Multilingual

OpenAI

The environment variable NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR is used to specify the desired model and inference mode. It is specified as comma-separated key-value pairs. Some ASR models support different inference modes tuned for different use cases. Available modes include streaming low latency (str), streaming high throughput (str-thr), and offline (ofl). Setting the mode to all deploys all inference modes where applicable.

Note

Parakeet 0.6b CTC English (en-US) uses FP8 on supported hardware. All other models use FP16.

Parakeet 0.6b CTC English#

Model information

To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us . Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,bs=1,mode=ofl,diarizer=disabled,vad=default

offline

1

4.511

3.08

name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,bs=1,mode=str,diarizer=disabled,vad=default

streaming

1

4.676

3.07

name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=ofl,diarizer=disabled,vad=default

offline

1024

5.201

11.93

name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=str,diarizer=disabled,vad=default

streaming

1024

1.54

3.07

name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=str-thr,diarizer=disabled,vad=default

streaming-throughput

1024

2.257

7.02

name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=all,diarizer=disabled,vad=default

all

1024

13.85

21.73

Note

Profiles with a Batch Size of 1 are optimized for the lowest memory usage and support only a single session at a time. These profiles are recommended for WSL2 deployment or scenarios with a single inference request client.

Speech Recognition with VAD and Speaker Diarization#

The profiles with silero and sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.

Standard English with Silero VAD & Sortformer Diarizer:

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=ofl,diarizer=sortformer,vad=silero

offline

1024

2.885

11.93

name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=str-thr,diarizer=sortformer,vad=silero

streaming-throughput

1024

5.387

7.02

name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=str,diarizer=sortformer,vad=silero

streaming

1024

4.967

6.39

name=parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us,mode=all,diarizer=sortformer,vad=silero

all

1024

5.32

21.73

Parakeet 1.1b CTC English#

Model information

To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-1-1b-ctc-en-us. Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following tables as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.

Standard English Speech Recognition#

The following table lists standard profiles for general English speech recognition.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=ofl,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

offline

1024

2.393

6.63

mode=str,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

streaming

1024

2.287

4.94

mode=str-thr,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

streaming-throughput

1024

2.288

5.85

mode=all,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

all

1024

4.493

13.86

Speech Recognition with VAD and Speaker Diarization#

The profiles with silero and sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.

Standard English with Silero VAD & Sortformer Diarizer#

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=ofl,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

offline

1024

2.917

12.82

mode=str,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

streaming

1024

2.758

7.23

mode=str-thr,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

streaming-throughput

1024

2.657

7.87

mode=all,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

all

1024

7.261

40.36

Speech Recognition in True Offline Mode#

The profiles with true-ofl use Silero VAD to detect silences to segment long audio files into chunks of up-to 30s and then parallelize the inference for all chunks. This profile is useful for applications where the audios are long and the user wants to process it in offline fashion.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=true-ofl,vad=silero

offline

1024

2.7

17.88

Note

Parakeet 1.1b CTC English is supported on DGX Spark platform.

Parakeet 0.6b TDT v2 English#

Parakeet 0.6b TDT v2 is a 600-million-parameter automatic speech recognition (ASR) model designed for high-quality English transcription, featuring support for punctuation, capitalization, and accurate timestamp prediction.

These are the key features of this model:

  • Accurate word-level timestamp predictions

  • Automatic punctuation and capitalization

  • Robust performance on spoken numbers and song lyrics transcription

Refer to Parakeet TDT 0.6B V2 for more details.

To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-tdt-0.6b-v2. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

name=parakeet-tdt-0.6b-v2,mode=ofl

offline

1024

4.7

14

Note: Parakeet 0.6b TDT is not supported on Blackwell GPUs.

Parakeet 1.1b RNNT Multilingual#

Model information

Parakeet 1.1b RNNT Multilingual model supports streaming speech-to-text transcription in multiple languages. The model identifies the spoken language and provides the transcript corresponding to the spoken language.

List of supported languages - en-US, en-GB, es-ES, ar-AR, es-US, pt-BR, fr-FR, de-DE, it-IT, ja-JP, ko-KR, ru-RU, hi-IN, he-IL, nb-NO, nl-NL, cs-CZ, da-DK, fr-CA, pl-PL, sv-SE, th-TH, tr-TR, pt-PT, and nn-NO Recommended languages - en-US, en-GB, es-ES, ar-AR, es-US, pt-BR, fr-FR, de-DE, it-IT, ja-JP, ko-KR, ru-RU, and hi-IN

To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-1-1b-rnnt-multilingual. Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=ofl,diarizer=disabled

offline

1024

2.884

11.41

mode=str,diarizer=disabled

streaming

1024

2.759

9.77

mode=str-thr,diarizer=disabled

streaming-throughput

1024

2.919

10.69

mode=all,diarizer=disabled

all

1024

6.057

28.64

Speaker Diarization#

The profiles with sortformer use Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. It is useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.

Standard English with Sortformer Diarizer:

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=ofl,diarizer=sortformer

offline

1024

3.277

13.97

mode=str,diarizer=sortformer

streaming

1024

3.17

12.46

mode=str-thr,diarizer=sortformer

streaming-throughput

1024

3.23

13.40

mode=all,diarizer=sortformer

all

1024

7.556

36.74

Note

Parakeet 1.1b RNNT Multilingual is supported on Blackwell and DGX Spark platform.

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Vietnamese English#

Model information

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Vietnamese English code switch model supports streaming and offline speech-to-text transcription in Vietnamese + English with punctuations.

To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-ctc-0.6b-vi. Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.

Speech recognition base profiles#

Base profiles use acoustic model based end of utterance detection.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=ofl,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

offline

1024

2.089

7.27

mode=str,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

streaming

1024

2.152

5.27

mode=str-thr,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

streaming-throughput

1024

2.122

6.27

mode=all,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

all

1024

3.824

15.75

Speech recognition profiles with VAD and Speaker Diarization#

The profiles with silero and sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=ofl,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

offline

1024

2.698

13.47

mode=str,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

streaming

1024

2.504

7.58

mode=str-thr,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

streaming-throughput

1024

2.635

8.28

mode=all,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

all

1024

5.207

26.24

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Mandarin English#

Model information

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Mandarin English code switch model supports streaming and offline speech-to-text transcription in Mandarin + English with punctuations.

To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-ctc-0.6b-zh-cn. Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.

Speech recognition base profiles#

Base profiles use acoustic model based end of utterance detection.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=ofl,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

offline

1024

7.9

5.6

mode=str,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

streaming

1024

4.9

4.7

mode=str-thr,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

streaming-throughput

1024

5.1

5.7

mode=all,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

all

1024

13.1

13.4

Speech recognition profiles with VAD and Speaker Diarization#

The profiles with silero and sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=ofl,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

offline

1024

5.6

11.5

mode=str,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

streaming

1024

5.0

6.7

mode=str-thr,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

streaming-throughput

1024

5.1

7.4

mode=all,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

all

1024

14.2

22.9

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Taiwanese Mandarin English#

Model information

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Taiwanese Mandarin English code switch model supports streaming and offline speech-to-text transcription in Taiwanese/Mandarin + English.

To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-ctc-0.6b-zh-tw. Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.

Speech recognition base profiles#

Base profiles use acoustic model based end of utterance detection.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=ofl,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

offline

1024

4.12

5.8

mode=str,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

streaming

1024

3.75

4.9

mode=str-thr,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

streaming-throughput

1024

6.29

5.9

mode=all,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

all

1024

14.78

13.96

Speech recognition profiles with VAD and Speaker Diarization#

The profiles with silero and sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=ofl,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

offline

1024

5.21

12.03

mode=str,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

streaming

1024

4.78

6.95

mode=str-thr,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

streaming-throughput

1024

4.06

7.68

mode=all,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

all

1024

12.93

23.91

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Spanish English#

Model information

Parakeet 0.6b CTC Spanish English code switch model supports streaming and offline speech-to-text transcription in Spanish + English with punctuations.

To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to parakeet-ctc-0.6b-es. Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.

Speech recognition base profiles#

Base profiles use acoustic model based end of utterance detection.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=ofl,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

offline

1024

8.05

5.2

mode=str,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

streaming

1024

9.9

4.5

mode=str-thr,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

streaming-throughput

1024

5.3

8.0

mode=all,vad=default,diarizer=disabled

all

1024

13.1

12.5

Speech recognition profiles with VAD and Speaker Diarization#

The profiles with silero and sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=ofl,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

offline

1024

8.8

11.2

mode=str,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

streaming

1024

7.9

6.5

mode=str-thr,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

streaming-throughput

1024

7.0

8.4

mode=all,vad=silero,diarizer=sortformer

all

1024

21.15

22.2

Conformer CTC Spanish#

Model information

To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to riva-asr. Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

name=conformer-ctc-riva-es-us,mode=ofl

offline

1024

2

5.8

name=conformer-ctc-riva-es-us,mode=str

streaming

1024

2

3.6

name=conformer-ctc-riva-es-us,mode=str-thr

streaming-throughput

1024

2

4.2

name=conformer-ctc-riva-es-us,mode=all

all

1024

3.1

9.8

Canary 1b Multilingual#

Canary 1b is encoder-decoder model with a FastConformer Encoder and Transformer Decoder. It is a multi-lingual, multi-task model, supporting automatic speech-to-text recognition (ASR) and translation.

Model information

To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to canary-1b. Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

mode=ofl

offline

1024

6.5

13.4

Whisper Large v3 Multilingual#

Whisper is a state-of-the-art model for automatic speech recognition (ASR) and speech translation supporting multiple languages, proposed in the paper Robust Speech Recognition via Large-Scale Weak Supervision by Alec Radford et al. from OpenAI. Refer to Whisper GitHub for more details.

To use this model, set CONTAINER_ID to whisper-large-v3. Choose a value for NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.

Profile
(Selected using NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR)

Inference Mode

Batch Size

CPU Memory (GB)

GPU Memory (GB)

name=whisper-large-v3,mode=ofl

offline

1024

4.3

12.5