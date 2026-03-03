Support Matrix#
This documentation describes the software and hardware that Riva ASR NIM supports.
Hardware#
NVIDIA Riva ASR NIM is supported on NVIDIA GPUs with Compute Capability > 7.0. Avoid exceeding the available memory when selecting models to deploy; 16+ GB VRAM is recommended.
GPUs Supported#
|
GPU
|
Precision
|
A30, A100
|
FP16
|
H100
|
FP16, FP8
|
A2, A10, A16, A40
|
FP16
|
L4, L40, GeForce RTX 40xx
|
FP16, FP8
|
GeForce RTX 50xx
|
FP16
|
Blackwell RTX 60xx
|
FP16
|
DGX Spark *
|
FP16
WSL2-compatible models include support for all RTX 40xx GPUs and later.
Note
Only Parakeet 1.1B CTC English and Parakeet 1.1B RNNT Multilingual models support DGX Spark platform as of Release 1.8.0.
Software#
Linux operating systems (Ubuntu 22.04 or later recommended)
NVIDIA Driver >= 535
NVIDIA Docker >= 23.0.1
A Windows 11 operating system (Build 23H2 and later) that is supported via Windows Subsystem for Linux:
The minimum supported driver version is 570.
The minimum supported Linux distribution is Ubuntu 24.04.
The recommended container management tool is Podman.
-
Supported Models#
Riva ASR NIM supports the following models.
NIM automatically downloads the prebuilt model if it is available on the target GPU (GPUs with Compute Capability >= 8.0) or generates an optimized model on-the-fly using RMIR model on other GPUs (Compute Capability > 7.0).
|
Model
|
Publisher
|
WSL2 Support
|
NVIDIA
|
✅
|
NVIDIA
|
✅
|
NVIDIA
|
❌
|
NVIDIA
|
❌
|
NVIDIA
|
❌
|
NVIDIA
|
❌
|
NVIDIA
|
❌
|
NVIDIA
|
❌
|
NVIDIA
|
❌
|
NVIDIA
|
❌
|
OpenAI
|
❌
The environment variable
NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR is used to specify the desired model and inference mode. It is specified as comma-separated key-value pairs. Some ASR models support different inference modes tuned for different use cases. Available modes include streaming low latency (
str), streaming high throughput (
str-thr), and offline (
ofl). Setting the mode to
all deploys all inference modes where applicable.
Note
Parakeet 0.6b CTC English (en-US) uses FP8 on supported hardware. All other models use FP16.
Parakeet 0.6b CTC English#
To use this model, set
CONTAINER_ID to
parakeet-0-6b-ctc-en-us . Choose a value for
NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1
|
4.511
|
3.08
|
|
streaming
|
1
|
4.676
|
3.07
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
5.201
|
11.93
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
1.54
|
3.07
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
2.257
|
7.02
|
|
all
|
1024
|
13.85
|
21.73
Note
Profiles with a Batch Size of 1 are optimized for the lowest memory usage and support only a single session at a time. These profiles are recommended for WSL2 deployment or scenarios with a single inference request client.
Speech Recognition with VAD and Speaker Diarization#
The profiles with
silero and
sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.
Standard English with Silero VAD & Sortformer Diarizer:
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
2.885
|
11.93
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
5.387
|
7.02
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
4.967
|
6.39
|
|
all
|
1024
|
5.32
|
21.73
Parakeet 1.1b CTC English#
To use this model, set
CONTAINER_ID to
parakeet-1-1b-ctc-en-us. Choose a value for
NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following tables as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.
Standard English Speech Recognition#
The following table lists standard profiles for general English speech recognition.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
2.393
|
6.63
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
2.287
|
4.94
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
2.288
|
5.85
|
|
all
|
1024
|
4.493
|
13.86
Speech Recognition with VAD and Speaker Diarization#
The profiles with
silero and
sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.
Standard English with Silero VAD & Sortformer Diarizer#
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
2.917
|
12.82
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
2.758
|
7.23
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
2.657
|
7.87
|
|
all
|
1024
|
7.261
|
40.36
Speech Recognition in True Offline Mode#
The profiles with
true-ofl use Silero VAD to detect silences to segment long audio files into chunks of up-to 30s and then parallelize the inference for all chunks. This profile is useful for applications where the audios are long and the user wants to process it in offline fashion.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
2.7
|
17.88
Note
Parakeet 1.1b CTC English is supported on DGX Spark platform.
Parakeet 0.6b TDT v2 English#
Parakeet 0.6b TDT v2 is a 600-million-parameter automatic speech recognition (ASR) model designed for high-quality English transcription, featuring support for punctuation, capitalization, and accurate timestamp prediction.
These are the key features of this model:
Accurate word-level timestamp predictions
Automatic punctuation and capitalization
Robust performance on spoken numbers and song lyrics transcription
Refer to Parakeet TDT 0.6B V2 for more details.
To use this model, set
CONTAINER_ID to
parakeet-tdt-0.6b-v2. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
4.7
|
14
Note: Parakeet 0.6b TDT is not supported on Blackwell GPUs.
Parakeet 1.1b RNNT Multilingual#
Parakeet 1.1b RNNT Multilingual model supports streaming speech-to-text transcription in multiple languages. The model identifies the spoken language and provides the transcript corresponding to the spoken language.
List of supported languages - en-US, en-GB, es-ES, ar-AR, es-US, pt-BR, fr-FR, de-DE, it-IT, ja-JP, ko-KR, ru-RU, hi-IN, he-IL, nb-NO, nl-NL, cs-CZ, da-DK, fr-CA, pl-PL, sv-SE, th-TH, tr-TR, pt-PT, and nn-NO Recommended languages - en-US, en-GB, es-ES, ar-AR, es-US, pt-BR, fr-FR, de-DE, it-IT, ja-JP, ko-KR, ru-RU, and hi-IN
To use this model, set
CONTAINER_ID to
parakeet-1-1b-rnnt-multilingual. Choose a value for
NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
2.884
|
11.41
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
2.759
|
9.77
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
2.919
|
10.69
|
|
all
|
1024
|
6.057
|
28.64
Speaker Diarization#
The profiles with
sortformer use Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. It is useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.
Standard English with Sortformer Diarizer:
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
3.277
|
13.97
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
3.17
|
12.46
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
3.23
|
13.40
|
|
all
|
1024
|
7.556
|
36.74
Note
Parakeet 1.1b RNNT Multilingual is supported on Blackwell and DGX Spark platform.
Parakeet 0.6b CTC Vietnamese English#
Parakeet 0.6b CTC Vietnamese English code switch model supports streaming and offline speech-to-text transcription in Vietnamese + English with punctuations.
To use this model, set
CONTAINER_ID to
parakeet-ctc-0.6b-vi. Choose a value for
NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.
Speech recognition base profiles#
Base profiles use acoustic model based end of utterance detection.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
2.089
|
7.27
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
2.152
|
5.27
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
2.122
|
6.27
|
|
all
|
1024
|
3.824
|
15.75
Speech recognition profiles with VAD and Speaker Diarization#
The profiles with
silero and
sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
2.698
|
13.47
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
2.504
|
7.58
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
2.635
|
8.28
|
|
all
|
1024
|
5.207
|
26.24
Parakeet 0.6b CTC Mandarin English#
Parakeet 0.6b CTC Mandarin English code switch model supports streaming and offline speech-to-text transcription in Mandarin + English with punctuations.
To use this model, set
CONTAINER_ID to
parakeet-ctc-0.6b-zh-cn. Choose a value for
NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.
Speech recognition base profiles#
Base profiles use acoustic model based end of utterance detection.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
7.9
|
5.6
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
4.9
|
4.7
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
5.1
|
5.7
|
|
all
|
1024
|
13.1
|
13.4
Speech recognition profiles with VAD and Speaker Diarization#
The profiles with
silero and
sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
5.6
|
11.5
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
5.0
|
6.7
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
5.1
|
7.4
|
|
all
|
1024
|
14.2
|
22.9
Parakeet 0.6b CTC Taiwanese Mandarin English#
Parakeet 0.6b CTC Taiwanese Mandarin English code switch model supports streaming and offline speech-to-text transcription in Taiwanese/Mandarin + English.
To use this model, set
CONTAINER_ID to
parakeet-ctc-0.6b-zh-tw. Choose a value for
NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.
Speech recognition base profiles#
Base profiles use acoustic model based end of utterance detection.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
4.12
|
5.8
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
3.75
|
4.9
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
6.29
|
5.9
|
|
all
|
1024
|
14.78
|
13.96
Speech recognition profiles with VAD and Speaker Diarization#
The profiles with
silero and
sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
5.21
|
12.03
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
4.78
|
6.95
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
4.06
|
7.68
|
|
all
|
1024
|
12.93
|
23.91
Parakeet 0.6b CTC Spanish English#
Parakeet 0.6b CTC Spanish English code switch model supports streaming and offline speech-to-text transcription in Spanish + English with punctuations.
To use this model, set
CONTAINER_ID to
parakeet-ctc-0.6b-es. Choose a value for
NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.
Speech recognition base profiles#
Base profiles use acoustic model based end of utterance detection.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
8.05
|
5.2
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
9.9
|
4.5
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
5.3
|
8.0
|
|
all
|
1024
|
13.1
|
12.5
Speech recognition profiles with VAD and Speaker Diarization#
The profiles with
silero and
sortformer use Silero VAD to detect start and end of utterance and Sortformer SD for speaker diarization. End of utterance detection using VAD is more accurate than the Acoustic model based end of utterance detection, which is used in other profiles. This profile has better robustness to noise and generates lesser spurious transcripts compared to other profiles. It is also useful for applications where multiple speakers are present in the audio, such as call centers or meetings.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
8.8
|
11.2
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
7.9
|
6.5
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
7.0
|
8.4
|
|
all
|
1024
|
21.15
|
22.2
Conformer CTC Spanish#
To use this model, set
CONTAINER_ID to
riva-asr. Choose a value for
NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
2
|
5.8
|
|
streaming
|
1024
|
2
|
3.6
|
|
streaming-throughput
|
1024
|
2
|
4.2
|
|
all
|
1024
|
3.1
|
9.8
Canary 1b Multilingual#
Canary 1b is encoder-decoder model with a FastConformer Encoder and Transformer Decoder. It is a multi-lingual, multi-task model, supporting automatic speech-to-text recognition (ASR) and translation.
To use this model, set
CONTAINER_ID to
canary-1b. Choose a value for
NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
6.5
|
13.4
Whisper Large v3 Multilingual#
Whisper is a state-of-the-art model for automatic speech recognition (ASR) and speech translation supporting multiple languages, proposed in the paper Robust Speech Recognition via Large-Scale Weak Supervision by Alec Radford et al. from OpenAI. Refer to Whisper GitHub for more details.
To use this model, set
CONTAINER_ID to
whisper-large-v3. Choose a value for
NIM_TAGS_SELECTOR from the following table as needed. For further instructions, refer to Launching the NIM.
|
Profile
|
Inference Mode
|
Batch Size
|
CPU Memory (GB)
|
GPU Memory (GB)
|
|
offline
|
1024
|
4.3
|
12.5