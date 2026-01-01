NVIDIA Nsight Developer Tools is a comprehensive tool suite spanning across desktop and mobile targets which enable developers to build, debug, profile, and develop class-leading and cutting-edge software that utilizes the latest visual computing hardware from NVIDIA.
NVIDIA Nsight Compute is an interactive kernel profiler for CUDA applications. It provides detailed performance metrics and API debugging via a user interface and command-line tool.
NVIDIA Nsight Deep Learning Designer is a tool with an integrated development environment that helps developers efficiently design and develop deep neural networks for in-app inference.
NVIDIA Nsight Eclipse Edition is a unified CPU plus GPU integrated development environment (IDE) for developing CUDA® applications on Linux and Mac OS X for the x86, POWER and ARM platforms.
NVIDIA Nsight Graphics is a standalone developer tool that enables you to debug, profile, and export frames built with Direct3D, Vulkan, OpenGL, OpenVR, and the Oculus SDK.
NVIDIA Nsight Integration is a Visual Studio extension that enables you to access the power of Nsight Compute, Nsight Graphics, and Nsight Systems from within Visual Studio.
The NVIDIA Nsight Perf SDK is a toolbox for collecting and analyzing GPU performance data, directly from application code.
NVIDIA Nsight Systems is a system-wide performance analysis tool designed to visualize an application’s algorithms, help you identify the largest opportunities to optimize, and tune to scale efficiently across any quantity or size of CPUs and GPUs; from a large server to our smallest SoC.
NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Code Edition (VSCE) is an application development environment for heterogeneous platforms that brings CUDA development for GPUs into Microsoft Visual Studio Code.
NVIDIA Nsight Visual Studio Edition (VSE) is an application development environment for heterogeneous platforms that brings GPU computing into Microsoft Visual Studio.
NVIDIA® Nsight™ Aftermath is a library that integrates into a D3D12 or Vulkan game’s crash reporter to generate GPU “mini-dumps” when an exception or TDR occurs, exposing pipeline information to resolve an unexpected crash.
NVIDIA Nsight Operator enables performance profiling of containerized applications in Kubernetes clusters using NVIDIA Nsight tools (currently using Nsight Systems).