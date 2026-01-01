NVIDIA NVSHMEM is an NVIDIA based “shared memory” library that provides an easy-to-use CPU-side interface to allocate pinned memory that is symmetrically distributed across a cluster of NVIDIA GPUs. NVSHMEM can significantly reduce communication and coordination overheads by allowing programmers to perform these operations from within CUDA kernels and on CUDA streams.
