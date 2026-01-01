NVIDIA NVSHMEM
NVIDIA NVSHMEM is an NVIDIA based “shared memory” library that provides an easy-to-use CPU-side interface to allocate pinned memory that is symmetrically distributed across a cluster of NVIDIA GPUs. NVSHMEM can significantly reduce communication and coordination overheads by allowing programmers to perform these operations from within CUDA kernels and on CUDA streams.

NVIDIA NVSHMEM API Guide
This is the API documentation for the NVSHMEM library.
NVIDIA NVSHMEM Release Notes, Installation Guide, and Best Practices
The Installation Guide provides step-by-step instructions to download and install NVSHMEM, and the release notes describe the key features, software enhancements and improvements, and known issues. Includes best practices to provide key guidelines and considerations for developing efficient code using NVSHMEM.
NVIDIA NVSHMEM Archives
This Archives document provides access to previously released NVSHMEM documentation versions.
