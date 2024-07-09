Enterprise Install Guide

The Omniverse Launcher is available in two versions: the Workstation Launcher and the IT Managed Launcher. Omniverse Enterprise customers may choose either version depending on their deployment preference.

The Workstation Launcher offers a complete experience and does not require IT management for application installation or updates. The Omniverse Workstation Launcher requires network connectivity and an NVIDIA account.

The IT Managed Launcher is designed to be used in an air-gapped or tightly controlled environment, and does not require network connectivity or an NVIDIA account. Installation and updates of Omniverse applications are managed by the IT administrator for end users.

Both the Workstation Launcher and the IT Managed Launcher are available from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.