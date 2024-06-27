Overview
Omniverse is a scalable platform and includes two installation options. Choose the option type that best fits you or your organization’s needs.
Features:
Optimized for small groups (1-2 users)
Download and start using Omniverse instantly
Features:
Flexible licensing for deploying in a Data Center or on Cloud
Enterprise scalability enabling collaboration across large teams
Cooperative cross-discipline workflows
Greater data transit security using SSL/TLS
Integration with identity provider enabling Single Sign-On
After you have completed the installation process, proceed to our Data Aggregation Guide to learn how to work with OpenUSD, ingest data from various tools and sources, or share data and present projects across varying deployments.
If you’re a developer looking to extend Omniverse, see the Developer Guide to get started.