Reference documentation, examples, and tutorials for the NVIDIA OptiX ray-tracing engine, the Iray rendering system, and the Material Definition Language (MDL).
Welcome to the NVIDIA Ray Tracing Documentation website where you can explore the latest information about NVIDIA ray tracing software.
The NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD) are a spatio-temporal API agnostic denoising library that’s designed to work with low ray per pixel signals. It uses input signals and environmental conditions to deliver results comparable to ground truth images.