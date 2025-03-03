Introduction

NVIDIA offers a unified hardware and software architecture throughout its autonomous vehicle research, design, and deployment infrastructure. We deliver the technology to address the four major pillars essential to making safe self-driving vehicles a reality.

> Artificial Intelligence Design and Implementation Platform

> Development Infrastructure to Support Deep Learning

> Physically Accurate Sensor Simulation for AV Development

> Best-In-Class Pervasive Safety and Cybersecurity Program

NVIDIA DRIVE is the world’s first scalable AI platform that spans the entire range of autonomous driving, from AI-assisted driving to robotaxis. The platform consists of hardware, software, and firmware that work together to enable the production of automated and self-driving vehicles.

Our platform combines deep learning with traditional software to enable a safe driving experience. With high-performance computing, the vehicle can understand in real time what’s happening around it, precisely localize itself, and plan a safe path forward.

Our unified architecture extends from the data center to the vehicle and provides a comprehensive solution addressing the requirements of national and international safety standards.

Deep neural networks (DNNs) are trained on the NVIDIA DGX™ platform, which incorporates the best of NVIDIA software, infrastructure, and expertise in a modern, unified AI development solution. Then, they’re tested and validated in simulation on NVIDIA OVX before being seamlessly deployed to run on our AI computer in the vehicle. NVIDIA OVX is a computing system designed to power large-scale Omniverse digital twins. To operate safely, self- driving vehicles require onboard supercomputers capable of processing all the sensor data in real time.

NVIDIA DRIVE Hardware

Our underlying hardware solutions include:

NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion

NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion™ is an end-to-end, modular reference architecture for designing autonomous vehicles. It accelerates development, testing, and validation by integrating DRIVE AI-based compute with a complete sensor suite, which includes exterior and interior cameras, ultrasonics, radars, and lidars.

NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin

The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin™ SoC (system-on-a-chip) delivers up to 254 TOPS (trillion operations per second) and is the central computer for intelligent vehicles. It’s the ideal solution for powering autonomous driving capabilities, confidence views, digital clusters, and AI cockpits. The DRIVE AGX Orin product family lets developers build, scale, and leverage one development investment across an entire fleet, from Level 2+ systems all the way to Level 5 fully autonomous vehicles.

NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor

The DRIVE AGX Thor™ SoC is our next-generation centralized car computer, combining feature-rich cockpit capabilities, plus highly automated and autonomous driving on a single, safe, and secure system. This AV processor uses our latest CPU and GPU advances—including the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU architecture for transformer and generative AI capabilities. DRIVE AGX Thor features 8-bit floating point support (FP8) to deliver an unprecedented 1,000 INT8 TOPS/1,000 FP8 TFLOPS/500 FP16 TFLOPS of performance while reducing overall system cost.

NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture

Powering a new era of computing, the NVIDIA Blackwell platform will enable organizations everywhere to build and run real-time generative AI on trillion-parameter large language models at up to 25X less cost and energy consumption than its predecessor. The Blackwell GPU architecture features transformative technologies for accelerated computing, including the world’s most powerful chip.

NVIDIA DRIVE Software Development Kits

Software is what turns a vehicle into an intelligent machine. The open NVIDIA DRIVE SDK gives developers all the building blocks and algorithmic stacks needed for autonomous driving. It empowers developers to efficiently build and deploy a variety of state-of-the-art AV applications more efficiently, including perception, localization and mapping, planning and control, driver monitoring, and natural language processing.

The foundation of the DRIVE software stack is DriveOS, the first safe operating system for in-vehicle accelerated computing. It includes NVIDIA® CUDA® libraries for efficient parallel computing implementations, NVIDIA TensorRT™ for real-time AI inference, and NvMedia for sensor input processing.

NVIDIA DriveWorks provides middleware functions on top of DriveOS that are fundamental to autonomous vehicle development. These consist of the sensor abstraction layer (SAL) and sensor plugins, data recorder, vehicle I/O support, and a DNN framework. It’s modular, open, and designed to be compliant with automotive industry software standards.

NVIDIA offers an AI-assisted driving platform that can handle both highway and urban traffic with the utmost safety. It can use the high-performance compute and sensor set of NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Hyperion to drive from address to address. For those who want to drive, the system also provides active safety features and the ability to intervene in dangerous scenarios.

NVIDIA also delivers new, always-on intelligent services for the driver and passengers. The NVIDIA Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) serves as a digital assistant, making recommendations, helping book reservations, making phone calls, accessing vehicle controls, and providing alerts using natural language.

In addition to in-vehicle supercomputing hardware, NVIDIA designs and develops the supercomputers used to solve critical challenges faced in the development and deployment of safe AVs. A single test vehicle can generate petabytes of data each year. Capturing, managing, and processing this massive amount of data for an entire fleet of vehicles requires a fundamentally new computing architecture and infrastructure.

NVIDIA AI Training and Simulation

NVIDIA provides the complete data center hardware, software, and workflows needed to develop autonomous driving technology—from raw data collection through validation. It provides the end- to-end building blocks required for neural network development, training and validation, and testing in simulation.

NVIDIA DGX Systems: These are purpose-built AI supercomputers designed to train deep neural networks. They allow for the training of highly complex models needed for autonomous driving on large datasets. DGX systems enable the

training of robust AI models capable of handling complex driving scenarios. By training on diverse and extensive datasets, the models can better generalize to various real-world conditions, enhancing safety.



NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX™: This set of cloud-based tools for developing autonomous vehicle technologies provides high-fidelity simulation environments with realistic physics and sensor models, greatly enhancing accuracy in testing. Omniverse allows for extensive testing in a virtual environment before real-world deployment. This helps identify and mitigate potential safety issues in a controlled setting, reducing risks during actual operation.

Data Management and Cloud Services

Efficient data management and cloud-based services are critical for autonomous vehicle development:



NVIDIA AI Infrastructure: Tapping into NVIDIA’s expertise in high-performance computing and AI, this infrastructure supports the large-scale data processing and storage needs of autonomous vehicle development. NVIDIA AI Infrastructure is a solution for the entire industry. Today, a leading automaker is using over 35,000 GPUs to advance its AV development and testing.

Before any autonomous vehicle can safely navigate on the road, engineers must first train, validate, and test the AI algorithms and other software that enable the vehicle to drive itself. AI-powered autonomous vehicles must be able to respond properly to the incredibly diverse situations they could experience, such as emergency vehicles, pedestrians, animals, and a virtually infinite number of other obstacles—including scenarios that are too dangerous to test in the real world.

In addition, AVs must perform regardless of weather, road, or lighting conditions. But there’s no practical way to physically road test vehicles in all these situations, nor is road testing sufficiently controllable, repeatable, exhaustive, or efficient. The ability to test in a realistic simulation environment is essential to providing safe self-driving vehicles. Coupling actual road miles with simulated miles in the data center is the key to developing and validating AVs.

Autonomous vehicle simulation requires extremely tight timing, repeatability, and real-time performance, and it must be able to operate at scale. Additionally, generating data from AV sensor sets in physically based virtual worlds requires tremendous compute loads.

NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX, built on OpenUSD, is designed to let developers enhance their AV simulation workflows with high-fidelity sensor simulation, physics, and realistic behavior. With these APIs, you can connect to a vast ecosystem of partners building simulation tools for vehicle dynamics and traffic. You can also bring in USD content to expand to new locales and tackle new operational design domains (ODDs).

NVIDIA Omniverse Cloud Sensor RTX microservices enable physically based and neural rendering of sensors commonly deployed on autonomous vehicles, including cameras, lidar, radar, and ultrasonics sensors. The rendered synthetic data and ground-truth labels can be used for training perception models and validating the AV software stack in closed-loop testing.

The neural reconstruction engine is a new AI toolset for the AV simulation platform that uses multiple AI networks to turn recorded sensor data into usable world models for simulation. The new pipeline uses AI to automatically extract the key components needed for simulation, including the environment, 3D assets, and scenarios. These pieces are then reconstructed into simulation scenes that have the realism of data recordings, but are fully reactive and can be manipulated as needed. Achieving this level of detail and diversity by hand is costly, time consuming, and not scalable.

In addition, fVDB is a new open-source deep-learning framework that can be used to generate large-scale scenes for training AVs using real-world 3D data. It builds AI operators on top of OpenVDB to create high-fidelity virtual representations of real-world environments. These rich 3D datasets are AI-ready for efficient model training and inference. Soon, fVDB functionality will be available as NVIDIA NIM microservices that enable developers to incorporate the fVDB core framework into Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) workflows. fVDB NIM microservices generate OpenUSD-based geometry in NVIDIA Omniverse.

Safety

Safety is our highest priority at every step of the AV research, development, and deployment process. It begins with a safety methodology that emphasizes diversity and redundancy in the design, validation, verification, and lifetime support of the entire

autonomous system. We follow and develop best-in-class solutions in our processes, products, and safety architecture. NVIDIA safety is designed for software-defined autonomy because it accepts, tackles, and takes advantage of the complexity of autonomous vehicles.

To conceptualize our autonomous vehicle safety program, we followed recommendations by the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in its 2017, 2018, and 2020 publications1 .

Throughout our program, we follow the automotive industry’s safety standards from the International Organization for Standardization. These include:

Functional Safety (ISO 26262)

Autonomous vehicles must operate safely when a system fails. For L2/L2+, we must detect and mitigate failures (returning control to the driver), and for L3/L4 we must continue to operate safely and reach a minimal-risk condition. We apply functional safety at all levels of hardware, software, and the system—from the application, through middleware and the operating system, to the board and the chips on the board, to the system providing the autonomous

driving functionality.

Safety of the Intended Function (ISO 21448)

A system designed to be functionally safe (ISO 26262)2 must also be designed and tested to be performant on all safety-critical metrics related to the intended functionality (ISO 21448)3.

Safety hazards can be present even if the system is functioning as designed, without a malfunction. SOTIF focuses on ensuring the absence of unreasonable risk due to hazards resulting from

insufficiencies in the intended functionality or from reasonably foreseeable misuse. For example, perception failures must be deemed sufficiently rare so the autonomous vehicle rarely fails to detect a pedestrian in its path.

Safety and Artificial Intelligence

We actively contribute to ongoing standardization initiatives related to safety of artificial intelligence, such as the ISO PAS 88004 (currently in development), the ISO/IEC TR 54695, and its follow-up ISO/IEC TS 224406 (currently in development).

Federal and International Regulations and Standardization

We adhere to federal and international regulations, including global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program), Euro NCAP, and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe. We also influence, co-create, and follow standards of the International Standards Organization, the New Vehicle Assessment Program, and SAE, as well as standards from other industries.

We contribute to standardization initiatives of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), such as IEEE 2846-2022 (on Assumptions for Models in Safety-Related Automated Vehicle Behavior)7 and IEEE P2851 (on Exchange/Interoperability Format for Safety Analysis and Safety Verification of IP, SoC, and Mixed Signal ICs8).

Beyond complying with federal and industry guidelines, we practice open disclosure and collaboration with industry experts to ensure that we remain up-to-date on all current and future safety issues. We also hold leadership positions in multiple safety working groups to drive the state of the art and explore new research areas, such as safety for AI systems and explainable AI.

Meeting the Highest Standards

To make transportation safer, autonomous vehicles must have processes and underlying systems that meet the highest standards.

Recent significant safety certifications and assessments of NVIDIA automotive products by independent, accredited assessors include the following:

TÜV SÜD certified the NVIDIA DriveOS 6.0 operating system to be conformant with ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) D standards.



TÜV SÜD granted the ISO 21434 Cybersecurity Process certification to NVIDIA for its automotive system-on-a-chip, platform, and software engineering processes.



TÜV Rheinland performed an independent United Nations Economic Commission for Europe safety assessment of NVIDIA DRIVE AV related to safety requirements for complex electronic systems.

Additional certifications by TÜV SÜD include:

NVIDIA DRIVE core development processes are certified as ISO 26262 Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) D compliant.

The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin SoC completed concept and product assessments and is deemed to meet ISO 26262 ASIL D systematic requirements and ASIL B random fault-management requirements.

The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin board completed concept assessment and is deemed to meet ISO 26262 ASIL D requirements.

The NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin-based system, which unifies the DRIVE AGX Orin SoC and DRIVE AGX Orin board, completed concept assessment and is deemed to meet ISO 26262 ASIL D requirements.

Cybersecurity

An AV platform can’t be considered safe without cybersecurity. Comprehensive security engineering practices and development are essential to deliver on the functional and overall safety required for the automotive industry.

Security breaches can compromise a system’s ability to deliver on fundamental safety goals. To deliver a best-in-class automotive security platform with high consumer confidence, we’ve built a world-class security team and aligned with government and

international standards and regulations. We’ve also established strong partner relationships to remediate security incidents and serve as a good steward in protecting customer data privacy.

NVIDIA follows international and national standards for hardware and software implementations of security functionality, including cryptographic principles. We adhere to standards set by NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology)9 and GDPR (General Data Protection Regulations)10 to protect the data and privacy of all individuals.

Our cybersecurity team works with the Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC), NHTSA, SAE, and the Bureau of Industry and Security (Department of Commerce). We also contribute to the Automatic Identification System (Department of Homeland Security), Federal Information Processing Standards (Federal Information Security Management Act), and Common Criteria standards or specifications.

We follow and maintain a cybersecurity management system as defined in UNECE Regulation No. 15511. In addition, we use the certified ISO/SAE 21434 cybersecurity process and align our automotive development practices accordingly to make compliance claims easier besides leveraging processes and practices from other cybersecurity-sensitive industries with ISA/IEC 62443.

We participate in the SAE J3101 standard development, which ensures the necessary building blocks for cybersecurity are implemented at the hardware and system software levels. We review platform code for security conformance, use static and dynamic code analysis techniques for early detection, and perform penetration testing and other offensive security techniques for validation. Also, we participate in SAE 8477 to ensure our security testing methodologies evolve over time.

NVIDIA employs a rigorous security development lifecycle into our system design and hazard analysis processes, including end-to-end traceability of security requirements and threat models that cover the entire autonomous driving system. This includes hardware, software, manufacturing, and IT infrastructure, ensuring secure design and coding guidelines are in place. The DRIVE AGX platform also has multiple layers of defense that provide resiliency against a sustained attack.

The NVIDIA threat intelligence team (NTIP) delivers actionable intelligence to various NVIDIA Business Units (BUs), including automotive, by connecting with them on their specialized intelligence requirements. This includes delving into a comprehensive plan for dissemination and consumption of finalized intelligence alerts and/or reports.

NVIDIA also maintains a dedicated Product Security Incident Response Team that manages, investigates, and coordinates security vulnerability information internally and with our partners. This allows us to contain and remediate any immediate threats while openly working with our partners to recover from security incidents.

In addition, we work closely with our suppliers to ensure the components that make up the whole of an autonomous driving platform provide the necessary security features. Proper cybersecurity of complex platforms becomes assured when all the links in the chain—from raw data to processed input to control actions—meet security requirements. NVIDIA also works with our vendors to ensure they have a cybersecurity reaction capability for new or unfound threats. Finally, as vehicle systems have a longer in-use lifespan than many other types of computing systems, we use advanced machine learning techniques to detect anomalies in the vehicle’s communications and behaviors and provide additional monitoring capabilities for zero-day attacks.