Create block-compressed textures and write custom asset pipelines using NVTT 3, an SDK for CUDA-accelerated texture compression and image processing.
Create block-compressed textures and write custom asset pipelines using NVTT 3, an SDK for CUDA-accelerated texture compression and image processing.
New version of the Photoshop Texture Plugin; allows creators to import and export GPU-compressed texture formats such as DDS and KTX, and to apply image processing effects on the GPU. Uses NVTT (NVIDIA Texture Tools, proprietary version - this is the separate Exporter) as the base library. Includes a command-line interface for scripting and use in developer toolchains.