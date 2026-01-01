NVIDIA Unified Compute Framework (UCF) is a low-code framework for developing cloud-native, real-time, & multimodal AI applications. It features low-code design tools for microservices & applications, as well as a collection of optimized microservices and sample applications. Adopting a Microservices Architecture approach, Unified Compute Framework enables developers to combine microservices into cloud-native applications or services, meeting the real-time requirements of interactive AI use cases.