Docs Hub
NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU): Ubuntu with KVM Deployment Guide
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software
Ubuntu with KVM Deployment Guide
Deployment Guide
Overview
Supported NVIDIA GPUs
Choosing Your Hardware
General Prerequisites
Installing Ubuntu and vGPU Configuration
Downloading Ubuntu
Installation and Configuration for Ubuntu with KVM
NVIDIA vGPU Configuration
NVIDIA vGPU Manager
Setting Up and Managing vGPU VMs
Selecting the Correct vGPU Profiles
Creating the Virtual Machine
Installing the Graphics Driver
Configuring Licensing
Manage the vGPU Enabled VM
Summary
Appendix
Support and Services
© Copyright © 2013-2025, NVIDIA Corporation.
Last updated on Oct 15, 2025.
