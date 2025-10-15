Ubuntu with KVM Deployment Guide
Installing Ubuntu and vGPU Configuration

Downloading Ubuntu

To install the latest release of Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, use the official ISO image. You can download this image from the Ubuntu download page.

Installation and Configuration for Ubuntu with KVM

  • Create a Bootable USB Drive: Follow these steps to create a bootable USB stick for Ubuntu.

  • Install Ubuntu Desktop: After creating the bootable media, follow the instructions in the Ubuntu installation tutorial to install Ubuntu onto your system.

  • Update Ubuntu: After installation, ensure your system is up to date by following the steps in the tutorial. You can update through the Software Updater or via the terminal using:

    sudo apt update
sudo apt upgrade

  • Install KVM: To install KVM, use these steps.

NVIDIA vGPU Configuration

NVIDIA vGPU Manager

To install and configure the NVIDIA vGPU Manager, see Installing and Updating the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for Ubuntu.

Setting Up and Managing vGPU VMs

Selecting the Correct vGPU Profiles

Select the appropriate vGPU profile based on your user’s needs and application requirements. More information can be found in the vGPU Sizing and Selection guides.

Creating the Virtual Machine

Install virt-manager to manage virtual machines on Ubuntu. After installation, launch Virtual Machine Manager and follow the step-by-step wizard to create your first virtual machine. For more detailed instructions and additional options, refer to the complete guide on Virtual Machine Manager.

Initial Setup for vGPU Configuration:

Creating and Managing vGPUs:

Installing the Graphics Driver

Information on how to install the NVIDIA vGPU Software Graphics Driver is available here.

Configuring Licensing

The NVIDIA License System serves licenses to NVIDIA software products. To activate licensed functionalities, a licensed client leases a software license served over the network from an NVIDIA License System service instance. The NVIDIA License System Documentation explains how to install, configure, and manage licenses for virtual GPU software. More information on license purchasing and server instance types is available here.

To configure a license client of the NVIDIA license system, start by generating a client configuration token, then follow these instructions.

Manage the vGPU Enabled VM

GPU Pass-through:

vGPU Information and System Monitoring:

Migrating and Monitoring:

MIG-Backed vGPU:
