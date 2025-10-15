Installing Ubuntu and vGPU Configuration

To install and configure the NVIDIA vGPU Manager, see Installing and Updating the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager for Ubuntu.

Select the appropriate vGPU profile based on your user’s needs and application requirements. More information can be found in the vGPU Sizing and Selection guides.

Install virt-manager to manage virtual machines on Ubuntu. After installation, launch Virtual Machine Manager and follow the step-by-step wizard to create your first virtual machine. For more detailed instructions and additional options, refer to the complete guide on Virtual Machine Manager.

Initial Setup for vGPU Configuration:

Get the BDF and domain of the GPU by following the instructions in Getting the BDF and Domain of a GPU.

Prepare the virtual function for SR-IOV if your vGPU supports it. You can find the steps in Preparing the Virtual Function for an NVIDIA vGPU that Supports SR-IOV.

Creating and Managing vGPUs:

Follow the steps in Creating an NVIDIA vGPU to create a vGPU for your VM.

Add one or more vGPUs to your VM by following Adding One or More vGPUs.

Set the necessary vGPU plugin parameters as described in Setting vGPU Plugin Parameters.

If you need to delete a vGPU from a VM, follow the instructions in Deleting a vGPU.

Information on how to install the NVIDIA vGPU Software Graphics Driver is available here.

The NVIDIA License System serves licenses to NVIDIA software products. To activate licensed functionalities, a licensed client leases a software license served over the network from an NVIDIA License System service instance. The NVIDIA License System Documentation explains how to install, configure, and manage licenses for virtual GPU software. More information on license purchasing and server instance types is available here.

To configure a license client of the NVIDIA license system, start by generating a client configuration token, then follow these instructions.

GPU Pass-through:

vGPU Information and System Monitoring:

Migrating and Monitoring:

If you need to migrate a VM configured with vGPU, refer to Migrating a VM Configured with vGPU.

For suspending and resuming VMs, follow the steps in Suspending and Resuming a VM Configured with vGPU.

MIG-Backed vGPU: