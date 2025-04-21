Client Licensing User Guide
Virtual GPU Client Licensing User Guide
Documentation for system administrators that describes NVIDIA Virtual GPU licensed products and how to configure licensing for them on supported hardware.
The following products are available as licensed products on NVIDIA GPUs that support NVIDIA vGPU software:
- NVIDIA® RTX Virtual Workstation (vWS)
- NVIDIA Virtual PC (vPC)
- NVIDIA Virtual Applications (vApps)
This guide describes these licensed products and how to enable and use them on supported hardware.
1.1. NVIDIA vGPU Software Licensed Products
The available NVIDIA vGPU software licensed products support different classes of NVIDIA vGPU software deployments.
|NVIDIA vGPU Software Licensed Product
|Target Users
|Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Deployments
|vApps
|Users of PC-level applications and server-based desktops that use Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, VMware Horizon, RDSH, or other app streaming or session-based solutions
|
|vPC
|Users of business virtual desktops who require a great user experience with PC applications for Windows, web browsers, and high-definition video
|
|vWS
|Users of mid-range and high-end workstations who require access to remote professional graphics applications with full performance on any device anywhere
|
- Microsoft DDA and VMware vDGA are functionally equivalent to GPU pass through.
- Microsoft RemoteFX vGPU is a graphics virtualization technology.
- Microsoft DDA requires Windows Server 2016 with the Hyper-V role.
1.2. How NVIDIA vGPU Software Licensing Is Enforced
Depending on the NVIDIA vGPU software deployment, licensing is enforced either through software or only through the end-user license agreement (EULA).
|NVIDIA vGPU Software Deployment
|Required NVIDIA vGPU Software License
|Enforcement
|A-series NVIDIA vGPU
|vApps
|Software See Note (1).
|B-series NVIDIA vGPU
|vPC or vWS
|Software See Note (2).
|Q-series NVIDIA vGPU
|vWS
|Software See Note (3).
|GPU pass through for workstation or professional 3D graphics
|vWS
|Software
|GPU pass through for PC-level applications
|vApps
|EULA only
|Microsoft DDA for workstation or professional 3D graphics
|vWS
|Software
|Microsoft DDA for PC-level applications
|vApps
|EULA only
|VMware vDGA for workstation or professional 3D graphics
|vWS
|Software
|VMware vDGA for PC-level applications
|vApps
|EULA only
|Bare metal for workstation or professional 3D graphics
|vWS
|Software
|Bare metal for PC-level applications
|vApps
|EULA only
|Microsoft RemoteFX vGPU
|vPC
|EULA only
- For A-series NVIDIA vGPU deployments, one vApps license is required for each concurrent user, but licensing for only one of these users is enforced through software. Licensing for the remaining users is enforced through the EULA.
- The vWS license edition includes the vPC license edition: virtual GPUs that require a vPC license can also be used with a vWS license.
- When multiple Q-series vGPUs are assigned to a single VM, only one license for the VM is required, not one license for each vGPU assigned to the VM.
1.2.1. Software Enforcement of NVIDIA vGPU Software Licensing
When a Virtual Machine (VM) that is running NVIDIA vGPU software is first booted, the virtual GPU or physical GPU assigned to the VM operates at full capability. When licensing is enforced through software, the performance of the virtual GPU or physical GPU is degraded if the VM fails to obtain a license within 20 minutes and is further degraded if the VM still hasn't obtained a license after 24 hours.
If users report that the performance of a virtual GPU or physical GPU is degraded, determine whether the associated VM has obtained a license as explained in Troubleshooting.
A VM obtains a license over the network from a service instance of the NVIDIA License System. When a VM obtains a license, the license is “checked out” or “borrowed.” The VM releases the license back to the service instance when the license is no longer required. You can control when a license is checked out and released back to the service instance through the setting of a Windows registry key value or Linux configuration parameter.
- By default, the license is checked out when the VM is booted and released when the VM is shut down.
- If the Windows registry key value or Linux configuration parameter is set, the license is checked out when a user logs in to the VM and released when the user logs out of the VM.
For information about the Windows registry key value for controlling this behavior, refer to Windows Registry Settings for NVIDIA vGPU Software Licensing.
For information about setting up and running NVIDIA License System, refer to NVIDIA License System User Guide.
Figure 1 illustrates how NVIDIA vGPU software licensing is enforced through software.
Figure 1. Software Enforcement of NVIDIA vGPU Software Licensing
Additional Considerations for NVIDIA vGPU Deployments
For NVIDIA vGPU deployments, the NVIDIA vGPU software automatically selects the correct type of license based on the vGPU type.
After you license NVIDIA vGPU, the VM that is set up to use NVIDIA vGPU is capable of running the full range of DirectX and OpenGL graphics applications.
Licensing settings persist across reboots and need only be modified if the license server address changes, or the VM is switched to running GPU pass through.
Additional Considerations for Physical GPU Deployments
The type of license required depends on how the physical GPU is deployed.
- In GPU pass-through mode on Windows, or in a bare-metal deployment on Windows or Linux, a physical GPU requires a vWS license.
- In GPU pass-through mode on Linux, a physical GPU requires a vWS license or a vCS license.
You can also operate a physical GPU in pass-through mode or a bare-metal deployment at reduced capability with a vApps license. vPC is not available on GPUs running in pass-through mode or bare-metal deployments.
1.2.2. EULA-Only Enforcement of NVIDIA vGPU Software Licensing
When licensing is enforced only through the EULA, no licenses are checked out from the license server. You must comply with the terms of the EULA by ensuring that all the licenses required for your NVIDIA vGPU software deployment have been purchased.
The nvidia-smi -q command indicates that the product is licensed even when no license is checked out from the license server.
If licensing for all your NVIDIA vGPU software deployments is enforced only through the EULA, you do not need to set up and run the NVIDIA vGPU software license server.
1.3. Display Resolutions for Physical GPUs
The display resolutions supported by a physical GPU depend on the NVIDIA GPU architecture and the NVIDIA vGPU software license that is applied to the GPU.
vWS Physical GPU Resolutions
GPUs that are licensed with a vWS license support a maximum combined resolution based on the number of available pixels, which is determined by the NVIDIA GPU architecture. You can choose between using a small number of high resolution displays or a larger number of lower resolution displays with these GPUs.
The following table lists the maximum number of displays per GPU at each supported display resolution for configurations in which all displays have the same resolution.
|NVIDIA GPU Architecture
|Available Pixels
|Display Resolution
|Displays per GPU
|Pascal and later
|66355200
|7680×4320
|2
|5120×2880 or lower
|4
|Maxwell
|35389440
|5120×2880
|2
|4096×2160 or lower
|4
The following table provides examples of configurations with a mixture of display resolutions.
|NVIDIA GPU Architecture
|Available Pixels
|Available Pixel Basis
|Maximum Displays
|Sample Mixed Display Configurations
|Pascal and later
|66355200
|2 7680×4320 displays
|4
|1 7680×4320 display plus 2 5120×2880 displays
|1 7680×4320 display plus 3 4096×2160 displays
|Maxwell
|35389440
|4 4096×2160 displays
|4
|1 5120×2880 display plus 2 4096×2160 displays
You cannot use more than four displays even if the combined resolution of the displays is less than the number of available pixels from the GPU. For example, you cannot use five 4096×2160 displays with a GPU based on the NVIDIA Pascal architecture even though the combined resolution of the displays (44236800) is less than the number of available pixels from the GPU (66355200).
vApps or vCS Physical GPU Resolutions
GPUs that are licensed with a vApps or a vCS license support a single display with a fixed maximum resolution. The maximum resolution depends on the following factors:
- NVIDIA GPU architecture
- The NVIDIA vGPU software license that is applied to the GPU
- The operating system that is running in the on the system to which the GPU is assigned
|License
|NVIDIA GPU Architecture
|Operating System
|Maximum Display Resolution
|Displays per GPU
|vApps
|Pascal or later
|Linux
|2560×1600
|1
|Pascal or later
|Windows
|1280×1024
|1
|Maxwell
|Windows and Linux
|2560×1600
|1
A client with a network connection obtains a license by leasing it from a NVIDIA License System service instance. The service instance serves the license to the client over the network from a pool of floating licenses obtained from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal. The license is returned to the service instance when the licensed client no longer requires the license.
Before configuring a licensed client, ensure that the following prerequisites are met:
- If you are using a Delegated License Service (DLS) instance to serve licenses, ensure that you are using at minimum release 3.4 of the DLS virtual appliance. Earlier releases of the DLS virtual appliance are incompatible with this release of NVIDIA vGPU software.
For more information about the prerequisites for using this release of NVIDIA vGPU software, refer to NVIDIA License System User Guide. These requirements are met automatically for Cloud License Service (CLS) instances, which are hosted on the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.
- The NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver is installed on the client.
- The client configuration token that you want to deploy on the client has been created from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal or the DLS as explained in Generating a Client Configuration Token in NVIDIA License System User Guide.
- Ports 443 and 80 in your firewall or proxy must be open to allow HTTPS traffic between a service instance and its the licensed clients. These ports must be open for both CLS instances and DLS instances.
Note:
For DLS releases before DLS 1.1, ports 8081 and 8082 were also required to be open to allow HTTPS traffic between a DLS instance and its licensed clients. Although these ports are no longer required, they remain supported for backward compatibility.
The graphics driver creates a default location in which to store the client configuration token on the client. If you want to use this location for the client configuration token and, on Windows, are configuring the client with NVIDIA vGPU, you can configure the client with default settings. Otherwise, you must configure the client with custom settings as explained in Configuring a Licensed Client with Custom Settings.
The process for configuring a licensed client is the same for CLS and DLS instances but depends on the OS that is running on the client.
2.1. Configuring a Licensed Client on Windows with Default Settings
Perform this task from the client.
- Copy the client configuration token to the %SystemDrive%\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ClientConfigToken folder.
- Restart the NvDisplayContainer service.
The NVIDIA service on the client should now automatically obtain a license from the CLS or DLS instance.
2.2. Configuring a Licensed Client on Linux with Default Settings
Perform this task from the client.
- As root, open the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf in a plain-text editor, such as vi.
$ sudo vi /etc/nvidia/gridd.confNote:
You can create the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file by copying the supplied template file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template.
- Add the
FeatureTypeconfiguration parameter to the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf on a new line as
FeatureType="value".
value depends on the type of the GPU assigned to the licensed client that you are configuring.
GPU Type Value NVIDIA vGPU 1. NVIDIA vGPU software automatically selects the correct type of license based on the vGPU type. Physical GPU The feature type of a GPU in pass-through mode or a bare-metal deployment:
Note:
- 0: NVIDIA Virtual Applications
- 2: NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation
You can also perform this step from NVIDIA X Server Settings. Before using NVIDIA X Server Settings to perform this step, ensure that this option has been enabled as explained in Enabling License Management in NVIDIA X Server Settings.
This example shows how to configure a licensed Linux client for NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation.
# /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template - Configuration file for NVIDIA Grid Daemon … # Description: Set Feature to be enabled # Data type: integer # Possible values: # 0 => for unlicensed state # 1 => for NVIDIA vGPU # 2 => for NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation # 4 => for NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server FeatureType=2 ...
- Copy the client configuration token to the /etc/nvidia/ClientConfigToken directory.
- Ensure that the file access modes of the client configuration token allow the owner to read, write, and execute the token, and the group and others only to read the token.
- Determine the current file access modes of the client configuration token.
# ls -l client-configuration-token-directory
- If necessary, change the mode of the client configuration token to 744.
# chmod 744 client-configuration-token-directory/client_configuration_token_*.tok
- client-configuration-token-directory
- The directory to which you copied the client configuration token in the previous step.
- Determine the current file access modes of the client configuration token.
- Save your changes to the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file and close the file.
- Restart the nvidia-gridd service.
The NVIDIA service on the client should now automatically obtain a license from the CLS or DLS instance.
This chapter discusses advanced topics and settings for NVIDIA vGPU software licensing.
3.1. Configuring a Licensed Client with Custom Settings
NVIDIA License System provides custom settings for the following configuration properties of a licensed client:
- The feature type of a physical GPU
- The directory in which to store the client configuration token
- Details for a proxy server between a licensed client and a service instance
If you want to use the default directory in which to store the client configuration token and, on Windows, are configuring the client with NVIDIA vGPU, follow the instructions for a simplified configuration in Configuring a Licensed Client of NVIDIA License System.
3.1.1. Configuring a Licensed Client on Windows with Custom Settings
Perform this task from the client.
- Physical GPUs only: Add the
FeatureTypeDWord (
REG_DWORD) registry value to the Windows registry key
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\nvlddmkm\Global\GridLicensing.Note:
- If you're licensing an NVIDIA vGPU, the
FeatureTypeDWord (
REG_DWORD) registry value is not required. NVIDIA vGPU software automatically selects the correct type of license based on the vGPU type.
- If you are upgrading an existing driver, this value is already set.
- You can also perform this step from NVIDIA Control Panel.
Set this value to the feature type of a GPU in pass-through mode or a bare-metal deployment:
- 0: NVIDIA Virtual Applications
- 2: NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation
- If you're licensing an NVIDIA vGPU, the
- Optional: If you want store the client configuration token in a custom location, add the
ClientConfigTokenPathString (
REG_SZ) registry value to the Windows registry key
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\nvlddmkm\Global\GridLicensing.
Set the value to the full path to the folder in which you want to store the client configuration token for the client. You can use the syntax \\fully-qualified-domain-name\share-name for the path to the folder. By default, the client searches for the client configuration token in the %SystemDrive%\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ClientConfigToken folder.
By specifying a shared network drive mapped on the client, you can simplify the deployment of the same client configuration token on multiple clients. Instead of copying the client configuration token to each client individually, you can keep only one copy in the shared network drive.
- If you are storing the client configuration token in a custom location, create the folder in which you want to store the client configuration token.
If the folder is a shared network drive, ensure that the following conditions are met:
- The folder is mapped locally on the client to the path specified in the
ClientConfigTokenPathregistry value.
- The
COMPUTERobject has the rights to access the folder on the shared network drive. The
COMPUTERobject requires these rights because the license service runs before any user logs in.
If you are storing the client configuration token in the default location, omit this step. The default folder in which the client configuration token is stored is created automatically after the graphics driver is installed.
- The folder is mapped locally on the client to the path specified in the
- Copy the client configuration token to the folder in which you want to store the client configuration token. Ensure that this folder contains only the client configuration token that you want to deploy on the client and no other files or folders. If the folder contains more than one client configuration token, the client uses the newest client configuration token in the folder.
- If you want to store the client configuration token in the default location, copy the client configuration token to the %SystemDrive%\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ClientConfigToken folder.
- If you want to store the client configuration token in a custom location, copy the token to the folder that you created in the previous step.
- Optional: If you want the licensed client to check out a license when a user logs in to the client, add the
EnableLicenseOnLoginDWord (
REG_DWORD) registry value to the Windows registry key
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\nvlddmkm\Global\GridLicensingand set this registry value to 1. By default, a licensed client checks out a license when the client is booted.
- If a non-transparent proxy server is configured between your licensed client and a service instance, provide the information about the proxy server that the licensed client requires.
Note:
Authenticated non-transparent proxy servers are not supported before NVIDIA vGPU software release .
Provide this information by adding the following registry values to the Windows registry key
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\nvlddmkm\Global\GridLicensing.
- For all non-transparent proxy servers, provide the address and port number of the proxy server in the following Windows registry values.
-
ProxyServerAddressString
(REG_SZ)
-
The address of the proxy server. The address can be a fully qualified domain name such as
iproxy1.example.com, or an IP address such as
10.31.20.45.
-
ProxyServerPortString
(REG_SZ)
- The port number of the proxy server.
-
- If necessary, provide the credentials of the user that will log in to the proxy server.
This information is required for proxy servers that use the following authentication methods:
- Basic authentication
- Microsoft Windows Challenge/Response (Microsoft NTLM) authentication for a client that is not a member of an Active Directory domain
-
ProxyUserNameString
(REG_SZ)
- The username of the user that will log in to the proxy server.
-
ProxyCredentialsFilePathString
(REG_SZ)
-
The full path to the file that contains the encrypted credentials of the user that will log in to the proxy server, for example, C:\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ProxySettings\proxy-credentials.dat.
This file is generated as explained in Generating an Encrypted Credentials File.
- For all non-transparent proxy servers, provide the address and port number of the proxy server in the following Windows registry values.
- Restart the NvDisplayContainer service.
The NVIDIA service on the client should now automatically obtain a license from the CLS or DLS instance.
3.1.2. Configuring a Licensed Client on Linux with Custom Settings
Perform this task from the client.
- As root, open the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf in a plain-text editor, such as vi.
$ sudo vi /etc/nvidia/gridd.confNote:
You can create the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file by copying the supplied template file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template.
- Add the
FeatureTypeconfiguration parameter to the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf on a new line as
FeatureType="value".
value depends on the type of the GPU assigned to the licensed client that you are configuring.
GPU Type Value NVIDIA vGPU 1. NVIDIA vGPU software automatically selects the correct type of license based on the vGPU type. Physical GPU The feature type of a GPU in pass-through mode or a bare-metal deployment:
Note:
- 0: NVIDIA Virtual Applications
- 2: NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation
You can also perform this step from NVIDIA X Server Settings. Before using NVIDIA X Server Settings to perform this step, ensure that this option has been enabled as explained in Enabling License Management in NVIDIA X Server Settings.
This example shows how to configure a licensed Linux client for NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation.
# /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template - Configuration file for NVIDIA Grid Daemon … # Description: Set Feature to be enabled # Data type: integer # Possible values: # 0 => for unlicensed state # 1 => for NVIDIA vGPU # 2 => for NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation # 4 => for NVIDIA Virtual Compute Server FeatureType=2 ...
- Optional: If you want store the client configuration token in a custom location, add the
ClientConfigTokenPathconfiguration parameter to the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf on a new line as
ClientConfigTokenPath="path"
- path
- The full path to the directory in which you want to store the client configuration token for the client. By default, the client searches for the client configuration token in the /etc/nvidia/ClientConfigToken/ directory.
By specifying a shared network directory that is mounted locally on the client, you can simplify the deployment of the same client configuration token on multiple clients. Instead of copying the client configuration token to each client individually, you can keep only one copy in the shared network directory.
This example shows how to configure a licensed Linux client to search for the client configuration token in the /mnt/nvidia/ClientConfigToken/ directory. This directory is a mount point on the client for a shared network directory.
# /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template - Configuration file for NVIDIA Grid Daemon … ClientConfigTokenPath=/mnt/nvidia/ClientConfigToken/ ...
- If you are storing the client configuration token in a custom location, create the directory in which you want to store the client configuration token.
If the directory is a shared network directory, ensure that it is mounted locally on the client at the path specified in the
ClientConfigTokenPathconfiguration parameter.
If you are storing the client configuration token in the default location, omit this step. The default directory in which the client configuration token is stored is created automatically after the graphics driver is installed.
- Copy the client configuration token to the directory in which you want to store the client configuration token. Ensure that this directory contains only the client configuration token that you want to deploy on the client and no other files or directories. If the directory contains more than one client configuration token, the client uses the newest client configuration token in the directory.
- If you want to store the client configuration token in the default location, copy the client configuration token to the /etc/nvidia/ClientConfigToken directory.
- If you want to store the client configuration token in a custom location, copy the token to the directory that you created in the previous step.
- Ensure that the file access modes of the client configuration token allow the owner to read, write, and execute the token, and the group and others only to read the token.
- Determine the current file access modes of the client configuration token.
# ls -l client-configuration-token-directory
- If necessary, change the mode of the client configuration token to 744.
# chmod 744 client-configuration-token-directory/client_configuration_token_*.tok
- client-configuration-token-directory
- The directory to which you copied the client configuration token in the previous step.
- Determine the current file access modes of the client configuration token.
- Optional: If you want the licensed client to check out a license when a user logs in to the client, add the
EnableLicenseOnLoginconfiguration parameter to the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf on a new line as
EnableLicenseOnLogin=TRUE. By default, a licensed client checks out a license when the client is booted.
- If a non-transparent proxy server is configured between your licensed client and a service instance, provide the information about the proxy server that the licensed client requires.
Note:
Authenticated non-transparent proxy servers are not supported before NVIDIA vGPU software release .
- For all non-transparent proxy servers, provide the address and port number of the proxy server.
Provide this information by adding the following configuration parameters to the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf on separate lines.
ProxyServerAddress=address ProxyServerPort=port
- address
-
The address of the proxy server. The address can be a fully qualified domain name such as
iproxy1.example.com, or an IP address such as
10.31.20.45.
- port
- The port number of the proxy server.
This example sets the address of a proxy server to
10.31.20.45and the port number to
3128.
# /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template - Configuration file for NVIDIA Grid Daemon … ProxyServerAddress=10.31.20.45 ProxyServerPort=3128 ...
- If necessary, provide the credentials of the user that will log in to the proxy server.
This information is required for proxy servers that use basic authentication.
Provide this information by adding the following configuration parameters to the file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf on separate lines.
ProxyUserName=domain\username ProxyCredentialsFilePath=path
- domain
-
The domain to which the user belongs, for example,
example.com.
- username
-
The username of the user that will log in to the proxy server, for example,
clsuser.
- path
-
The full path to the file that contains the encrypted credentials of the user that will log in to the proxy server, for example, /etc/nvidia/proxy-credentials.dat.
This file is generated as explained in Generating an Encrypted Credentials File.
This example sets the domain and username of the user that will log in to the proxy server to
example.com\clsuserand the path to the file that contains the encrypted credentials of the user to /etc/nvidia/proxy-credentials.dat.
# /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template - Configuration file for NVIDIA Grid Daemon … ProxyUserName=example.com\clsuser ProxyCredentialsFilePath=/etc/nvidia/proxy-credentials.dat ...
- For all non-transparent proxy servers, provide the address and port number of the proxy server.
- Save your changes to the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file and close the file.
- Restart the nvidia-gridd service.
3.1.3. Enabling License Management in NVIDIA X Server Settings
By default, the Manage License option is not available in NVIDIA X Server Settings. Before using NVIDIA X Server Settings to license NVIDIA vGPU software, you must enable this option.
This task requires sudo privileges.
- If NVIDIA X Server Settings is running, shut it down.
- If the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file does not already exist, create it by copying the supplied template file /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf.template.
- As root, edit the /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf file to set the
EnableUIoption to
TRUE.
- Start the nvidia-gridd service.
# sudo service nvidia-gridd start
When NVIDIA X Server Settings is restarted, the Manage License option is now available.
3.2. Configuring a Proxy Server Between a Licensed Client and a Service Instance
3.2.1. Proxy Server Requirements and Firewall Rules for a Service Instance
To enable communication between a licensed client and a service instance through a proxy server, the proxy server must meet certain requirements. To enable communication through a firewall, firewall rules that allow traffic on specific URLs through specific ports must be defined.
The processes for configuring a proxy server and defining firewall rules are separate from the process for configuring a service instance. Use the standard interfaces of the proxy server and the firewall that you are using to perform these processes.
Only HTTP proxy servers are supported. HTTPS proxy servers are not supported.
Proxy Server Requirements for a Service Instance
NVIDIA License System supports transparent proxy servers and non-transparent proxy servers.
- A transparent proxy server identifies itself to the server and does not modify client requests and responses.
- A non-transparent proxy server does not reveal the IP address of the client and modifies client requests and responses.
Any proxy server between a licensed client and a service instance must allow programmatic calls to the URL through which the service instance is accessed.
|Service Instance Type
|URL
|CLS instance
api.cls.licensing.nvidia.com
|DLS instance
|The IP address or, if defined, the fully qualified domain name or the CNAME of the VM on which the DLS virtual appliance is installed
Non-Transparent Proxy Server Support
NVIDIA License System supports both authenticated and unauthenticated non-transparent proxy servers.
The following authenticated proxy servers are supported:
- Squid
The following authentication methods are supported for authenticated proxy servers:
- Basic
- Microsoft Windows Challenge/Response (Microsoft NTLM) (Windows clients only)
- Kerberos (only for clients that are a member of an Active Directory domain)
Firewall Rules for a Service Instance
To enable communication between a licensed client and a service instance through a firewall, firewall rules that allow traffic on the URLs through the ports specified in the following table must be defined.
|CLS URL
|DLS URL
|Port
|Traffic
api.cls.licensing.nvidia.com
|The IP address or, if defined, the fully qualified domain name or the CNAME of the VM on which the DLS virtual appliance is installed
|443
|
api.licensing.nvidia.com
|The IP address or, if defined, the fully qualified domain name or the CNAME of the VM on which the DLS virtual appliance is installed
|80
|License return from a Windows licensed client that has not been shut down cleanly
3.2.2. Generating an Encrypted Credentials File
Some authentication methods require a licensed client to provide user credentials when the client authenticates with a proxy server. To enable the client to provide these credentials securely without input from a user, you must generate a file that contains these credentials in an encrypted form that the client can read.
The following authentication methods require an encrypted credentials file:
- Basic authentication
- Microsoft Windows Challenge/Response (NTLM) authentication for a client that is not a member of an Active Directory domain
How to generate an encrypted credentials file depends on the OS that client is running. For detailed instructions, refer to the following topics:
- Generating an Encrypted Credentials File on Windows
- Generating an Encrypted Credentials File on Linux
3.2.2.1. Generating an Encrypted Credentials File on Windows
Perform this task in a Windows PowerShell window as the Administrator user on the client.
- Change to the C:\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ProxySettings folder.
PS C:\> cd "C:\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\vGPU Licensing\ProxySettings"
- Run the grid-proxy-credentials Windows PowerShell script.
PS C:\> .\grid-proxy-credentials.ps1
- In the Select Output File Path window that opens, navigate to the directory in which you want to generate the credentials file, enter the file name, and click Save.
- When prompted in the Windows PowerShell window, specify the password of the user that will log in to the proxy server when the licensed client requests a license.
Provide the path to this file when configuring a licensed client that will use the file as explained in Configuring a Licensed Client on Windows with Default Settings.
3.2.2.2. Generating an Encrypted Credentials File on Linux
Perform this task in a Linux command shell on the client.
- Run the grid-proxy-credentials.sh command.
# /usr/lib/nvidia/grid-proxy-credentials.sh -o output-file-path
Tip:
- output-file-path
- The full path to the credentials file that you are generating. Ensure that the directory in the path exists.
To get help information for this command, type /usr/lib/nvidia/grid-proxy-credentials.sh --help.
This example creates the credentials file /etc/nvidia/proxy-credentials.dat.
# /usr/lib/nvidia/grid-proxy-credentials.sh -o /etc/nvidia/proxy-credentials.dat
- When prompted, specify the password of the user that will log in to the proxy server when the licensed client requests a license.
Provide the path to this file when configuring a licensed client that will use the file as explained in Configuring a Licensed Client on Linux with Default Settings.
3.3. Setting the Client Host Identifier for License Checkouts
If a VM is shut down abruptly and then restarted after a change to its network configuration, two licenses might be checked out for the same VM. You can avoid this situation by setting the client host identifier for license checkouts.
By default, the license server selects the first valid MAC address it finds to identify the VM for license checkouts. If a VM that has a license checked out is shut down abruptly, it might not release the license back to the license server. If the network configuration of the VM is changed after the shutdown and the VM is restarted, the license server might use a different MAC address to identify the VM, which will cause two licenses to be checked out for the same VM. Setting the client host identifier avoids this situation because the license server always uses identifier that you set to identify the VM.
- Set
LicenseHostIdto the MAC address of a network interface controller (NIC) on the VM.
- On Windows, add the following Windows registry key setting:
[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\nvlddmkm\Global\GridLicensing]"LicenseHostId"=vm-nic-mac-address
- On Linux, add the following entry to /etc/nvidia/gridd.conf:
LicenseHostId==vm-nic-mac-address
- vm-nic-mac-address
- The MAC address of the network interface controller (NIC) on the VM that the license server will use to identify the VM for license checkouts. Specify only the numbers and letters in the address without any spaces or punctuation, for example, 00005E0053FF.
- On Windows, add the following Windows registry key setting:
- Apply the changed setting to the VM.
- If the vGPU or physical GPU assigned to the VM has already been licensed, restart the VM.
- Otherwise, license the vGPU or physical GPU assigned to the VM as explained in Configuring a Licensed Client of NVIDIA License System.
3.4. Licenses Obtained After Boot or User Login
Under normal operation, an NVIDIA vGPU software license is obtained by a platform during boot or at user login, before launch of applications. If a license is not available, the system will periodically retry its license request to the license server. During this time, the vGPU or GPU initially operates at full capability but its performance is degraded over time if the system fails to obtain a license.
The performance of an unlicensed vGPU or GPU is degraded as described in Software Enforcement of NVIDIA vGPU Software Licensing. Furthermore, vWS features described in Display Resolutions for Physical GPUs features are not available to applications started while the performance of a physical GPU is degraded.
On Windows, unavailability of a license is indicated by a pop-up window or by the license status on the Licensing tab of the NVIDIA Control Panel. On Linux, unavailability of a license is indicated by log messages.
If the performance of a vGPU or GPU has been degraded, the full capability of the vGPU or GPU is restored when a license is acquired. However, application software launched while the performance was degraded might need to be restarted to recognize and use the licensed features.
3.5. Operating with Intermittent Connectivity to the License Server
To check out a license, vWS, vPC, and vApps clients require connectivity to a license server when booting or when a user logs in to the client.
After they have obtained a license, clients may operate without connectivity to the license server for a period of up to 1 day, after which time the client will be warned of license expiration.
3.6. Windows Registry Settings for NVIDIA vGPU Software Licensing
NVIDIA vGPU software licensing settings are controlled through the Windows Registry.
Registry Key Values for Licensing Settings
Licensing settings are stored in this registry key:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\nvlddmkm\Global\GridLicensing
Registry values are summarized in Table 3.
|Name
|Type
|Description
FeatureType
|
DWord (
|
The feature type of a GPU in pass-through mode or a bare-metal deployment:
0: vApps
2: vWS
All other values reserved.
Do not change the value of this registry key in a VM configured with NVIDIA vGPU.
LicenseInterval
|
DWord (
|
An integer in the range 10-10080 that specifies the period of time in minutes for which a license can be borrowed after it is checked out
After this period has elapsed, the client must obtain a new license from the server.
The default is 1440 minutes, which corresponds to a period of 1 day.
EnableLicenseOnLogin
|
DWord (
|
Controls whether a licensed client checks out a license when the client is booted or when a user logs in to the client.
If this registry key is absent, a licensed client checks out a license when the client is booted.
When present:
0: A licensed client checks out a license when the client is booted.
1: A licensed client checks out a license when a user logs in to the client.
(Optional: defaults to 0)
DisableExpirationPopups
|DWord (
REG_DWORD)
|
Disables or enables pop-up notifications for NVIDIA vGPU software license expiration.
0: Enable license expiration pop-up notifications
1: Disable license expiration pop-up notifications
(Optional: defaults to 0)
DisableSpecificPopups
|DWord (
REG_DWORD)
|
If this registry key is absent, pop-up notifications are enabled for changes in NVIDIA vGPU software license state to the following states:
When present:
0: Disable none of the pop-up notifications for license state changes
1: Disable pop-up notifications for changes to the following license states:
(Optional: defaults to 0)
EnableLogging
|DWord (
REG_DWORD)
|
If this registry key is absent, significant licensing events are logged. When present:
0: Disable logging of significant licensing events
1: Enable logging of significant licensing events
(Optional: defaults to 1)
LicenseHostId
|
String (
|
If this registry key is absent, the license server selects the first valid MAC address it finds to identify the VM for license checkouts.
When present, this registry key must be the MAC address of the network interface controller (NIC) on the VM that the license server will use to identify the VM for license checkouts. Specify only the numbers and letters in the address without any spaces or punctuation, for example, 00005E0053FF.
Setting this registry key prevents two license checkouts by a single VM if the VM is shut down abruptly and then restarted after a change to its network configuration.
ClientConfigTokenPath
|String (
REG_SZ)
|
The full path to the folder in which you want to store the client configuration token for the client.
Set this registry key only if you want store the client configuration token in a custom location.
ProxyServerAddress
|String
(REG_SZ)
|
Proxy server address.
Set this registry key only if a non-transparent proxy server is configured between your licensed client and a service instance.
ProxyServerPort
|String
(REG_SZ)
|
Proxy server port number.
Set this registry key only if a non-transparent proxy server is configured between your licensed client and a service instance.
Registry Key Value for Managing Licensing Controls in NVIDIA Control Panel
Licensing controls in NVIDIA Control Panel are controlled through the
NvCplDisableManageLicensePage DWord (
REG_DWORD) registry value in this Windows registry key:
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\nvlddmkm\NVControlPanel2\RegisteredServers\Overrides\{DFA226E7-D28D-407D-95ED-5A79D9745BB5}
If this registry key value is absent, licensing controls are shown in NVIDIA Control Panel for GPUs supporting licensing.
If this registry key value is present:
- 0: Show licensing controls in NVIDIA Control Panel
- 1: Hide licensing controls in NVIDIA Control Panel
- All other values: reserved
This chapter describes basic troubleshooting steps.
4.1. Known Issues
Before troubleshooting or filing a bug report, review the release notes that accompany each driver release, for information about known issues with the current release, and potential workarounds.
4.2. Verifying the NVIDIA vGPU Software License Status of a Licensed Client
After configuring a client with an NVIDIA vGPU software license, verify the license status by displaying the licensed product name and status.
To verify the license status of a licensed client, run nvidia-smi with the –q or --query optionfrom the licensed client, not the hypervisor host. If the product is licensed, the expiration date is shown in the license status.
nvidia-smi -q
==============NVSMI LOG==============
Timestamp : Wed Nov 23 10:52:59 2022
Driver Version : 525.60.06
CUDA Version : 12.0
Attached GPUs : 2
GPU 00000000:02:03.0
Product Name : NVIDIA A2-8Q
Product Brand : NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation
Product Architecture : Ampere
Display Mode : Enabled
Display Active : Disabled
Persistence Mode : Enabled
MIG Mode
Current : Disabled
Pending : Disabled
Accounting Mode : Disabled
Accounting Mode Buffer Size : 4000
Driver Model
Current : N/A
Pending : N/A
Serial Number : N/A
GPU UUID : GPU-ba5b1e9b-1dd3-11b2-be4f-98ef552f4216
Minor Number : 0
VBIOS Version : 00.00.00.00.00
MultiGPU Board : No
Board ID : 0x203
Board Part Number : N/A
GPU Part Number : 25B6-890-A1
Module ID : N/A
Inforom Version
Image Version : N/A
OEM Object : N/A
ECC Object : N/A
Power Management Object : N/A
GPU Operation Mode
Current : N/A
Pending : N/A
GSP Firmware Version : N/A
GPU Virtualization Mode
Virtualization Mode : VGPU
Host VGPU Mode : N/A
vGPU Software Licensed Product Product Name : NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation License Status : Licensed (Expiry: 2022-11-23 10:41:16 GMT)
…
…
4.3. Licensing Event Logs
Significant licensing events are logged to help troubleshoot issues. Error events are logged with an error code to help you to determine the underlying cause of the error. License acquisition events are logged with the name and version of the licensed product, for example,
GRID-Virtual-WS,2.0.
Examples of significant licensing events that are logged are as follows:
- Acquisition of a license
- Return of a license
- Expiration of a license
- Failure to acquire a license
- License state changes between the unlicensed restricted state (20 mins), unlicensed state (24 hours), and licensed state
Windows Licensing Event Logs
On Windows, licensing events are logged in the plain-text file %SystemDrive%\Users\Public\Documents\NvidiaLogging\Log.NVDisplay.Container.exe.log.
The log file is rotated when its size reaches 16 MB. A new log file is created and the old log file is renamed to
Log.NVDisplay.Container.exe.log1. Each time the log file is rotated, the number in the file name of each existing old log file is increased by 1. The oldest log file is deleted when the number of log files exceeds 16.
Logging is enabled by default. To disable logging, create the Windows Registry key
EnableLogging (DWORD) with the value zero at the path
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SYSTEM\CurrentControlSet\Services\nvlddmkm\Global\GridLicensing.
License state changes are reported in Event Viewer under Windows Logs in the Application category. To open Event Viewer, press Windows+R, type eventvwr.msc, and press ENTER.
Linux Licensing Event Logs
On Linux, logging is enabled by default. The licensing events are logged in the standard activity log in the /var/log directory. The name of the log file in this directory depends on the Linux distribution, for example:
- For Red Hat Enterprise Linux and CentOS distributions, the file name is messages.
- For Ubuntu distributions, the file name is syslog.
You can use the standard features of the operating system to rotate and purge these logs.
Log Messages for Acquisition and Return of a License and Transient Network Failure
This example shows log messages for the following sequence of events:
- Acquisition of a license when a VM is started
- Return of a license when the VM is shut down
- Failure to communicate with the license server when the VM is started when the license server is unreachable
- Acquisition of a license after communications with the license server are restored
Mon Oct 22 20:53:29 2018:<1>:License acquired successfully. (Info: http://gridlicense1.example.com:7070/request; GRID-Virtual-WS,2.0)
Mon Oct 22 20:54:22 2018:<1>:End Logging
Mon Oct 22 20:54:24 2018:<0>:License returned successfully
Mon Oct 22 20:54:24 2018:<0>:End Logging
Mon Oct 22 20:55:36 2018:<1>:Failed server communication. Please ensure your system has network connectivity to the license server
Mon Oct 22 20:55:49 2018:<1>:Failed server communication. Please ensure your system has network connectivity to the license server
Mon Oct 22 20:56:01 2018:<1>:Failed server communication. Please ensure your system has network connectivity to the license server
Mon Oct 22 20:56:19 2018:<1>:Failed server communication. Please ensure your system has network connectivity to the license server
Mon Oct 22 20:56:31 2018:<1>:Failed server communication. Please ensure your system has network connectivity to the license server
Mon Oct 22 20:56:44 2018:<1>:Failed server communication. Please ensure your system has network connectivity to the license server
Mon Oct 22 20:56:47 2018:<1>:License acquired successfully. (Info: http://gridlicense1.example.com:7070/request; GRID-Virtual-WS,2.0)
Mon Oct 22 21:36:11 2018:<1>:End Logging
Mon Oct 22 21:36:12 2018:<0>:License returned successfully
Mon Oct 22 21:36:12 2018:<0>:End Logging
Log Messages for Failure to Acquire a License
This example shows log messages for the failure to acquire a license because no licenses of the requested type are available.
Mon Oct 22 22:26:36 2018:<1>:Error : Server URL : http://gridlicense1.example.com:7070/request -
[1,7E2,2,0[70000030,0,702C3]]
Insufficient count for the requested feature.
Mon Oct 22 22:28:15 2018:<1>:Error : Server URL : http://gridlicense1.example.com:7070/request -
[1,7E2,2,0[70000030,0,702C3]]
Insufficient count for the requested feature.
Mon Oct 22 22:29:55 2018:<1>:Error : Server URL : http://gridlicense1.example.com:7070/request -
[1,7E2,2,0[70000030,0,702C3]]
Insufficient count for the requested feature.
Mon Oct 22 22:31:34 2018:<1>:Error : Server URL : http://gridlicense1.example.com:7070/request -
[1,7E2,2,0[70000030,0,702C3]]
Insufficient count for the requested feature.
4.4. Troubleshooting Steps
If an NVIDIA vGPU software system fails to obtain a license, troubleshoot the failure as follows:
- Examine the log of significant licensing events for information about the cause of the failure. For details, see Licensing Event Logs.
- Check that the license server address and port number are correctly configured.
- Run a network ping test from the NVIDIA vGPU software system to the license server address to verify that the system has network connectivity to the license server.
- Verify that the date and time are configured correctly on the NVIDIA vGPU software system. If the time is set inaccurately or is adjusted backwards by a large amount, the system may fail to obtain a license.
- Verify that the license server in use has available licenses of the type required by the NVIDIA vGPU software feature the NVIDIA vGPU software system is configured to use.
