Omnissa IDD, not the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver is driving the display in Windows 11 24H2 VMs

Description

In Windows 11 24H2 guest VMs, the display is driven in Omnissa Horizon sessions by the Omnissa Horizon Indirect Display Driver (IDD) instead of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver. This issue does not cause any visual corruption. However, OpenGL applications run at 30 fps instead of 60 fps, and pages for controlling the settings of multiple displays are missing from NVIDIA Control Panel.



Version

This issue affects only Omnissa Horizon with Windows 11 24H2 guest VMs. To find out which Omnissa Horizon versions support Windows 11 24H2, refer to Omnissa Knowledge Base Article: Supported Windows 10 and Windows 11 Guest Operating Systems for Horizon Agent and Remote Experience, for Omnissa Horizon 8.x (2006 and Later) (78714).



Workaround

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

4923798

