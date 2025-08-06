NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  VM configured with more than one vGPU fails to initialize vGPU when booted
VM configured with more than one vGPU fails to initialize vGPU when booted

Description

Using the current VMware vCenter user interface, it is possible to configure a VM with more than one vGPU device. When booted, the VM boots in VMware SVGA mode and doesn’t load the NVIDIA driver. The additional vGPU devices are present in Windows Device Manager but display a warning sign, and the following device status:

Windows has stopped this device because it has reported problems. (Code 43)


Workaround

NVIDIA vGPU currently supports a single virtual GPU device per VM. Remove any additional vGPUs from the VM configuration before booting the VM.

Status

Open

