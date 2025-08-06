vGPU VM fails to boot in ESXi if the graphics type is Shared

Description

On VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi), after vGPU is configured, VMs to which a vGPU is assigned may fail to start and the following error message may be displayed:

Copy Copied! The amount of graphics resource available in the parent resource pool is insufficient for the operation.

The vGPU Manager VIB provides vSGA and vGPU functionality in a single VIB. After this VIB is installed, the default graphics type is Shared, which provides vSGA functionality. To enable vGPU support for VMs in VMware vSphere, you must change the default graphics type to Shared Direct. If you do not change the default graphics type you will encounter this issue.

Note: NVIDIA vGPU software does not support VMware vSGA.





Workaround

Change the default graphics type to Shared Direct as explained in Virtual GPU Software User Guide .



Status

Open



Ref. #

200256224

