Description

Memory exhaustion can occur with vGPU profiles that have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer.

This issue typically occurs in the following situations:

Full screen 1080p video content is playing in a browser. In this situation, the session hangs and session reconnection fails.

Multiple display heads are used with Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops or Omnissa Horizon on a Windows 10 guest VM.

Higher resolution monitors are used.

Applications that are frame-buffer intensive are used.

NVENC is in use.

To reduce the possibility of memory exhaustion, NVENC is disabled on profiles that have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer.

When memory exhaustion occurs, the NVIDIA host driver reports Xid error 31 and Xid error 43,

On XenServer, these errors are reported in the /var/log/messages file.

On VMware vSphere, these errors are reported in the log file vmware.log in the guest VM’s storage directory.

The following vGPU profiles have 512 Mbytes or less of frame buffer:

Tesla M10-0B, M10-0Q

The root cause is a known issue associated with changes to the way that recent Microsoft operating systems handle and allow access to overprovisioning messages and errors. If your systems are provisioned with enough frame buffer to support your use cases, you should not encounter these issues.



Workaround

Use an appropriately sized vGPU to ensure that the frame buffer supplied to a VM through the vGPU is adequate for your workloads.

Monitor your frame buffer usage.

If you are using Windows 10, consider these workarounds and solutions: Use a profile that has 1 Gbyte of frame buffer. Optimize your Windows 10 resource usage. To obtain information about best practices for improved user experience using Windows 10 in virtual environments, complete the NVIDIA GRID vGPU Profile Sizing Guide for Windows 10 download request form. On VMware vSphere, you can also use the VMware OS Optimization Tool to make and apply optimization recommendations for Windows 10 and other operating systems. If you are using XenServer, also refer to Windows 10 Optimization for XenDesktop on the Citrix blog.



Status

Open



Ref. #