Description

The NVIDIA hardware-based H.264/HEVC video encoder (NVENC) does not work with Teradici Cloud Access Software on Windows. This issue affects NVIDIA vGPU and GPU pass through deployments.

This issue occurs because the check that Teradici Cloud Access Software performs on the DLL signer name is case sensitive and NVIDIA recently changed the case of the company name in the signature certificate.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug

This issue is resolved in the latest 21.07 and 21.03 Teradici Cloud Access Software releases.



Ref. #

200749065

