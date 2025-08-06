vGPU VM fails to boot with error vmiop-display unable to reserve vgpu

Description

A VM that is configured with NVIDIA vGPU on any NVIDIA RTX Ada graphics card, such as the NVIDIA RTX 6000 Ada and NVIDIA RTX 5000 Ada, fails to boot. When this issue occurs, the error message vmiop-display unable to reserve vgpu is written to the log files for the VM on the hypervisor host. This issue occurs because an issue with VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) prevents the hypervisor software from parsing the names of the virtual GPU types for these cards.



Version

This issue affects only the VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) 8.0U2 General Availability (GA) release. Other VMware vSphere Hypervisor (ESXi) releases that NVIDIA vGPU software supports are not affected.



Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

4293546

