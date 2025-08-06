Ubuntu guest driver initialization fails with vGPUs and GPUs that support SR-IOV

Description

Initialization of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver fails for Ubuntu guest VMs configured with NVIDIA vGPUs or pass-through GPUs that support SR-IOV. An NVIDIA vGPU that supports SR-IOV resides on a physical GPU that supports SR-IOV with NVIDIA vGPU software, such as a GPU based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. This issue affects only guest VMs running a version of the Ubuntu OS with kernel version 5.13 or later, such as Ubuntu 20.04.

The failure of the driver to initialize is caused by an issue with extended Message Signaled Interrupts (MSI-X). When this issue occurs, the following error message is written to the kernel log file /var/log/kern.log in the guest VM:

Copy Copied! RmInitAdapter failed!

Status

Open



Ref. #

3660894

