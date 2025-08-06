NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
GPU Operator doesn't support vGPU on GPUs based on architectures before NVIDIA Turing

Description

NVIDIA GPU Operator doesn't support vGPU deployments on GPUs based on architectures before the NVIDIA Turing™ architecture. This issue is caused by the omission of version information for the vGPU manager from the configuration information that GPU Operator requires. Without this information, GPU Operator does not deploy the NVIDIA driver container because the container cannot determine if the driver is compatible with the vGPU manager.

Status

Open

Ref. #

3227576

