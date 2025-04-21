This release family of NVIDIA vGPU software provides support for several NVIDIA GPUs on validated server hardware platforms, Microsoft Azure Local hypervisor software versions, and guest operating systems. It also supports the version of NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit that is compatible with R580 drivers.



This release of NVIDIA vGPU software on Microsoft Azure Local provides support for several NVIDIA GPUs running on validated server hardware platforms.

For a list of validated server platforms, refer to NVIDIA GRID Certified Servers.

The supported products for each type of NVIDIA vGPU software deployment depend on the GPU.



GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture

Note: The manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode is not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture.

GPU SR-IOV - Microsoft Azure Local Releases Mixed vGPU Configuration - Microsoft Azure Local Releases Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3 Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode) Series Time-Sliced NVIDIA vGPU on Single-Instance GPU4 1:1 MIG-Backed NVIDIA vGPU5 Time-Sliced, MIG-Backed NVIDIA vGPU DDA Since 19.1: NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition 12.2504, 2411, 23H2, 23H2 preview, 22H2 N/A N/A vWS

vApps N/A N/A vWS

GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace Architecture

Note: The manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode is not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture.

GPU SR-IOV - Microsoft Azure Local Releases Mixed vGPU Configuration - Microsoft Azure Local Releases Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3 Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode) Series NVIDIA vGPU DDA NVIDIA L40S 12.2504, 2411, 23H2, 23H2 preview, 22H2 N/A N/A vWS

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA L40 12.2504, 2411, 23H2, 23H2 preview, 22H2 N/A N/A vWS

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA L20 12.2504, 2411, 23H2, 23H2 preview, 22H2 N/A N/A vWS

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled 12.2504, 2411, 23H2, 23H2 preview, 22H2 N/A N/A vWS

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA L4 12.2504, 2411, 23H2, 23H2 preview, 22H2 N/A N/A vWS

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA L2 12.2504, 2411, 23H2, 23H2 preview, 22H2 N/A N/A vWS

vApps vWS

GPUs Based on the NVIDIA Ampere Architecture

Note: The manual placement of vGPUs on GPUs in equal-size mode is not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture.

GPU SR-IOV - Microsoft Azure Local Releases Mixed vGPU Configuration - Microsoft Azure Local Releases Supported NVIDIA vGPU Software Products1, 2, 3 Frame Buffer Size (Mixed-Size Mode) Series NVIDIA vGPU DDA NVIDIA A406 12.2504, 2411, 23H2, 23H2 preview, 22H2 N/A N/A vWS

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA A16 12.2504, 2411, 23H2, 23H2 preview, 22H2 N/A N/A vWS

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA A10 12.2504, 2411, 23H2, 23H2 preview, 22H2 N/A N/A vWS

vApps vWS

vApps NVIDIA A2 12.2504, 2411, 23H2, 23H2 preview, 22H2 N/A N/A vWS

vApps vWS

Microsoft Azure Local does not support a mixture of different types of time-sliced vGPUs on the same GPU. All vGPUs on a single GPU must be of the same type: They must belong to the same vGPU series and be allocated the same amount of frame buffer.

For example, the following combinations of vGPUs are not supported on the same GPU:

A40-2B and A40-2Q

A40-2Q and A40-4Q

A40-2B and A40-4Q

A mixture of time-sliced vGPUs from different virtual GPU series on the same server is not supported. Therefore, all vGPUs on different physical GPUs on the same card must belong to the same vGPU series. However, the requirement for all vGPUs to be allocated the same amount of frame buffer doesn’t extend across physical GPUs on the same card. Different physical GPUs on the same card may host vGPUs with different amounts of frame buffer. For example, an NVIDIA A16 card has four physical GPUs, and can support several types of virtual GPU provided they all belong to the same vGPU series.

A configuration with A16-16Q vGPUs on GPU 0 and GPU 1, A16-8Q vGPUs on GPU 2, and A16-4Q vGPUs on GPU3 is valid.

A configuration with A16-4A vGPUs on GPU0 and A16-4Q vGPUs on GPU1 is invalid.

A configuration with a mixture of A16-4A vGPUs and A16-4Q vGPUs on GPU0 is invalid.

A configuration with a mixture of A16-8Q vGPUs and A16-4Q vGPUs on GPU0 is invalid.

Some GPUs support display-off and display-enabled modes but must be used in NVIDIA vGPU software deployments in display-off mode.

The GPUs listed in the following table support multiple display modes. As shown in the table, some GPUs are supplied from the factory in display-off mode, but other GPUs are supplied in a display-enabled mode.

GPU Mode as Supplied from the Factory NVIDIA A40 Display-off NVIDIA L40 Display-off NVIDIA L40S Display-off NVIDIA L20 Display-off NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled Display-off NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition Display-off

A GPU that is supplied from the factory in display-off mode, such as the NVIDIA A40 GPU, might be in a display-enabled mode if its mode has previously been changed.

To change the mode of a GPU that supports multiple display modes, use the displaymodeselector tool, which you can request from the NVIDIA Display Mode Selector Tool page on the NVIDIA Developer website.

Note: Only the GPUs listed in the table support the displaymodeselector tool. Other GPUs that support NVIDIA vGPU software do not support the displaymodeselector tool and, unless otherwise stated, do not require display mode switching.

Changes to Microsoft Product Names

Microsoft has changed the name of Azure Stack HCI to Azure Local. For more information, refer to New name for Azure Stack HCI on the Microsoft documentation portal.

For consistency with the changed product names, the name of the GridSW-Azure-Stack-HCI directory in the archive file in which the driver package for the Virtual GPU Manager is distributed is changed to GridSW-Azure-Local.



Supported Microsoft Azure Local Releases

This release of NVIDIA vGPU software is supported on the hypervisor software releases listed in the table.

Note: If a specific release, even an update release, is not listed, it’s not supported.

Software Releases Supported Notes Microsoft Azure Local 12.2504 and 2504 releases from later branches unless explicitly stated otherwise

2411

23H2

23H2 preview

22H2 All NVIDIA GPUs that NVIDIA vGPU software supports are supported in Microsoft GPU-P and DDA deployments.

Note: Use only a guest OS release that is listed as supported by NVIDIA vGPU software with your virtualization software. To be listed as supported, a guest OS release must be supported not only by NVIDIA vGPU software, but also by your virtualization software. NVIDIA cannot support guest OS releases that your virtualization software does not support. NVIDIA vGPU software supports only 64-bit guest operating systems. No 32-bit guest operating systems are supported.





NVIDIA vGPU software supports only the 64-bit Windows releases listed as a guest OS on Microsoft Azure Local. The releases of Microsoft Azure Local for which a Windows release is supported depend on whether NVIDIA vGPU or pass-through GPU is used.

Note: If a specific release, even an update release, is not listed, it’s not supported. Windows Enterprise multi-session is not supported.





Windows Server 2025

Windows Server 2022

Windows 11 24H2 and all Windows 11 releases supported by Microsoft up to and including this release

Windows 10 May 2020 Update (2004) Note: The hardware-accelerated GPU scheduling feature introduced in Windows 10 May 2020 Update (2004) is not supported on GPUs based on the Maxwell architecture and is supported only in pass-through mode on GPUs based on later architectures.

NVIDIA vGPU software supports only the Linux distributions listed as a guest OS on Microsoft Azure Local. The releases of Microsoft Azure Local for which a Linux release is supported depend on whether NVIDIA vGPU or pass-through GPU is used.

Note: If a specific release, even an update release, is not listed, it’s not supported. Rocky Linux releases that are compatible with supported Red Hat Enterprise Linux releases are also supported as a guest OS.





Deprecated: CentOS Linux 8 (2105)

CentOS Linux 8 (2105) Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.6

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.10

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS

Ubuntu 22.04 LTS

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

The releases in this release family of NVIDIA vGPU software support NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 13.0.

To build a CUDA application, the system must have the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit and the libraries required for linking. For details of the components of NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit, refer to NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit 12.8 Release Notes .

To run a CUDA application, the system must have a CUDA-enabled GPU and an NVIDIA display driver that is compatible with the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit release that was used to build the application. If the application relies on dynamic linking for libraries, the system must also have the correct version of these libraries.

For more information about NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit, refer to CUDA Toolkit Documentation 13.0.

Note: If you are using NVIDIA vGPU software with CUDA on Linux, avoid conflicting installation methods by installing CUDA from a distribution-independent runfile package. Do not install CUDA from a distribution-specific RPM or Deb package. To ensure that the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver is not overwritten when CUDA is installed, deselect the CUDA driver when selecting the CUDA components to install. For more information, see NVIDIA CUDA Installation Guide for Linux .

vGPU Migration is supported on all supported GPUs, but only on a subset of supported Microsoft Azure Local releases and guest operating systems.

Limitations with vGPU Migration Support

vGPU migration is disabled for a VM for which any of the following NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit features is enabled:

Unified memory

Debuggers

Profilers

Supported Hypervisor Software Releases

Since Microsoft Azure Local 12.2504



Supported Guest OS Releases

Windows and Linux.



Known Issues with vGPU Migration Support

Use Case Affected GPUs Issue Migration between hosts with different ECC memory configuration All GPUs that support vGPU Migration Migration of VMs configured with vGPU stops before the migration is complete

NVIDIA vGPU software supports Advanced Configuration and Power Interface (ACPI) hibernation (Sx state S4) for VMs that are configured with GPU-P.

In Sx state S4, all contents of the main memory, including the runtime state of any vGPUs assigned to the VM, are saved to persistent storage and the VM is powered down. When the VM is woken up, all contents of the main memory are restored by the guest OS.

vGPU hibernation is supported on all supported GPUs, Microsoft Azure Local hypervisor software releases, Windows guest operating systems, and Ubuntu guest operating systems. vGPU hibernation is not supported on other Linux guest operating systems.

Note: 19.0 only: vGPU hibernation is not supported on GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU architecture.

To support applications and workloads that are compute or graphics intensive, multiple vGPUs can be added to a single VM. The assignment of more than one vGPU to a VM is supported only on a subset of vGPUs and hypervisor software releases.

All Q-series vGPUs are supported.

You can assign multiple vGPUs with differing amounts of frame buffer to a single VM, provided the board type and the series of all the vGPUs is the same. For example, you can assign an A40-48Q vGPU and an A40-16Q vGPU to the same VM. However, you cannot assign an A30-8Q vGPU and an A16-8Q vGPU to the same VM.



Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Blackwell Architecture

Board vGPU NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition All Q-series vGPUs





Multiple vGPU Support on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU Architecture

Board vGPU NVIDIA A40 All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1). NVIDIA A16 All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1). NVIDIA A10 All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1). NVIDIA A2 All Q-series vGPUs See Note (1).





Note: This type of vGPU cannot be assigned with other types of vGPU to the same VM.

NVIDIA vGPU software supports up to a maximum of 16 vGPUs per VM.

All hypervisor releases that support NVIDIA vGPU software are supported.

Unified memory is a single memory address space that is accessible from any CPU or GPU in a system. It creates a pool of managed memory that is shared between the CPU and GPU to provide a simple way to allocate and access data that can be used by code running on any CPU or GPU in the system. Unified memory is supported only on a subset of vGPUs and guest OS releases.

Note: Unified memory is enabled by default. If you do not want to use unified memory, you must disable it individually for each vGPU by setting a vGPU plugin parameter. NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit profilers are supported and can be enabled on a VM for which unified memory is enabled.





On GPUs that support the MIG feature and on which this feature is enabled, only Q-series MIG-backed vGPUs that occupy an entire GPU instance are supported. All other MIG-backed vGPUs are not supported.

On single-instance GPUs, only Q-series vGPUs that are allocated all of the physical GPU's frame buffer on physical GPUs that support unified memory are supported.

Unified Memory Support on the NVIDIA Blackwell GPU Architecture

Board vGPU NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell DC-96Q All Q-series MIG-backed vGPUs that occupy an entire GPU instance





Unified Memory Support on the NVIDIA Ampere GPU Architecture

Board vGPU NVIDIA A40 A40-48Q NVIDIA A16 A16-16Q NVIDIA A10 A10-24Q NVIDIA A2 A2-16Q

Linux only. Unified memory is not supported on Windows.

NVIDIA vGPU software supports NVIDIA DLSS on NVIDIA RTX Virtual Workstation.

Supported DLSS versions: 2.0. Version 1.0 is not supported.

Supported GPUs:

NVIDIA L40

NVIDIA L40S

NVIDIA L20

NVIDIA L20 liquid cooled

NVIDIA L4

NVIDIA L2

NVIDIA A40

NVIDIA A16

NVIDIA A2

NVIDIA A10

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition

Note: NVIDIA graphics driver components that DLSS requires are installed only if a supported GPU is detected during installation of the driver. Therefore, if the creation of VM templates includes driver installation, the template should be created from a VM that is configured with a supported GPU while the driver is being installed.

Supported applications: only applications that use nvngx_dlss.dll version 2.0.18 or newer

VBS uses hardware virtualization and the Windows hypervisor to create an isolated virtual environment that becomes the root of trust of the OS that assumes the kernel can be compromised. VBS is supported with NVIDIA vGPU on all supported GPUs, but on only a subset of supported Microsoft Azure Local releases and guest operating systems.

For more information about VBS, refer to Virtualization-based Security (VBS) on the Microsoft learning website.

Supported GPUs

All GPUs supported by NVIDIA vGPU software



Supported Hypervisor Software Releases

All supported releases of Microsoft Azure Local



Supported Guest OS Releases

Windows 11 only



Requirements for VBS Support

VBS support requires virtual Input-Output Memory Management Unit (vIOMMU) support in the NVIDIA vGPU software guest drivers.