On Linux, a VMware Horizon 7.12 session with two 4K displays freezes

Description

On a Linux VM configured with a -1Q vGPU, two 4K displays, and VMware Horizon 7.12, the VMware Horizon session might become unresponsive. When this issue occurs, the VM’s log file contains the error message Failed to setup capture session (error 8). Unable to allocate video memory .



Version

This issue affects deployments that use VMware Horizon 7.12.



Workaround

Use VMware Horizon 7.11 or a vGPU with more frame buffer.



Status

Open



Ref. #

200617081

