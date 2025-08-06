On Linux, a VMware Horizon 7.12 session with two 4K displays freezes
Description
On a Linux VM configured with a -1Q vGPU, two 4K displays, and VMware Horizon 7.12, the VMware Horizon session might become unresponsive. When this issue occurs, the VM’s log file contains the error message
Failed to setup capture session (error 8). Unable to allocate video memory.
Version
This issue affects deployments that use VMware Horizon 7.12.
Workaround
Use VMware Horizon 7.11 or a vGPU with more frame buffer.
Status
Open
Ref. #
200617081