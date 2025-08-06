Changes to ECC memory settings for a Linux vGPU VM by nvidia-smi might be ignored
Description
After the ECC memory state for a Linux vGPU VM has been changed by using the nvidia-smi command and the VM has been rebooted, the ECC memory state might remain unchanged.
This issue occurs when multiple NVIDIA configuration files in the system cause the kernel module option for setting the ECC memory state
RMGuestECCState in /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf to be ignored.
When the nvidia-smi command is used to enable ECC memory, the file /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf is created or updated to set the kernel module option
RMGuestECCState. Another configuration file in /etc/modprobe.d/ that contains the keyword
NVreg_RegistryDwordsPerDevice might cause the kernel module option
RMGuestECCState to be ignored.
Workaround
This workaround requires administrator privileges.
- Move the entry containing the keyword
NVreg_RegistryDwordsPerDevicefrom the other configuration file to /etc/modprobe.d/nvidia.conf.
- Reboot the VM.
Status
Open
Ref. #
200505777