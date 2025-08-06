NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Virtual GPU (vGPU) Software  NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0  Benign warnings during Virtual GPU Manager installation or uninstallation after hypervisor upgrade
Download PDF

Benign warnings during Virtual GPU Manager installation or uninstallation after hypervisor upgrade

Description

If the Virtual GPU Manager is installed or uninstalled after the hypervisor is upgraded, several warning messages about missing files are displayed.

The messages are similar to the following examples:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
WARNING: Can't read module /lib/modules/4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64/weak-updates/ixgbevf.ko: No such file or directory
WARNING: Can't read module /lib/modules/4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64/weak-updates/i40evf.ko: No such file or directory
...
egrep: /lib/modules/4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64//weak-updates/ixgbevf.ko: No such file or directory
egrep: /lib/modules/4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64//weak-updates/i40evf.ko: No such file or directory
...
gzip: /boot/initramfs-4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64.tmp: not in gzip format
WARNING: Can't read module /lib/modules/4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64/weak-updates/ixgbevf.ko: No such file or directory
WARNING: Can't read module /lib/modules/4.4.77-1.el6.nutanix.20170830.124.x86_64/weak-updates/i40evf.ko: No such file or directory
...

After a hypervisor upgrade, files that are the targets of some symbolic links no longer exist. Although these missing files cause warning messages to be displayed during the installation or uninstallation of the Virtual GPU Manager, the installation or uninstallation is completed without errors.

Workaround

Ignore these messages as they are benign.

Status

Open

Ref. #

200423757

© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Aug 6, 2025.