Module load failed during VIB downgrade from R390 to R384

Description

Some registry keys are available only with the R390 Virtual GPU Manager, for example, NVreg_IgnoreMMIOCheck . If any keys that are available only with the R390 Virtual GPU Manager are set, the NVIDIA module fails to load after a downgrade from R390 to R384.

When nvidia-smi is run without any arguments to verify the installation, the following error message is displayed:

Copy Copied! NVIDIA-SMI has failed because it couldn't communicate with the NVIDIA driver. Make sure that the latest NVIDIA driver is installed and running.





Workaround

Before uninstalling the R390 VIB, clear all parameters of the nvidia module to remove any registry keys that are available only for the R390 Virtual GPU Manager.

Copy Copied! # esxcli system module parameters set -p "" -m nvidia





Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

200366884

