NVIDIA A100 HGX 80GB vGPU names shown as Graphics Device by nvidia-smi
Description
The names of vGPUs that reside on the NVIDIA A100 80GB GPU are incorrectly shown as Graphics Device by the nvidia-smi command. The correct names indicate the vGPU type, for example, A100DX-40C.
$ nvidia-smi
Mon Jan 25 02:52:57 2021
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 460.32.04 Driver Version: 460.32.04 CUDA Version: 11.2 |
|-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC |
| Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. |
| | | MIG M. |
|===============================+======================+======================|
| 0 Graphics Device On | 00000000:07:00.0 Off | 0 |
| N/A N/A P0 N/A / N/A | 6053MiB / 81915MiB | 0% Default |
| | | Disabled |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
| 1 Graphics Device On | 00000000:08:00.0 Off | 0 |
| N/A N/A P0 N/A / N/A | 6053MiB / 81915MiB | 0% Default |
| | | Disabled |
+-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| Processes: |
| GPU GI CI PID Type Process name GPU Memory |
| ID ID Usage |
|=============================================================================|
| No running processes found |
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Status
Open
Ref. #
200691204