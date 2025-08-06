VMs fail to boot on RHV 4.4
Description
On RHV 4.4, VMs fail to boot with the error
Host doesn't support passthru of host PCI device. This issue affects GPU pass through deployments with all supported GPUs and NVIDIA vGPU deployments with GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. This issue occurs because the
intel_iommu parameter and the
nouveau.modeset parameter are not set correctly.
Version
This issue affects RHV 4.4.
Workaround
Perform this workaround on the hypervisor host. This workaround requires root user privileges on the hypervisor host.
-
In a plain-text editor, edit the file /boot/loader/entries/rhvh-4.4.1.1-0.20200722.0+1-4.18.0-193.13.2.el8_2.x86_64.conf to add the following options to the boot options.
Note:
nouveau.modeset=0
intel_iommu=on
Line breaks have been added to this example to enhance readability.
title rhvh-4.4.1.1-0.20200722.0 (4.18.0-193.13.2.el8_2.x86_64) version 4.18.0-193.13.2.el8_2.x86_64 linux //rhvh-4.4.1.1-0.20200722.0+1/vmlinuz-4.18.0-193.13.2.el8_2.x86_64 initrd //rhvh-4.4.1.1-0.20200722.0+1/initramfs-4.18.0-193.13.2.el8_2.x86_64.img options crashkernel=auto resume=/dev/mapper/rhvh00-swap \ rd.lvm.lv=rhvh00/rhvh-4.4.1.1-0.20200722.0+1 rd.lvm.lv=rhvh00/swap \ root=/dev/rhvh00/rhvh-4.4.1.1-0.20200722.0+1 \ boot=UUID=38ff2175-b761-403d-8a91-d7ec9f7ec2f7 rootflags=discard \ img.bootid=rhvh-4.4.1.1-0.20200722.0+1 intel_iommu=on nouveau.modeset=0 id rhel-20200825140238-4.18.0-193.13.2.el8_2.x86_64 grub_users $grub_users grub_arg --unrestricted grub_class kernel
-
-
Reboot the hypervisor host machine.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug
Ref. #
200653675