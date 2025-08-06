On XenServer, all vGPUs in a VM must be of the same type
Description
When a VM on XenServer is configured with multiple vGPUs, all vGPUs must be of the same type. XenServer does not support the assignment multiple vGPUs of different types to a single VM.
What happens when you try to assign a different type of vGPU than the vGPUs already assigned to a VM depends on the Citrix utility that you are using.
-
If you are using Citrix XenCenter, only vGPUs of the same type as the vGPUs already assigned are available for selection.
-
If you are using the xe command, the command fails and the following error message is displayed:
Cannot create a virtual GPU that is incompatible with the existing types on the VM.
Status
Not an NVIDIA bug.
