On XenServer, all vGPUs in a VM must be of the same type

Description

When a VM on XenServer is configured with multiple vGPUs, all vGPUs must be of the same type. XenServer does not support the assignment multiple vGPUs of different types to a single VM.

What happens when you try to assign a different type of vGPU than the vGPUs already assigned to a VM depends on the Citrix utility that you are using.

If you are using Citrix XenCenter, only vGPUs of the same type as the vGPUs already assigned are available for selection.

If you are using the xe command, the command fails and the following error message is displayed: Copy Copied! Cannot create a virtual GPU that is incompatible with the existing types on the VM.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug.



Ref. #

200568154

