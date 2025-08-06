vGPU guest VM driver not properly loaded on servers with more than 512 GB or 1 TB or more of system memory

Description

If PV IOMMU is enabled, support for vGPU is limited to servers with a maximum of 512 GB of system memory. On servers with more than 512 GB of system memory and PV IOMMU enabled, the guest VM driver is not properly loaded. Device Manager marks the vGPU with a yellow exclamation point.

If PV IOMMU is disabled, support for vGPU is limited to servers with less than 1 TB of system memory. This limitation applies only to systems with supported GPUs based on the Maxwell architecture, namely, Tesla M10. On servers with 1 TB or more of system memory, VMs configured with vGPU fail to power on. However, support for GPU pass through is not affected by this limitation.



Resolution

If PV IOMMU is enabled, disable it. Copy Copied! [root@xenserver ~]# /opt/xensource/libexec/xen-cmdline --set-xen iommu=dom0-passthrough If the server has 1 TB or more of system memory, limit the amount of system memory on the server to 1 TB minus 16 GB. If the server has less than 1 TB or more of system memory, omit this step. Reboot the server.

Status

Not an NVIDIA bug



Ref. #

1799582

