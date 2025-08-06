NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
License is not acquired in Windows VMs

Description

When a windows VM configured with a licensed vGPU is started, the VM fails to acquire a license.

Error messages in the following format are written to the NVIDIA service logs:

[000000020.860152600 sec] - [Logging.lib]   ERROR: [nvGridLicensing.FlexUtility] 353@FlexUtility::LogFneError : Error: Failed to add trusted storage. Server URL : license-server-url - 
[1,7E2,2,1[7000003F,0,9B00A7]]
 
System machine type does not match expected machine type..


Workaround

This workaround requires administrator privileges.

  1. Stop the NVIDIA Display Container LS service.
  2. Delete the contents of the folder %SystemDrive%\Program Files\NVIDIA Corporation\Grid Licensing.
  3. Start the NVIDIA Display Container LS service.

Status

Closed

Ref. #

200407287

